Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Here's what we know about the San Jose rail yard shooting

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about what investigators know about the shooter who opened fire at a public transit control center in San Jose, California, leaving at least eight dead.

Posted: May 26, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: May 26, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Authorities are investigating a "very sizable crime scene" at a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California, after a gunman opened fire, leaving eight people dead.

Eight miles away, authorities are looking into the gunman's home that went up in flames.

The gunman is dead, according to Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Davis said authorities are unaware of a motive at this time.

Here's what we know:

What happened?

Authorities received 911 calls at about 6:34 a.m. PT saying there were shots fired near a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center, a hub that stores multiple light rail trains and a maintenance yard, Davis said.

VTA Board Chairperson Glenn Hendricks clarified later that the shooting occurred in the rail yard -- not the operations control center -- at a time when light rail was starting up for the day. The yard is where the VTA vehicles are maintained and dispatched.

The shooting took place during a shift change when employees from the midnight shift and the day shift overlapped, Davis said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire department personnel responded to the incident using their "active shooter protocol," Davis said.

Bomb-sniffing dogs on the scene have detected possible explosives at the facility and are searching the building, Davis said.

Light rail service will be suspended for the day as of noon, the VTA said, as the crime scene investigation has limited its ability to provide service. The VTA is a public transit service that operates bus and light rail services in the Santa Clara Valley and employs about 2,000 workers.

Who was the gunman?

The gunman has been identified as Sam Cassidy, a source close to the investigation tells CNN.

Cassidy was a VTA employee, according to Davis.

Davis said deputies did not exchange gunfire with Cassidy, and it is believed he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I know for sure that when the suspect knew the law enforcement was there, he took his own life, our deputies were right there at that time," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said multiple guns were used in the shooting, but he did not specify the types of weapons used in the shooting or whether they were obtained legally. He did say they were not considered to be untraceable "ghost guns."

Cassidy's ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told CNN affiliate the Bay Area News Group he resented his work. Nelms was married to Cassidy for about 10 years until the couple filed for divorce in 2005. She has not been in touch with her ex-husband for about 13 years, according to the outlet.

He often spoke angrily about his co-workers and bosses, and at times directed his anger at her, Nelms told the outlet.

When the two were married, Cassidy "resented what he saw as unfair work assignments" and "would rant about his job when he got home."

Who are the victims?

VTA employees were among the victims who range in age from 29 to 63.

The Santa Clara County office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victims:

  • Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42
  • Taptejdeep Singh, age 36
  • Adrian Balleza, age 29
  • Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35
  • Timothy Michael Romo, age 49
  • Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40
  • Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63
  • Lars Kepler Lane, age 63

One person who was injured remains in critical condition, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"It's clear the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well," Mayor Sam Liccardo told CNN's Jake Tapper.

The victims were working at a light rail maintenance facility. Liccardo described the victims as "essential workers" who risked their lives and showed up every day throughout the pandemic.

While the names of the victims have not been released, Liccardo said he has spoken to three families.

Rosen, the DA, said officials are still working to notify the families of the victims, but he expects all notifications will be complete by the end of the day.

Where did the shooting take place?

The VTA rail yard is located in San Jose, which is in California's Bay Area. The city is about 52 miles southeast of San Francisco.

There are multiple active scenes connected to the investigation into the shooting, according to San Jose Fire spokeswoman Erica Ray.

A fire broke out at Cassidy's home, about 8 miles away from the shooting scene, Mayor Liccardo told CNN affiliate KGO. No one was found inside, Liccardo said.

Liccardo did not specify the exact location, but tweets from the San Jose Fire Department state that firefighters responded to a fire at the home in the 1100 block of Angmar Court in San Jose at 6:36 a.m. local time.

rThe first 911 calls about the shooting at the VTA facility began at 6:34 a.m., sheriff's officials said.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the two-alarm fire that caused heavy damage to the home and left the structure uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) are assisting the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

The FBI is helping with evidence, response and recovery, according to Craig Fair, special agent in charge of the San Francisco division of the FBI. The agency will provide ballistics, technical forensic equipment and analysis, along with additional personnel to help analyze the "very sizable crime scene," Fair said.

The ATF has brought in five bomb-sniffing dogs to assist in the search for any potential explosives. The agency is also providing investigative resources to trace firearms and ballistics evidence in an effort to link it to other firearm crimes that might be involved, said Joshua Jackson, ATF Special Agent in Charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599477

Reported Deaths: 7474
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1238721745
Ramsey51997886
Dakota46422461
Anoka42333447
Washington27217287
Stearns22441223
St. Louis17980305
Scott17438128
Wright16291142
Olmsted13330102
Sherburne1189589
Carver1057846
Clay821692
Rice8141108
Blue Earth758741
Crow Wing674092
Kandiyohi660684
Chisago610952
Otter Tail580378
Benton578497
Goodhue481672
Douglas472779
Mower469432
Winona458450
Itasca451260
Isanti433164
McLeod427660
Morrison421960
Nobles408348
Beltrami402759
Steele393615
Polk387071
Becker383754
Lyon363252
Carlton349355
Freeborn344530
Pine332623
Nicollet329344
Mille Lacs309654
Brown307040
Le Sueur295225
Todd284432
Cass281032
Meeker260540
Waseca237223
Martin232832
Roseau210619
Wabasha20723
Hubbard193341
Dodge18633
Renville181445
Redwood175437
Houston172916
Cottonwood166523
Wadena158822
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153438
Faribault153419
Kanabec145627
Sibley145310
Aitkin136736
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11206
Murray10699
Swift106518
Stevens92211
Koochiching89315
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82712
Lake81620
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5918
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5649
Norman5459
Unassigned49193
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3403
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 368873

Reported Deaths: 5977
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57937632
Linn21013337
Scott20182243
Black Hawk15891309
Woodbury15187228
Johnson1454784
Dubuque13431209
Dallas1123998
Pottawattamie11171170
Story1067148
Warren580390
Clinton558993
Cerro Gordo547489
Sioux515574
Webster513194
Marshall485176
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines463066
Wapello4321122
Buena Vista425440
Jasper420172
Plymouth402080
Lee378355
Marion364276
Jones300157
Henry293237
Carroll286752
Bremer286260
Crawford267540
Boone267134
Benton257255
Washington255351
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231551
Jackson224042
Clay215926
Kossuth215765
Delaware210841
Tama210771
Winneshiek197135
Page193422
Buchanan191633
Cedar191323
Hardin186544
Fayette185341
Wright185137
Hamilton180750
Harrison179773
Clayton170256
Butler165635
Madison163819
Mills162823
Floyd161742
Cherokee159038
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156035
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149424
Winnebago142931
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134840
Jefferson133235
Shelby131137
Sac130619
Union128934
Louisa128849
Appanoose128449
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122331
Franklin122221
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9630
Keokuk96231
Monroe95629
Ida90835
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77810
Lucas77723
Worth7548
Taylor66312
Fremont6259
Decatur6119
Van Buren56018
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3414
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain arrives for Thursday into early Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pedaling for a purpose

Image

RPD offers reward to solve cold cases

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/26/21)

Image

Rochester lifting mask restrictions

Image

Clear Lake Tri Triathlon

Image

MNDOT Pedestrian Plan

Image

George Mallet interview with David Tomlinson

Image

Document Shredding To Benefit Non-Profits

Image

Olmsted County Leads The Way For Vaccinations

Image

Rivera takes the stand in murder case of Mollie Tibbetts

Community Events