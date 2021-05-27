Clear
It's Memorial Day Weekend. What's safe to do?

Some vaccinated Americans may feel unsure about resuming activities and attending events in person. Dr. Leana Wen shares what questions you should ask yourself before you decide to go out.

Posted: May 27, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: May 27, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Katia Hetter, CNN

As the United States marks Memorial Day Weekend and the start of summer, so many people are planning to travel to places they haven't been in a year, see friends again, and go to baseball games, concerts and more.

With coronavirus infections dropping around the country and more than 50% of adults fully vaccinated, are most activities now safe to do? Can we get together with our extended family and friends? What if we're vaccinated but some of our loved ones are not—and does it matter if they are adults or children? Are there situations in which we still need to keep our masks on?

It depends, said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She's also the author of the forthcoming book "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

We are entering a phase in the pandemic where there is a lot of nuance and few clear-cut answers. The one thing that's for sure, says Wen, is that vaccination makes everyone safer and everything safer to do. Here's her advice.

CNN: A lot of families are eager to see one another again. Is it safe to get together indoors if everyone is vaccinated?

Dr. Leana Wen: Yes. Vaccination is the single most important determinant for what activities you can engage in. If you're fully vaccinated, and everyone else you want to see is also vaccinated, you can certainly see one another in all settings, including indoors, without masks, and with lots of hugs.

CNN: What if you're vaccinated, but some members of your family aren't? Is it safe to see them?

Wen: This is a bit less straightforward. Vaccination protects you very well from getting coronavirus. The chance of you becoming infected, even if someone you're seeing has Covid-19, is very low. The exception is if you are severely immunocompromised—for example, if you have cancer and are on chemotherapy or if you are a transplant patient on immunosuppressant medication.

Let's say that there's one other household you're planning to see that has unvaccinated people—for example, young children who aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated. You can safely see them, including indoors without masks.

If multiple households are gathering that have unvaccinated people, there is the risk that those who are unvaccinated passing coronavirus to one another. You are still at very low risk yourself, so some people in that position may decide it's fine to see the other unvaccinated people. Another option is to encourage that such get-togethers take place outdoors, with those unvaccinated wearing masks if they have to be indoors with one another.

CNN: What if the unvaccinated are adults who are refusing to get vaccinated? Would you have dinner indoors with them?

Wen: That depends on you and your risk tolerance. Your risk of getting coronavirus from them is low, because you're vaccinated and well-protected. That said, the risk is not zero, and especially if you're a parent of young kids or live with someone who is severely immunocompromised, you may wish to reduce your risk of potentially bringing Covid-19 back to them. The safest activity is still anything outdoors. If you do decide to have an indoor meal and you want to use an abundance of caution, open all the windows and doors, and try to stay distanced from the individuals who are unvaccinated.

CNN: Would you have unvaccinated children or an immunocompromised person dine indoors with other unvaccinated people?

Wen: No, I wouldn't. I know this could result in some family tensions, but you have to decide for yourself where you draw your line. I personally would not feel comfortable with my unvaccinated kids dining indoors with other unvaccinated children or adults. And I would not advise people who are severely immunocompromised to do this either. The weather is nice in many parts of the country, and I'd strongly urge those unvaccinated or who have less immune protection to only see one another outdoors.

CNN: Would you say the same about groups of people renting a house together, if several people from different households aren't vaccinated?

Wen: Yes. It's very hard for people staying together in the same house to avoid coming into close contact and therefore potentially infecting one another. If everyone is vaccinated except for people in one household, that's very low risk. But if there are multiple households with unvaccinated individuals, there is a risk of those unvaccinated infecting one another. To get together safely, the unvaccinated should ideally quarantine for a week and then test prior to the group all staying together.

CNN: What about people who are planning to travel? What precautions would you recommend?

Wen: Memorial Day travel often involves many crowds of people who come from different parts of the country. There are still areas in the United States that are hotspots, with the risk of new and more contagious variants. I'd advise that if you are in indoor public places with lots of people gathered, wear a mask even if you're vaccinated. Those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccinated should double-mask or wear an N95 or KN95 mask. This applies to airports, on airplanes, in train stations, during rest stops, and other crowded, indoor settings.

