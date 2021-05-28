Clear

The power of Trump drowns out Ryan's Reaganite call for change

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is speaking with Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and attacking Paul Ryan before Ryan's speech urging the party to move away from Trump.

Posted: May 28, 2021 1:10 AM
Updated: May 28, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

On one side of the country, legacy Republicans were agonizing about what their party should be. On the other, Donald Trump's diehards were revealing what it already is.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California Thursday night, ex-House Speaker Paul Ryan wrestled -- in the spiritual shadow of the commander-in-chief best known as a scourge of totalitarianism -- with what the GOP should stand for.

But Senate Republicans are answering for him, gearing up to use their first successful legislative filibuster of the Biden administration to kill a bipartisan commission into ex-President Trump's insurrection -- the party's latest rebuke to democracy. The vote, which could take place Friday after Republicans bogged down the floor schedule over a separate bill on enhancing US competitiveness with China, will again show that the GOP stands for Trump over truth.

In another sign of the authoritarian fever gripping the Gipper's now unrecognizable party, two of Trump's populist proteges, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, rolled their electoral lie-promoting "America First" tour into Georgia. Both took the stage clouded in controversy. Greene, a freshman from the Peach State, is defiant after comparing Capitol Hill mask rules to the Holocaust. Her Florida colleague is facing a probe into alleged sex trafficking that he denies. Both used their speeches to promote lies about the 2020 election.

Events on Thursday were yet another sign that while Trump may have left Washington in disgrace after an unprecedented attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power, his influence still dominates his party.

Even after vigorously condemning Trump's incitement of the mob that invaded the Capitol on January 6, Senate GOP Minority leader Mitch McConnell put intense pressure on his colleagues to kill off the commission, CNN reported.

The Kentucky Republican argued that there was no indication that a neutral panel would uncover any more facts about the January 6 attack on the Capitol, as Trump beseeched his supporters to disrupt the vote certifying his election loss. McConnell described the plan as "a purely political exercise." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans were against the commission "because they fear it might upset Donald Trump and their midterm messaging." The New York Democrat's critique wasn't far off. Some members of the Senate GOP leadership had candidly admitted that they feared that the commission, agreed to in a bipartisan deal in the House, would overshadow their 2022 campaign to seize back both chambers.

The use of the filibuster to prevent Schumer bringing up the bill for debate would show that the GOP doesn't even want to talk about January 6 -- let alone try to find out what happened.

The party leadership turned against the commission after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has anchored his conference to Trump, disowned the compromise after Trump demanded he and McConnell oppose it.

The dynamics in the Senate underscored the bargain that authentic Reaganite conservatives have made with Trump, a leader who flouts much of the Great Communicator's ideology but has a stranglehold on the party's base.

It was yet another sign that the omnipotent shadow of Trump looms large over the party and has effectively replaced the aura of Reagan, whose influence had magical allure long after he left office in 1989 and died in 2004.

'What should the Republican Party stand for?'

Ryan, in the days before Trumpism, was once seen as the future of his party, an intellectual but avuncular conservative and policy standard bearer for Reagan's principles of small government, low taxes and opposition to liberalism.

He was launching a speaker series at the Reagan library entitled a "Time for Choosing" -- a reference to the 40th President's seminal 1964 speech that laid the foundations for modern conservatism and his own tilts at the White House.

According to the Reagan Library, the mandate of Ryan and other speakers will be to address questions including: "Why are you a Republican?" and "What should the Republican Party stand for?"

Ryan's answer was that the party needed to fuse the populist appeal of Trump to the conservative fundamentals represented by Reagan. He drew an unflattering contrast between Trump -- who effectively drove him out of top-level Republican politics -- and the 40th President.

"It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and a disgraceful end. So once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads," Ryan said.

"If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality or of second rate imitations, we are not going anywhere," Ryan said, driving home the contrast by praising Reagan as "impressive, polished and agreeable" and "a successful two-term president."

The vote in the Senate, however, which is likely to deprive the nation of an investigation that would deliver an undisputed, unified truth about what happened on January 6, shows that when it came to a more recent time for choosing, the Republican Party picked Trump.

'This is Donald Trump's party'

Across the country in Georgia, two Trump acolytes -- whom the former speaker might consider "second rate imitations" -- were taking part in a far less genteel event than the dinner at the Reagan library.

The popularity with the GOP base of Greene, whose radicalism has made her one of the top fundraisers in the House, is another sign of the forces transforming the GOP as grandees like Ryan pine for a change of course.

Greene opened her rally speech by mocking journalists "crawling" around her district to seek reaction to her extremist rhetoric -- for which she has escaped punishment by her party leaders.

She repeated the lie that Trump won the election in Georgia, accused the military of employing "Islamic terrorist sympathizers" to purge extremists from its ranks and called Trump the "best President ever," pledging to bring him back.

