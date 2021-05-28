Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

From prince to producer. Harry's got a hit on his hands

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have hosted "a town hall-style conversation special" for Apple TV+ tied to their recent five-part series "The Me You Can't See. CNN's Max Foster reports.

Posted: May 28, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: May 28, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

A version of this story appeared in the May 28 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

London (CNN) -- Anyone who doubted Prince Harry's ability to transform himself into a Hollywood producer and make it work may yet be proved wrong.

When his five-part mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See" dropped on Apple TV+ last week there was a 25% rise in viewers on the streaming platform, according to a source close to Apple. It was so successful that a spinoff special was announced in the days that followed -- a town hall-style discussion in which Harry and co-producer Oprah Winfrey reconnected with subjects and experts from the original series to further explore emotional well-being.

It's the first evidence that the prince is worth the hundreds of millions of dollars the major streaming services have invested in Archewell Productions -- the unit he set up with wife Meghan. It's early days but his Apple TV+ hit is a positive sign. Of course, it will have helped to have an A-list supporting cast, with actress Glenn Close and singer Lady Gaga among the show's participants sharing their own experiences with mental health.

The series also got a lot of pick up from the press around what he said about the royal family and the accusation that "the firm," with the media, smeared his wife. In the initial five-part series, Harry opened up about using alcohol and drugs to cope with the trauma of his mother's death and the pressures of being a royal. In the UK, average viewership on Apple over the weekend was up 40%, our source told us.

The next test for the Sussexes will be proving they can make shows that get the ratings without mentioning their extended family. The pair may be bolstered by the fact that the bonus episode of "The Me You Can't See" only made passing references to the royals. Instead, at the end he articulated the bigger point he wants to make: "Around the world my hope is that our series will continue to inspire people to take a more active and compassionate approach to healing, community and well-being, because we truly are all in this together."

Given the prince's belief that mental health and climate change are "the two most pressing issues" society faces, we can assume he will continue to pitch content ideas around them. They are, of course, significant subjects people care deeply about. While Harry and Meghan aren't the first royals to open up so honestly or advocate social issues, these forthright conversations with the couple showcase how the royal communication strategy is starting to shift as the media landscape evolves.

With William and Kate also rethinking their social media game plan, the younger royals are increasingly connecting with the public via alternative platforms like streaming services rather than traditional media outlets -- without seeing any obvious drop in media coverage.

What Harry needs to demonstrate now is whether he can become an expert source on the issues he wants to champion without the draw of fresh royal revelations. So far, things are looking good.

Key quotes from the Duke of Sussex in the new documentary

On the challenges society faces:

"I believe even more that climate change and mental health are two of the most pressing issues that we're facing, and, in many ways, they are linked. The connecting line is about our collective well-being, and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities and of our planet, ultimately."

On how to approach discussion of self-harm:

"So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation (about suicide) because they don't feel as though they have the right tools to be able to give the right advice, but what you're saying is you're there ... Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is, without a doubt, the best first step that you can take."

On the stigma attached to mental health:

"As parents and as siblings ... certainly from what I've learned, there's an element of shame that we feel because we're, like, 'How could we not have seen it? How did we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to come to me and share that with me?' We all know that, when people are suffering or struggling, that we're all incredibly good at covering it up for those that know that we're covering it up."

On the "othering" of mental health:

"I get the real feeling that so many parents don't feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there's mental illness and then there's everything else ... How can we collectively, as society, prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through, growing up in this world that we've allowed to be created, which I believe is making us sicker?"

On how the pandemic has affected views on mental health:

"Pre-Covid, there was probably a situation of an 'us and them' when it came to mental illness. And now I think it's just 'us.'"

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING

BBC to review editorial policies following damning Diana report.

The board of the BBC says it will carry out a review of the "effectiveness" of the public broadcaster's "editorial policies and governance in detail," after the publication of a report into a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Though the board says it believes the BBC is a different organization today, it wants to ensure historic mistakes are not repeated. "We have confidence that the processes and guidelines in today's BBC are much stronger than they were in 1995, but we know we must also do what we can to prevent such an incident happening again. As such, we think it is right that we review the effectiveness of the BBC's editorial policies and governance in detail," the statement read. Last week, a report by a retired judge, Lord Dyson, concluded that former BBC journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful" methods to land his explosive 1995 interview with the Princess of Wales. Bashir has since denied his sit-down with the royal harmed her in any way.

