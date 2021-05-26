Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amazon buys MGM in a mega media deal

The deal gives Amazon an extensive library of film and TV shows that it can use to fill out its Prime Video content. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

Posted: May 26, 2021 10:21 PM
Updated: May 26, 2021 10:21 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos.

Amazon is investing even more heavily in growing its position in the entertainment world. The company announced Wednesday that it made a deal to acquire MGM, the home of James Bond and one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood.

The deal, which is valued at $8.45 billion, gives Amazon an extensive library of film and TV shows that it can use to fill out its Prime Video content coffers. MGM has a catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, according to Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

"The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team. It's very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling," he added.

CEO Jeff Bezos said that Amazon is "really excited about MGM" during the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

"The acquisitions thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much beloved intellectual property," Bezos said, "and with the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century."

The two companies said that the completion of the deal "is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions."

Even though streaming is a small part of Amazon's empire, the company has focused on becoming a more prominent player in the entertainment world as of late. For example, a highly anticipated series based on "The Lord of the Rings" is in the works.

Prime Video — which also features original and award-winning shows such as "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — is tied to Amazon's immensely popular Prime program, which offers faster delivery and has more than 200 million paid subscribers. Those kinds of numbers make it a competitor to the likes of Netflix, which has 208 million subscribers.

MGM and 007

Although MGM's logo of a roaring lion has played in front of some of Hollywood's most beloved films, including "The Wizard of Oz," it doesn't have the deep franchise bench that other studios have.

So why would Amazon want MGM? Three words: Bond, James Bond.

The studio owns a piece of the spy franchise, one of Hollywood's most famous film series. The Bond brand, which Eon Productions also controls, is more than a box office success story racking up billions of dollars over the past 60 years. The films and their lead character also represent a lifestyle that branches out to all parts of the globe and pop culture. If Prime Video is the new home of James Bond, that's an alluring proposition for potential consumers.

Plus, "No Time to Die," the latest Bond film, is set to open this October after being delayed multiple times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Away from the suave British spy, MGM also houses franchises including "Rocky," "The Handmaid's Tale," "RoboCop," "Legally Blonde" and the Epix TV network.

A consolidating media industry

Another reason Amazon would want to acquire MGM is that the media world is consolidating at a breakneck pace. To compete with Netflix and Disney, companies need scale, and buying up content, networks or studios is the best way to do that.

The latest major media deal happened on Monday when AT&T announced that CNN parent company WarnerMedia would be spun off and combined with Discovery. The deal brings together a litany of brands under the Discovery and WarnerMedia banner, including Warner Bros., Discovery Channel, HBO, CNN and HGTV.

Amazon acquiring MGM may not be as earth-shaking as that Discovery and WarnerMedia deal, but it's still quite notable thanks to MGM's historical prestige and Amazon's reach and resources.

But the simplest reason Amazon wanted to buy MGM is that it can afford to.

The hefty price tag for the acquisition is nothing of significant consequence for Amazon, one of the world's wealthiest companies. Amazon, which paid nearly $14 billion for Whole Foods in 2017, has a market cap of $1.7 trillion.

Ultimately, the deal gives Amazon more content, a respected studio in Hollywood and a stylish super spy. That will only help it further compete in the ruthless world of streaming.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599477

Reported Deaths: 7474
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1238721745
Ramsey51997886
Dakota46422461
Anoka42333447
Washington27217287
Stearns22441223
St. Louis17980305
Scott17438128
Wright16291142
Olmsted13330102
Sherburne1189589
Carver1057846
Clay821692
Rice8141108
Blue Earth758741
Crow Wing674092
Kandiyohi660684
Chisago610952
Otter Tail580378
Benton578497
Goodhue481672
Douglas472779
Mower469432
Winona458450
Itasca451260
Isanti433164
McLeod427660
Morrison421960
Nobles408348
Beltrami402759
Steele393615
Polk387071
Becker383754
Lyon363252
Carlton349355
Freeborn344530
Pine332623
Nicollet329344
Mille Lacs309654
Brown307040
Le Sueur295225
Todd284432
Cass281032
Meeker260540
Waseca237223
Martin232832
Roseau210619
Wabasha20723
Hubbard193341
Dodge18633
Renville181445
Redwood175437
Houston172916
Cottonwood166523
Wadena158822
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153438
Faribault153419
Kanabec145627
Sibley145310
Aitkin136736
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11206
Murray10699
Swift106518
Stevens92211
Koochiching89315
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82712
Lake81620
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5918
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5649
Norman5459
Unassigned49193
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3403
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 368873

Reported Deaths: 5977
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57937632
Linn21013337
Scott20182243
Black Hawk15891309
Woodbury15187228
Johnson1454784
Dubuque13431209
Dallas1123998
Pottawattamie11171170
Story1067148
Warren580390
Clinton558993
Cerro Gordo547489
Sioux515574
Webster513194
Marshall485176
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines463066
Wapello4321122
Buena Vista425440
Jasper420172
Plymouth402080
Lee378355
Marion364276
Jones300157
Henry293237
Carroll286752
Bremer286260
Crawford267540
Boone267134
Benton257255
Washington255351
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231551
Jackson224042
Clay215926
Kossuth215765
Delaware210841
Tama210771
Winneshiek197135
Page193422
Buchanan191633
Cedar191323
Hardin186544
Fayette185341
Wright185137
Hamilton180750
Harrison179773
Clayton170256
Butler165635
Madison163819
Mills162823
Floyd161742
Cherokee159038
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156035
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149424
Winnebago142931
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134840
Jefferson133235
Shelby131137
Sac130619
Union128934
Louisa128849
Appanoose128449
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122331
Franklin122221
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9630
Keokuk96231
Monroe95629
Ida90835
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77810
Lucas77723
Worth7548
Taylor66312
Fremont6259
Decatur6119
Van Buren56018
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3414
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain arrives for Thursday into early Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pedaling for a purpose

Image

RPD offers reward to solve cold cases

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/26/21)

Image

Rochester lifting mask restrictions

Image

Clear Lake Tri Triathlon

Image

MNDOT Pedestrian Plan

Image

George Mallet interview with David Tomlinson

Image

Document Shredding To Benefit Non-Profits

Image

Olmsted County Leads The Way For Vaccinations

Image

Rivera takes the stand in murder case of Mollie Tibbetts

Community Events