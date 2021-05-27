Clear

He opened his door to protesters in need of shelter. They changed his life forever

When peaceful demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd were tear gassed by police outside of his home, Rahul Dubey gave dozens of protesters a safe place to spend the night. Dubey's action led to friendships and changed lives.

Posted: May 27, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: May 27, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Kathleen Toner and Gabriel Kinder, CNN

In the days following George Floyd's murder, millions of people around the world took to the streets protesting police violence and racial inequality. Rahul Dubey, a health care consultant in Washington, DC, wasn't one of them.

Yet on June 1, 2020, when peaceful protesters were targeted by police in riot gear right outside of his home, Dubey gave them refuge -- eventually sheltering 72 of the demonstrators overnight. His act of compassion ensured they all avoided arrest and made it home safely the next day. But the connections made that night have grown over the last 12 months and transformed lives, particularly Dubey's.

"Bigotry, discrimination, racism, hate," Dubey, 45, told CNN. "These are all counter-intuitive to what I believe in. And yet, I tolerated it."

Dubey acknowledged that he had not attended organized protests in the past, even when he agreed with the cause.

"With Trayvon Martin, I would hear of these verdicts. And yeah, I would say to myself, 'Oh my God, that's terrible.' And then I would get on my plane. I would book my meeting. I would still go to dinner," he said.

But on the evening of June 1, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the protests arrived at Dubey's front door. About a half hour before a citywide curfew went into effect, police drove protesters away from the White House. As the crowd dispersed, police sealed off streets and eventually corralled the demonstrators on Swann Street, where Dubey lived. There, hundreds of protesters were held, unable to leave.

"We're basically like sardines in a little box," recalled Garrett Reaves, a protester and Howard University student.

From inside his home, Dubey was monitoring the situation, which had become a tense standoff. Then, in a moment, everything changed.

"I guess someone gave an order, and they just started pushing us, spraying mace, trampling people, and then that's when everybody started panicking," Chukwuma "Meka" Enechionyia, a protester and Rollins College student, told CNN the next day.

Dubey made a split-second decision.

"You hear this loud bang. And I saw the clubs coming out and pepper spray flying everywhere. All I could do was just fling open the door. And I'm, like, 'Get in the house!'" he said.

As pepper spray filled the air outside, dozens of protesters ran inside his home.

"They pepper sprayed into the house. It was chaos," Reaves said. "People had milk and stuff and water to pour on people's eyes."

Dubey learned that rumors were circulating that the protesters had forced their way in. So, he and some of the protesters recorded videos together, proving to the world that they were invited guests.

When the curfew was lifted the next morning, the protesters emerged and Dubey was greeted with cheers from crowds that had gathered outside his home. The Metropolitan Police reported that 194 people had been arrested on Swann Street that night, although the DC Attorney General later declined to press charges against them. But the 72 individuals who sheltered with Dubey made it home without incident.

That could have been the end of the story. But since then, Dubey says he has remained in touch with dozens of the protesters, becoming extremely close with about 10 of them.

"I come over probably four times a week, talking business, politics. And we built so much just from everything that happened that night," Meka said.

Dubey has supported Meka's musical career by connecting him with friends in the entertainment business and helping him shoot two music videos.

Dubey also encouraged Reaves to develop a podcast about issues that impact young Black men. Reaves and two of his friends now host the program, called "The Drop," which they record at Dubey's home.

"Rahul has been a big part of that," Reaves said. "He's a mentor and a friend as well ... He has been one of the biggest blessings in my life."

Last August, alongside some of the protesters he sheltered, Dubey attended a demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial for the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. He was excited to show his support for racial justice and equity, he said.

"It was such an honor for me to walk with these young men and women. ... And so, this has sparked me to have the confidence and the compassion to say, 'Okay, you know what? This is my fight.'"

Dubey is a first-generation American, whose father immigrated from India in 1967. He credits the civil rights movement led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis and many others for helping to pass legislation and change attitudes about racial equality.

Without their struggles, Dubey believes his father might not have come to the US and that his family's experience in this country would have been much more difficult.

"For me, this was a tragically beautiful gift," he said. "Prior to June 1st, I put my head in the sand. But to see the atrocities show up on your front door -- If people like me don't open the door, then really, who will?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599909

Reported Deaths: 7486
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1239441749
Ramsey52049887
Dakota46460461
Anoka42378447
Washington27228288
Stearns22455223
St. Louis17984305
Scott17454129
Wright16305142
Olmsted13332102
Sherburne1190391
Carver1058646
Clay822492
Rice8143108
Blue Earth759241
Crow Wing675492
Kandiyohi660884
Chisago611452
Otter Tail580779
Benton579397
Goodhue481972
Douglas472979
Mower469633
Winona458850
Itasca451860
Isanti433464
McLeod427860
Morrison422260
Nobles408548
Beltrami403159
Steele394315
Polk387271
Becker384154
Lyon363152
Carlton349455
Freeborn344730
Pine332823
Nicollet329444
Mille Lacs309854
Brown307340
Le Sueur295425
Todd284632
Cass281332
Meeker260641
Waseca237223
Martin233232
Roseau210719
Wabasha20743
Hubbard193341
Dodge18633
Renville181545
Redwood175437
Houston173116
Cottonwood166723
Wadena159122
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153419
Kanabec145627
Sibley145510
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11226
Murray10699
Swift106518
Stevens92311
Koochiching90015
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82912
Lake81620
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5918
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5649
Norman5469
Unassigned49493
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369032

Reported Deaths: 5983
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57962634
Linn21027337
Scott20193243
Black Hawk15898309
Woodbury15192228
Johnson1455684
Dubuque13442209
Dallas1123898
Pottawattamie11171171
Story1067848
Warren580490
Clinton558993
Cerro Gordo548189
Sioux515874
Webster513194
Marshall485476
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines463367
Wapello4324122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420272
Plymouth402180
Lee378755
Marion364676
Jones300257
Henry293237
Carroll286652
Bremer286460
Crawford267840
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255151
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215765
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan191833
Cedar191223
Hardin186544
Fayette185341
Wright185037
Hamilton180750
Harrison179873
Clayton170456
Butler165635
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159038
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143131
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134940
Jefferson133335
Shelby131237
Sac130619
Louisa129049
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9651
Keokuk96231
Monroe95729
Ida90935
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77723
Worth7548
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3424
Rochester
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
The rain clears out for Memorial Day weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/27/21)

Image

Sen. Smith calls for DOJ investigation

Image

Preparations underway for the 2021 North Iowa Band Festival

Image

Birdsall's Reopening

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit Project

Image

Summer of Shop Local Campaign

Image

DNR Warns People To Avoid Fawns

Image

Minnesota Offering Incentives For Covid Vaccines

Image

The impact of George Floyd's death on public art

Image

George Mallet wraps up team coverage of the anniversary of George Floyd's death at 5 PM

Community Events