She also claimed that the size of pre-election boat rallies in the Peach State meant it was impossible that he could have lost.

Greene called for the expulsion from the House of Democrats like Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first two Muslim women in Congress.

"We are not going to be treated like second class citizens because we don't want to wear a mask anymore and because we refuse to get a vaccine that's not even approved by the FDA," she said. All of the vaccines being used in the United States have been given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Greene's speech was packed with misrepresentations, inaccurate claims about Democrats and rhetoric that veered into racially offensive territory. Her false claims about a stolen election are the antithesis of the democracy that Reagan and other US presidents once promoted around the world. And her willingness to invoke the Holocaust for political gain exemplified the ahistorical demagoguery and sense of victimization that is a core component of Trumpism.

Yet House Republican leadership, while condemning Greene's Holocaust rhetoric, is not punishing her. Instead, it has kicked Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of leadership. Cheney voted to impeach Trump over the mob riot and told the truth about his election lies and the insurrection against the Capitol that he incited.

"We had 10 people, 10 Republicans vote to impeach Donald Trump, our President," Greene said. "We shouldn't have had one."

The speech encapsulated Greene's embrace of Trump's smash mouth politics and use of derogatory nicknames. Like the ex-President, she sets out to deliberately cause offense and frames outrage that she stirs as proof that Democrats cower against those who are not politically correct and therefore hate "real" American "patriots."

Gaetz, who has hinted he might run for President in 2024 if Trump doesn't, took on Ryan directly.

"This is Donald Trump's party," Gaetz declared. "Taking advice on party building from Paul Ryan would be like taking advice on how to interact with your in-laws from Meghan Markle," he said, referring to the Duchess of Sussex, the American wife of Prince Harry who is estranged from Britain's Royal Family.

Both Gaetz and Greene spent time accusing Democrats of ignoring the Constitution, especially on issues like gun rights. Yet both voted against a commission -- along with many other Republicans -- that would have examined an assault on the political system enshrined in that document.

It was a contradiction that puzzled Gladys Sicknick, the bereaved mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the riot.

"(Senators) are supposed to uphold the Constitution, and right now, I don't think they're doing it," she said, after a day of touring Capitol Hill pleading with Republicans to support the commission.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599909

Reported Deaths: 7486
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1239441749
Ramsey52049887
Dakota46460461
Anoka42378447
Washington27228288
Stearns22455223
St. Louis17984305
Scott17454129
Wright16305142
Olmsted13332102
Sherburne1190391
Carver1058646
Clay822492
Rice8143108
Blue Earth759241
Crow Wing675492
Kandiyohi660884
Chisago611452
Otter Tail580779
Benton579397
Goodhue481972
Douglas472979
Mower469633
Winona458850
Itasca451860
Isanti433464
McLeod427860
Morrison422260
Nobles408548
Beltrami403159
Steele394315
Polk387271
Becker384154
Lyon363152
Carlton349455
Freeborn344730
Pine332823
Nicollet329444
Mille Lacs309854
Brown307340
Le Sueur295425
Todd284632
Cass281332
Meeker260641
Waseca237223
Martin233232
Roseau210719
Wabasha20743
Hubbard193341
Dodge18633
Renville181545
Redwood175437
Houston173116
Cottonwood166723
Wadena159122
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153419
Kanabec145627
Sibley145510
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11226
Murray10699
Swift106518
Stevens92311
Koochiching90015
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82912
Lake81620
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5918
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5649
Norman5469
Unassigned49493
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369032

Reported Deaths: 5983
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57962634
Linn21027337
Scott20193243
Black Hawk15898309
Woodbury15192228
Johnson1455684
Dubuque13442209
Dallas1123898
Pottawattamie11171171
Story1067848
Warren580490
Clinton558993
Cerro Gordo548189
Sioux515874
Webster513194
Marshall485476
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines463367
Wapello4324122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420272
Plymouth402180
Lee378755
Marion364676
Jones300257
Henry293237
Carroll286652
Bremer286460
Crawford267840
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255151
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215765
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan191833
Cedar191223
Hardin186544
Fayette185341
Wright185037
Hamilton180750
Harrison179873
Clayton170456
Butler165635
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159038
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143131
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134940
Jefferson133335
Shelby131237
Sac130619
Louisa129049
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9651
Keokuk96231
Monroe95729
Ida90935
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77723
Worth7548
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3424
Rochester
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
The rain clears out for Memorial Day weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Smith urges DOJ to look into possible antitrust violations by nation's biggest beef processors

Image

Teen sentenced in killing of younger brother in Eyota

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/27/21)

Image

Sen. Smith calls for DOJ investigation

Image

Preparations underway for the 2021 North Iowa Band Festival

Image

Birdsall's Reopening

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit Project

Image

Summer of Shop Local Campaign

Image

DNR Warns People To Avoid Fawns

Image

Minnesota Offering Incentives For Covid Vaccines

Community Events