Queen takes a tour of her new aircraft carrier.

Elizabeth gave the UK's new aircraft carrier a royal sendoff on Saturday before it leads a flotilla of British, US and Dutch ships to Asian waters on its maiden operational voyage. The 95-year-old monarch stepped aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, spending time "meeting crew members and wishing them luck in what will be an unforgettable life experience by being part of naval history," the UK's defense ministry said in a statement.

FEATURED PHOTOS

Kate joined William in Scotland this week as he carried out a series of engagements as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The pair, who are known in the country as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, took in the sights and sounds of Edinburgh, Fife and Orkney.

William said he found "comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors" during "the dark days of grief" that followed his mother's death, in an opening address to a virtual church service in Edinburgh on Saturday. He had been visiting the Queen's Balmoral estate in 1997 when he was told Diana had died. "As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep," he added.

We guess the Duke of Cambridge won't be supporting a side hustle from his wife as a DJ after sampling her skills while in Scotland. Kate gave it her best go on the decks during a trip to Heavy Sound, a social enterprise that uses music and sports to re-engage young people in underprivileged areas. Kate erupted in a fit of giggles over her attempt at mixing, while William remarked that it "sounds like an injured cat." (You can check out the duchess dropping beats over on Max's TikTok.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 600408

Reported Deaths: 7496
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1240411751
Ramsey52104887
Dakota46492462
Anoka42427448
Washington27248288
Stearns22468223
St. Louis18002307
Scott17466130
Wright16317143
Olmsted13338102
Sherburne1191091
Carver1059446
Clay823092
Rice8144108
Blue Earth759941
Crow Wing676392
Kandiyohi660984
Chisago612352
Otter Tail581679
Benton579897
Goodhue482272
Douglas473279
Mower469833
Winona459050
Itasca452560
Isanti434164
McLeod427860
Morrison422360
Nobles408548
Beltrami403659
Steele395415
Polk387371
Becker384554
Lyon363252
Carlton349655
Freeborn345130
Pine333423
Nicollet329844
Mille Lacs309954
Brown307540
Le Sueur295825
Todd284632
Cass281932
Meeker260841
Waseca237323
Martin233532
Roseau210719
Wabasha20733
Hubbard193541
Dodge18633
Renville181645
Redwood175438
Houston173216
Cottonwood166823
Wadena159522
Fillmore157110
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec145827
Sibley145710
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11256
Murray10699
Swift106618
Stevens92311
Koochiching91516
Clearwater88316
Marshall88217
Wilkin82912
Lake81720
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5928
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5469
Unassigned49193
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369145

Reported Deaths: 5986
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57980634
Linn21036337
Scott20201244
Black Hawk15906309
Woodbury15194228
Johnson1455785
Dubuque13443209
Dallas1124098
Pottawattamie11176171
Story1068248
Warren580590
Clinton559493
Cerro Gordo548589
Sioux515974
Webster513494
Marshall485576
Muscatine4851104
Des Moines463667
Wapello4326122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee378955
Marion364776
Jones300257
Henry293337
Carroll286752
Bremer286560
Crawford267740
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255351
Dickinson248944
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215865
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193422
Buchanan192033
Cedar191123
Hardin186544
Fayette185442
Wright185137
Hamilton180750
Harrison179773
Clayton170456
Butler165735
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159138
Lyon158541
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143431
Calhoun138813
Cass138854
Grundy136633
Emmet135040
Jefferson133235
Shelby131237
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Keokuk96431
Unassigned9640
Monroe95829
Ida91235
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77923
Worth7558
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3424
Rochester
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
The rain clears out for Memorial Day weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/28

Image

Rochester and Olmsted county reopenings for the summer

Image

Zumbro Falls farm shed suffers total loss in fire, owners ask for community's support in rebuilding

${item.thumbnail.title}

Sen. Smith urges DOJ to look into possible antitrust violations by nation's biggest beef processors

Image

Teen sentenced in killing of younger brother in Eyota

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/27/21)

Image

Sen. Smith calls for DOJ investigation

Image

Preparations underway for the 2021 North Iowa Band Festival

Image

Birdsall's Reopening

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit Project

Community Events