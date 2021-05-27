Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How my family's memory of the Tulsa massacre sheds new light on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Article Image

CNN's Abby Phillip reports on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, where a predominately Black community in Oklahoma was attacked in 1921 making it one of the most destructive racial killings in history.

Posted: May 27, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: May 27, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Anneliese M. Bruner

Pushing a preferred storyline to uphold a system that favors the powerful is at the heart of any effort to rewrite history. But creating false public narratives is the purview of authoritarians.

This a standard game, but many Americans are still just waking up to it. My great-grandmother Mary E. Jones Parrish understood this dynamic all too well. She was a trained journalist and teacher who moved to Tulsa around 1919 and was reading at home when the violence began on May 31, 1921. Her young daughter, my grandmother Florence Mary, called her to the window, saying: "I see men with guns."

In her newly republished book-length account of the Tulsa massacre of 1921, my great-grandmother reported on the horrific events that she and her daughter escaped. She admonished the nation to awake to the factors that feed state-sanctioned violence and provided a model for capturing and preserving the truth. She knew, as did the other survivors of the massacre: Our democracy depends on it. She wrote: "The rich man of power and the fat politician who have maneuvered to get into office, and even our Congress, may sit idly by with folded hands and say, 'What can we do?' Let me warn you that the time is fast approaching when you will want to do something and it will be too late."

The truth our democracy requires is fighting its way to the light. Earlier this month, "Mother" Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, testified before Congress about what she witnessed on May 31, as a mob of White Tulsans rampaged through her neighborhood killing Black people, looting and torching their homes and businesses. With a calm demeanor that belied the terror she recounted, she told the story of her family fleeing in the middle of the night to escape violence sweeping the Greenwood quarter: "The night of the massacre, I was awakened by my family -- my parents and five siblings were there -- I was told we had to leave and that was it ... I will never forget the violence of the White mob when we left our home. I still see Black men being shot. I still see Black bodies lying in the street."

Hearing the excruciating details of what she saw as a child of seven was not the only shock for viewers -- and it wasn't at all a shock to me. "For 70 years, the City of Tulsa and its Chamber of Commerce told us that the massacre didn't happen, like we didn't see it with our own eyes," she said, revealing the complicity of local government and businesses in covering up the crimes of 1921. City officials were not keen to acknowledge what happened because of how it would look to the outside world and imposed their self serving agenda of denialism on the victimized community, without regard for the people's suffering. Evidence that city fathers, along with the National Guard, bore some responsibility for the destruction provided another motive for official eagerness to suppress the truth.

A week before Mother Fletcher testified, another denial of truth was unfolding within the same halls of power. The House Oversight and Reform Committee held hearings on the Jan. 6 invasion of the US Capitol, during which Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde told his colleagues, "Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the sixth, you'd actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

He and other like-minded lawmakers oppose the establishment of a commission to investigate the unprecedented attack, downplaying the gravity of an event that some have referred to as a failed coup d'etat. They are working feverishly to characterize the attack as relatively benign and to cast doubt on the legitimacy on any commission that is empaneled to investigate the crimes that took place in Washington, DC -- the city where I reside -- on Jan. 6.

Some others who lived through the attack on the Capitol see it differently. On Feb. 23, former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee: "The events on January 6, 2021, constituted the worst attack on law enforcement that I have seen in my entire career. This was an attack that we are learning was pre-planned and involved participants from a number of states who came well equipped, coordinated and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol. I witnessed insurgents beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades and flag poles. These criminals came prepared for war. They came with weapons, chemical munitions and explosives. They came with shields, ballistic protection and tactical gear. They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack, as well as climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the Capitol's security features."

Another law enforcement officer, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone has gained fame for his condemnation of attempts by some lawmakers to sanitize what happened that day. "It's been very difficult seeing elected officials and other officials kind of whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened," he told CNN's Don Lemon, adding, "I experienced a group of individuals that were trying to kill me to accomplish their goal."

In each of these scenarios, authority for bringing to light what happened and who was responsible rests, paradoxically, with stakeholders whose interests align with suppressing a factual accounting. In Tulsa, city fathers were more concerned with their image than in ensuring justice for the victims. And in Congress, what could be complicit factions among lawmakers are thwarting efforts to ensure transparency in government, a hallmark of a healthy democracy, to maintain power and escape possible criminal prosecution.

