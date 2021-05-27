Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 27: San Jose, Covid-19, policing, China, climate

The nine victims of a mass shooting in San Jose on Wednesday have been identified by investigators.

Posted: May 27, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: May 27, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

After months of pandemic restrictions, a US cruise line is set to sail once again starting next month.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. San Jose shooting

Nine people are dead after a gunman opened fire yesterday morning at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California. The shooter, a VTA employee, is also dead, and police believe he took his own life. The shooting happened as the night and morning shifts overlapped and rail activity was starting up for the day. No motive has been released, but San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said "the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well." This is not the first time the pandemic's essential workers have been at the center of such a tragedy, following shootings last month at an Indianapolis FedEx facility and in March at a Colorado grocery. President Biden yesterday urged Congress to "take immediate action" on gun legislation, saying, simply, "Enough."

2. Coronavirus

Biden has asked the US intelligence community to double down on efforts to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan and report back to him in 90 days. It's important to note this is an intelligence operation, not a scientific inquiry, and it's not clear how many answers the intelligence community will be able to land amid complex science and China's general secrecy on the matter. Meanwhile, a study has revealed the majority of severe Covid-19 cases brought on long-term symptoms. While grim, US officials hope the warning will encourage more people to get vaccinated. In Japan, the government will decide tomorrow whether to extend a state of emergency across much of the country, nearly two months before the planned start of the Tokyo Olympics.

3. Policing bill

The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are facing increased pressure from Black civil rights leaders to make headway on some sort of police reform legislation. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is still stalled amid Republican opposition, though there's been some movement in bipartisan negotiations. The bill includes provisions to set up a national registry of police misconduct and a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement. The biggest sticking point is an overhaul of so-called qualified immunity for police officers, which critics say limits police accountability and proponents say empowers police to do their jobs in dangerous situations. Legislators are racing to reach a compromise by next month.

4. China

Biden's top trade negotiator had what she called "candid" talks with Chinese leaders about improving trade relations between the two powers. The conversations, the first of their kind for this administration, don't represent an official resumption of US-China trade talks, but they're seen as an important step in the relationship as tensions grow on several fronts. A key US aircraft carrier based in Japan is expected to head to the Middle East in the next few days, which could create a gap in naval coverage as China turns up the heat over the South China Sea and Taiwan. At home, the Endless Frontiers Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at boosting US competitiveness with China, faces a key procedural vote today.

5. Climate

Climate activists have notched two major victories over oil companies. A hedge fund that's criticized ExxonMobil's climate strategy won enough shareholder support to oust at least two directors from the oil giant's board. The shake-up marks the first time in modern history that America's largest oil company has faced such a challenge, and it sends a message to other oil companies that investors are not afraid to act on the possibility of shifting away from fossil fuels. Meanwhile, a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must dramatically reduce its carbon emissions -- by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. This is the first time a court has ruled a company must reduce its emissions in line with global climate goals, and the decision could have far-reaching implications for other oil companies.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The 'Friends' reunion special is finally here

With a two-hour run time, the special is like a nostalgia smorgasbord: It'll leave fans feeling a little bloated -- but totally satisfied. 

Emmy Rossum announces the birth of her first baby

Nothing "Shameless" about this good news!

Scientists are zapping clouds with electricity to make rain

Charles Hatfield would be proud. 

A giant tortoise thought extinct 100 years ago is living in Galapagos, Ecuador says

And it looks SO smug about it, too. 

An alligator from Louisiana was discovered over 400 miles away on a South Texas beach, and no one knows how it got there

Tell us your secrets, scaly friend!

IN MEMORIAM

Eric Carle, the author and artist behind the iconic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," has died at age 91. Carle's family acknowledged his passing on the author's website, saying, "In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky."

TODAY'S NUMBER

50,000

That's about how many people are now homeless in West Bengal, an eastern state that borders Bangladesh, after the powerful Cyclone Yaas swept into eastern India.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We'll see if America will save you now."

That's what displaced Tigrayans were reportedly told as hundreds of young men were rounded up from displaced peoples camps in the Tigray region and then beaten, harassed and taken away by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers. The incident came days after the US announced financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A precious visit 

There's something magical about being visited by a hummingbird. It's like you've been chosen for something by a wise forest sprite. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599909

Reported Deaths: 7486
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1239441749
Ramsey52049887
Dakota46460461
Anoka42378447
Washington27228288
Stearns22455223
St. Louis17984305
Scott17454129
Wright16305142
Olmsted13332102
Sherburne1190391
Carver1058646
Clay822492
Rice8143108
Blue Earth759241
Crow Wing675492
Kandiyohi660884
Chisago611452
Otter Tail580779
Benton579397
Goodhue481972
Douglas472979
Mower469633
Winona458850
Itasca451860
Isanti433464
McLeod427860
Morrison422260
Nobles408548
Beltrami403159
Steele394315
Polk387271
Becker384154
Lyon363152
Carlton349455
Freeborn344730
Pine332823
Nicollet329444
Mille Lacs309854
Brown307340
Le Sueur295425
Todd284632
Cass281332
Meeker260641
Waseca237223
Martin233232
Roseau210719
Wabasha20743
Hubbard193341
Dodge18633
Renville181545
Redwood175437
Houston173116
Cottonwood166723
Wadena159122
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153419
Kanabec145627
Sibley145510
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11226
Murray10699
Swift106518
Stevens92311
Koochiching90015
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82912
Lake81620
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5918
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5649
Norman5469
Unassigned49493
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369032

Reported Deaths: 5983
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57962634
Linn21027337
Scott20193243
Black Hawk15898309
Woodbury15192228
Johnson1455684
Dubuque13442209
Dallas1123898
Pottawattamie11171171
Story1067848
Warren580490
Clinton558993
Cerro Gordo548189
Sioux515874
Webster513194
Marshall485476
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines463367
Wapello4324122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420272
Plymouth402180
Lee378755
Marion364676
Jones300257
Henry293237
Carroll286652
Bremer286460
Crawford267840
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255151
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215765
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan191833
Cedar191223
Hardin186544
Fayette185341
Wright185037
Hamilton180750
Harrison179873
Clayton170456
Butler165635
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159038
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143131
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134940
Jefferson133335
Shelby131237
Sac130619
Louisa129049
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9651
Keokuk96231
Monroe95729
Ida90935
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77723
Worth7548
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3424
Rochester
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain arrives for Thursday into early Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester police asking for public help in solving two cold cases

Image

Pedaling for a purpose

Image

RPD offers reward to solve cold cases

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/26/21)

Image

Rochester lifting mask restrictions

Image

Clear Lake Tri Triathlon

Image

MNDOT Pedestrian Plan

Image

George Mallet interview with David Tomlinson

Image

Document Shredding To Benefit Non-Profits

Image

Olmsted County Leads The Way For Vaccinations

Community Events