Clear

Why you should care about Discovery and WarnerMedia merging

Discovery CEO David Zaslav and AT&T CEO John Stankey discuss the plan to combine WarnerMedia (CNN's parent company) and Discovery into a new standalone media company.

Posted: May 17, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: May 17, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta and Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

Discovery is an iconic brand in the cable world, as are CNN and HBO. Warner Bros., the home of franchises such as DC and Harry Potter, is one of the most influential studios in Hollywood. Now, all of those brands are coming together in hopes of not just surviving, but thriving in an media industry that is diving deeper into streaming.

On Monday morning, AT&T and Discovery, Inc. sent shockwaves through the media and entertainment world when it announced a deal that spins off AT&T's WarnerMedia, which is the parent company of CNN, and combines it with Discovery in a new standalone company.

The deal, which won't take effect until mid-2022, has the potential to create a media powerhouse — one that's not just capable of competing with Netflix and Disney, but could alter the streaming wars as we know it.

So, what does all of this mean for consumers? Well, for starters, there's about to be a new company that can go pound for pound with any other when it comes to content.

From King's Landing to Flavortown

The pairing of WarnerMedia and Discovery offers a cornucopia from which consumers can pick.

Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Cartoon Network, Animal Planet, Turner Sports, TNT, TBS and Oprah Winfrey's OWN will all be under the same umbrella. Discovery said on Monday that the new company, which is still yet to be named, will "own one of the deepest libraries in the world with nearly 200,000 hours of iconic programming" and bring together over 100 brands.

In the past, that sprawling lineup of cable channels would have primarily provided media companies enormous leverage in negotiating carriage deals with cable and satellite companies. But the focus now, with many cable subscribers cutting the cord and pursuing a more a la carte approach to entertainment content, is on stocking the shelves of streaming services, taking the middleman out of the equation.

The competition there, notably, includes not only other major studios — such as Disney's portfolio of services — but deep-pocketed corporations like Amazon and Apple as well as established leader Netflix.

David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery who will run the combined business, said Monday that the company plans to spend even more on content in the future. That could mean consumers will end up pay more for streaming services. Netflix and Disney+ both raised their prices in the past year.

It also creates more challenges for the other streaming players such as NBCUniversal with Peacock and ViacomCBS with Paramount+. These companies could also seek to merge with other media companies to better compete on scale.

But if Discovery+ and HBO Max are bundled together, which would follow the same strategy as Disney's bundle of Disney+ alongside Hulu and ESPN+, it will offer consumers an eclectic yet deep grouping of programming. There would be blockbuster movies like "Wonder Woman," hit scripted series like "Game of Thrones," unscripted series like "90 Day Fiancé," news via CNN and sports via Turner Sports.

This lineup could also give the new company a leg up on its rivals, Netflix and Disney, which have gotten more into unscripted programming, but lack in certain areas.

For example, Netflix doesn't offer news and sports content. A Discovery and WarnerMedia combo will yield more kids programming thanks to Cartoon Network and Animal Planet, both of which include more adult fare compared to Disney's family-friendly offerings. However, Disney does control National Geographic, a direct competitor to Discovery, and one of the planks of Disney+, which has more than 100 million subscribers.

"The key to direct-to-consumer is having content that people love. But in this competitive world that we're in right now, it's not good enough to have content that people love," Zaslav said on a call with investors Monday morning. "You got to have content that people love so much that they would run home and pay for before they pay for dinner or the roof over their head."

"I think we fit together like a glove"

Away from how this new company may compete with its rivals, combining the two companies also makes sense since they are pretty complementary, which should please consumers who spend a lot of time trying to find something to watch.

WarnerMedia's focus is prestige scripted entertainment as well as news and sports. Discovery, conversely, has been a market leader for decades in crafting addictive high-end unscripted entertainment from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri to "Shark Week" to "Fixer Upper." Those two areas pair well together and are an attractive offering for consumers looking for a service that offers a one-stop-shop.

"I think we fit together like a glove," Zaslav said Monday.

While there seems to be enormous potential for content, Zaslav acknowledged that it's still unknown what type of product or how many products Discovery and WarnerMedia will offer. Currently HBO Max is $14.99 a month and Discovery+ is $4.99 a month with ads and $6.99 without. HBO Max is planning an ad-based version as well.

"We have plenty of time to figure it out," Zaslav said on CNBC when asked about a Discovery/WarnerMedia bundle.