Their lust for power is matched by the bloodlust that Mary Parrish saw in the Tulsa mobs. She wrote: "This spirit of destruction, like that of mob violence when it is once kindled, has no measure or bounds."

In a conversation I had with renowned historian Scott Ellsworth, who has been studying and writing about the Tulsa Race Massacre since the 1970s, I recall him using that same word -- bloodlust -- to describe what eyewitnesses said the Tulsa attackers exhibited. That was the motivating force for the murderous mob to organize and resume the attack on Greenwood, deploying the machinery and methods of war. It's what we can see in the eyes of those who marched in Charlottesville, carrying torches and shouting "Jews will not replace us." It's what we can hear in the voices of those screaming as they slammed their bodies and weapons into the US Capitol.

Looking back on the events of 1921 and how we dissect and analyze what happened, it feels strange to think that people 100 years from today will evaluate the way we handled the political turmoil and violence in which we are currently embroiled. Will we demand truth and accountability, or will we accept a watered-down investigation that does not make people answer for potential crimes?

Mary Parrish's warning is clear that failing to hold those responsible for political violence will beget further violence and destruction, perhaps even of democracy itself. I hope that we pass muster.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599909

Reported Deaths: 7486
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1239441749
Ramsey52049887
Dakota46460461
Anoka42378447
Washington27228288
Stearns22455223
St. Louis17984305
Scott17454129
Wright16305142
Olmsted13332102
Sherburne1190391
Carver1058646
Clay822492
Rice8143108
Blue Earth759241
Crow Wing675492
Kandiyohi660884
Chisago611452
Otter Tail580779
Benton579397
Goodhue481972
Douglas472979
Mower469633
Winona458850
Itasca451860
Isanti433464
McLeod427860
Morrison422260
Nobles408548
Beltrami403159
Steele394315
Polk387271
Becker384154
Lyon363152
Carlton349455
Freeborn344730
Pine332823
Nicollet329444
Mille Lacs309854
Brown307340
Le Sueur295425
Todd284632
Cass281332
Meeker260641
Waseca237223
Martin233232
Roseau210719
Wabasha20743
Hubbard193341
Dodge18633
Renville181545
Redwood175437
Houston173116
Cottonwood166723
Wadena159122
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153419
Kanabec145627
Sibley145510
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11226
Murray10699
Swift106518
Stevens92311
Koochiching90015
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82912
Lake81620
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5918
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5649
Norman5469
Unassigned49493
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369032

Reported Deaths: 5983
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57962634
Linn21027337
Scott20193243
Black Hawk15898309
Woodbury15192228
Johnson1455684
Dubuque13442209
Dallas1123898
Pottawattamie11171171
Story1067848
Warren580490
Clinton558993
Cerro Gordo548189
Sioux515874
Webster513194
Marshall485476
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines463367
Wapello4324122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420272
Plymouth402180
Lee378755
Marion364676
Jones300257
Henry293237
Carroll286652
Bremer286460
Crawford267840
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255151
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215765
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan191833
Cedar191223
Hardin186544
Fayette185341
Wright185037
Hamilton180750
Harrison179873
Clayton170456
Butler165635
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159038
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143131
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134940
Jefferson133335
Shelby131237
Sac130619
Louisa129049
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9651
Keokuk96231
Monroe95729
Ida90935
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77723
Worth7548
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3424
Rochester
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
The rain clears out for Memorial Day weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Offering Incentives For Covid Vaccines

Image

The impact of George Floyd's death on public art

Image

George Mallet wraps up team coverage of the anniversary of George Floyd's death at 5 PM

Image

One year later, the political fallout from George Floyd's death

Image

George Mallet wraps up 4 PM coverage of Floyd Anniversary

Image

US Senator Amy Klobuchar part of bipartisan discussion regarding broadband investment

Image

Looking back: 2 years since a tornado hit Charles City.

Image

2 years later: The tornado that hit Charles City

Image

Minnesota leaders talk vaccine incentives

Image

Minnesota Gov. Walz talks vaccine incentives

Community Events