Also, watch what you're doing once you get to your destination. Those unvaccinated should particularly be cautious. My kids are not vaccinated, for example, and I wouldn't bring them to indoor restaurants where there are lots of people, close together, without masks. If they have to come with me to the grocery store or other places with unvaccinated and unmasked people, I'd certainly make sure that they wear masks. In such places, I'd wear a mask too.

CNN: How about a block party or neighborhood get-together?

Wen: These could be fun, and safe! Anything outdoors, I'd feel very comfortable with. I would be fine with my unvaccinated children going without masks to a block party, a picnic in our neighborhood park, or a backyard or porch get-together.

CNN: Does that include the beach or the pool? What if it's crowded?

Wen: Coronavirus isn't transmitted through the water, and any outdoor setting is going to be much safer than indoor settings. I'd feel comfortable taking my kids to the beach or an outdoor pool, even if it's crowded.

CNN: What about a birthday party or wedding where there are some events that are going to be indoors, and I don't know whether the others are vaccinated?

Wen: This will depend on your comfort level. If you're fully vaccinated, the risk to you is going to be very low. You could engage in these activities if you choose. Some people will choose to only participate if everyone present is known to be vaccinated; if not, they would participate only in the outdoor components of these activities. You should decide your comfort level and let the host know in advance.

CNN: What if I still want to wear a mask?

Wen: That's also entirely your choice. The change in mask guidance has been pretty sudden. We've been living with masks for 15 months. Some people can't wait to get rid of their masks, and others still find a lot of comfort in them—and for good reason, because a high-quality mask does protect you, the wearer, from contracting disease.

There are settings in which vaccinated people should still be wearing a mask. There are others where you could, safely, go without a mask, but it's also entirely reasonable to choose to wear one still.

CNN: There are some people who might be anxious about social interactions over Memorial Day holiday. What's your advice to them?

Wen: Take things at your own pace. Don't feel pressured to do something that you're not ready for yet. Decide what your comfort level is. Maybe you're comfortable with only seeing those who are fully vaccinated, or only outdoors. That's OK. Work your way up from a small gathering first. And enjoy! We are finally emerging from the pandemic, and I hope you have a wonderful Memorial Day, whatever activities you choose to engage in.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599909

Reported Deaths: 7486
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1239441749
Ramsey52049887
Dakota46460461
Anoka42378447
Washington27228288
Stearns22455223
St. Louis17984305
Scott17454129
Wright16305142
Olmsted13332102
Sherburne1190391
Carver1058646
Clay822492
Rice8143108
Blue Earth759241
Crow Wing675492
Kandiyohi660884
Chisago611452
Otter Tail580779
Benton579397
Goodhue481972
Douglas472979
Mower469633
Winona458850
Itasca451860
Isanti433464
McLeod427860
Morrison422260
Nobles408548
Beltrami403159
Steele394315
Polk387271
Becker384154
Lyon363152
Carlton349455
Freeborn344730
Pine332823
Nicollet329444
Mille Lacs309854
Brown307340
Le Sueur295425
Todd284632
Cass281332
Meeker260641
Waseca237223
Martin233232
Roseau210719
Wabasha20743
Hubbard193341
Dodge18633
Renville181545
Redwood175437
Houston173116
Cottonwood166723
Wadena159122
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153419
Kanabec145627
Sibley145510
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11226
Murray10699
Swift106518
Stevens92311
Koochiching90015
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82912
Lake81620
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5918
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5649
Norman5469
Unassigned49493
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369032

Reported Deaths: 5983
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57962634
Linn21027337
Scott20193243
Black Hawk15898309
Woodbury15192228
Johnson1455684
Dubuque13442209
Dallas1123898
Pottawattamie11171171
Story1067848
Warren580490
Clinton558993
Cerro Gordo548189
Sioux515874
Webster513194
Marshall485476
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines463367
Wapello4324122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420272
Plymouth402180
Lee378755
Marion364676
Jones300257
Henry293237
Carroll286652
Bremer286460
Crawford267840
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255151
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215765
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan191833
Cedar191223
Hardin186544
Fayette185341
Wright185037
Hamilton180750
Harrison179873
Clayton170456
Butler165635
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159038
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143131
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134940
Jefferson133335
Shelby131237
Sac130619
Louisa129049
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9651
Keokuk96231
Monroe95729
Ida90935
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77723
Worth7548
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3424