But the evolution of media is happening at a breakneck pace (case in point, AT&T's $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner was just three years ago), so a lot can happen between now and when the deal is finalized next year.

Also, Discovery and WarnerMedia will have to figure out the new structure of this company, so they can put the right people in the right places to create content that lures in subscribers in a highly competitive market.

Still, Zaslav expressed optimism on Monday about the combined company.

"We're positioned to get 200 million homes, 300 million homes because we have all the content that people love. I think coming together, we're not just better together I think we're the best media company in the world together," he told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday. "This rejigger puts us on a path to give us every opportunity on the media side to be a real force."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 594427

Reported Deaths: 7389
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1229681733
Ramsey51530876
Dakota46037452
Anoka41844440
Washington26983283
Stearns22293222
St. Louis17814305
Scott17324126
Wright16121140
Olmsted1326598
Sherburne1175388
Carver1051245
Clay816792
Rice8075108
Blue Earth751941
Crow Wing666990
Kandiyohi657383
Chisago603251
Otter Tail575878
Benton572397
Goodhue478772
Douglas468576
Mower466732
Winona455150
Itasca440556
McLeod425459
Isanti424864
Morrison419860
Nobles408148
Beltrami397859
Steele389315
Polk384968
Becker381153
Lyon361251
Carlton346054
Freeborn342129
Pine329122
Nicollet326443
Brown305840
Mille Lacs305353
Le Sueur293123
Todd282832
Cass274628
Meeker257340
Waseca236522
Martin230932
Roseau209419
Wabasha20643
Hubbard190241
Dodge18543
Renville180543
Redwood174537
Houston172016
Cottonwood165823
Fillmore156710
Wadena156122
Pennington153719
Faribault152619
Chippewa152438
Kanabec145126
Sibley143910
Aitkin135336
Watonwan13329
Rock128419
Jackson121812
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114220
Pope11096
Murray10639
Swift105818
Stevens91511
Marshall88117
Clearwater87016
Koochiching84315
Wilkin81612
Lake81120
Lac qui Parle75322
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5813
Grant5788
Mahnomen5539
Norman5409
Unassigned49593
Kittson48622
Red Lake3987
Traverse3705
Lake of the Woods3273
Cook1660

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367374

Reported Deaths: 5946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57696628
Linn20903335
Scott20071242
Black Hawk15825308
Woodbury15141228
Johnson1449883
Dubuque13382209
Dallas1118698
Pottawattamie11140168
Story1062848
Warren577889
Clinton556193
Cerro Gordo541289
Sioux514574
Webster512293
Marshall483275
Muscatine4812100
Des Moines458966
Wapello4305122
Buena Vista424940
Jasper419472
Plymouth401280
Lee376255
Marion363175
Jones299157
Henry292037
Carroll286052
Bremer284960
Crawford266240
Boone265134
Benton256655
Washington253950
Dickinson248543
Mahaska230451
Jackson222142
Clay215725
Kossuth215564
Tama209871
Delaware209741
Winneshiek196935
Page192722
Buchanan191532
Cedar190123
Hardin185743
Fayette185241
Wright184637
Hamilton180249
Harrison179673
Clayton169756
Butler165034
Madison162519
Mills162422
Floyd161142
Cherokee159038
Lyon158241
Poweshiek154934
Allamakee151451
Iowa148924
Hancock148434
Winnebago142631
Cass138654
Calhoun138413
Grundy136433
Emmet134240
Jefferson132735
Shelby130937
Sac130519
Union128333
Louisa128149
Appanoose128049
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124116
Guthrie121530
Franklin120821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112823
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100224
Unassigned9720
Keokuk95931
Monroe95229
Ida90635
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis83524
Monona82730
Osceola78816
Greene77710
Lucas77223
Worth7498
Taylor66012
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55918
Ringgold55824
Wayne53923
Audubon50910
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking continued warmth and chances for thunderstorms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID help on the way for young adults?

Image

Will this summer have more traveling due to the vaccine?

Image

Mayo Clinic set to release falcons

Image

Work continues in Albert Lea after train derailment

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/17/21)

Image

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Image

Man killed in Rochester after being struck by vehicle

Image

Sean's Weather 5/17

Image

More Rochester businesses lifting mask policy

Image

The latest on the Freeborn Co. train derailment

Community Events