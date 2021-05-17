Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 17: Mideast violence, coronavirus, Capitol riot, US policing, Tigray

While the facts about Israel's airstrike on a Gaza building that housed media offices are complicated, the laws are "pretty simple," says David French, a Time columnist and former U.S. Army lawyer: The use of a civilian building by a military makes that building a "legitimate military target."

Posted: May 17, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: May 17, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Krupa, CNN

Today is Tax Day in the United States -- about a month later than usual. Here's what's changed besides the filing deadline.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Mideast violence

A cycle of sirens, bombs, injuries and deaths continued as yesterday marked the deadliest day in the weeklong conflict in Gaza. Israel bombed a house there where a family was celebrating the end of Ramadan, as well as a building housing international news media. Meanwhile, Hamas missiles rained down on Tel Aviv. The escalation across Israel and the Palestinian territories is the worst violence since the 2014 Gaza War. The UN Secretary General said he's "dismayed" by the rising civilian casualties. President Biden spoke Saturday with Israel's Prime Minister and the Palestinian Authority President. Beyond the regional crisis, the conflict has created a rift among Democrats, who disagree over what the US should do and what its response might say about Biden's commitment to human rights and social and racial justice.

2. Coronavirus

Leaders of all but one of India's 36 states and territories have imposed coronavirus restrictions as cases keep mounting and calls grow for a second nationwide lockdown. Experts say a 10- to 15-day pause would give the health system time to recoup material and manpower, but the central government is resisting, even as UK researchers say early data gives "a degree of confidence" that existing vaccines work against the variant first spotted in India. China, meantime, suspended climbing at Mount Everest over Covid-19 fears. And Taiwan -- an early success story -- limited the size of gatherings in its capital as it battles its biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic. In the US, experts warn about the unintended consequences of new mask guidance. With much of the country still unvaccinated, many more Americans may now be shedding their masks than the CDC recommended.

3. Capitol riot

The top Democrat and the top Republican on a key House committee have struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The agreement breaks a monthslong logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel, which would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who's been sparring with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the proposal, is still reviewing it. GOP Rep. Fred Upton yesterday called out an effort by some of his GOP colleagues to downplay the Capitol insurrection, saying their "bogus" claims about the deadly attack show the need for a commission. The Justice Department has charged more than 400 people in the riot so far.

4. US policing

City council members in the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed have voted to drastically reduce the power of their police force. Wright, 20, died after he was shot by an officer who said she thought she was holding her Taser. The case prompted a fresh round of protests over police use of force against people of color. Under the new measure, all emergency calls related to physical or mental health or social need will go to a new community response unit instead of the police. Traffic enforcement also will be handled by a separate, unarmed force, and police will only be allowed to issue citations -- not conduct arrests or searches -- for nonmoving traffic infractions and other non-felony offenses. Meanwhile, organizers of New York City Pride have banned the NYPD from participating in the annual June parade, saying their appearance threatened members of the community who are "most often targeted with excessive force."

5. Tigray

The US condemned Eritrea and Ethiopia for coordinating their troops to close off a key aid route to Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region. The move follows an exclusive CNN investigation that found Eritrean soldiers were blocking critical humanitarian aid to starving and wounded civilians. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this weekend demanded both nations ensure their forces in Tigray cease and desist "this reprehensible conduct" and allow in humanitarian assistance. The top representatives on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have called on the Biden administration to use all diplomatic tools, including sanctions, to respond to the human rights abuses. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed since Ethiopia's Prime Minister launched a military operation in November against the region's ruling party.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here's who stole the show at last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" and "WandaVision" took home top honors.

Mexico's Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe

She reigned at the pageant, which was delayed last year due to Covid-19, with Miss Brazil as runner-up and Miss Peru as second runner-up.

The search for a tiger that went missing in Houston is finally over

India, a 9-month-old male, "appears to be in very good health," police said, and is now headed to a Texas sanctuary.

A pickle-flavored hard seltzer is coming after an April Fool's joke

Actually making the icky-sounding beverage teased for a laugh quite a way to get yourself out of a ... well, you know.

A rapper made his debut in an African basketball league the same weekend his album dropped

J. Cole has taken overachieving to a new level.

A roller coaster stalled out in Phoenix, stranding riders 20 feet in the air

After they were saved, a rescuer said, "Overall, they were in good spirits." (And probably in need of some good spirits.)

HAPPENING NOW

A key Trump-related government memo may be released

The Justice Department has until today to decide to appeal a federal judge's ruling or release a redacted DOJ memo recommending then-President Trump not be charged with obstruction of justice following the Mueller investigation. The memo, if released, would likely put new scrutiny on then-Attorney General William Barr's handling of the special counsel's probe.

TODAY'S NUMBER

81%

The proportion of filling stations in Washington, DC, that were out of gas yesterday, as the Colonial Pipeline got back up and running after a six-day shutdown. The pipeline flows at just 5 miles per hour, meaning it could take days or even weeks for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to flow through to most places and replenish nearly empty storage facilities.

TODAY'S QUOTE

There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates, responding to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Gates' 2020 resignation from Microsoft's board of directors came after an investigation of a romantic relationship he had with a Microsoft employee. Gates' wife filed for divorce this month.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

(Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 594427

Reported Deaths: 7389
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1229681733
Ramsey51530876
Dakota46037452
Anoka41844440
Washington26983283
Stearns22293222
St. Louis17814305
Scott17324126
Wright16121140
Olmsted1326598
Sherburne1175388
Carver1051245
Clay816792
Rice8075108
Blue Earth751941
Crow Wing666990
Kandiyohi657383
Chisago603251
Otter Tail575878
Benton572397
Goodhue478772
Douglas468576
Mower466732
Winona455150
Itasca440556
McLeod425459
Isanti424864
Morrison419860
Nobles408148
Beltrami397859
Steele389315
Polk384968
Becker381153
Lyon361251
Carlton346054
Freeborn342129
Pine329122
Nicollet326443
Brown305840
Mille Lacs305353
Le Sueur293123
Todd282832
Cass274628
Meeker257340
Waseca236522
Martin230932
Roseau209419
Wabasha20643
Hubbard190241
Dodge18543
Renville180543
Redwood174537
Houston172016
Cottonwood165823
Fillmore156710
Wadena156122
Pennington153719
Faribault152619
Chippewa152438
Kanabec145126
Sibley143910
Aitkin135336
Watonwan13329
Rock128419
Jackson121812
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114220
Pope11096
Murray10639
Swift105818
Stevens91511
Marshall88117
Clearwater87016
Koochiching84315
Wilkin81612
Lake81120
Lac qui Parle75322
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5813
Grant5788
Mahnomen5539
Norman5409
Unassigned49593
Kittson48622
Red Lake3987
Traverse3705
Lake of the Woods3273
Cook1660

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367374

Reported Deaths: 5946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57696628
Linn20903335
Scott20071242
Black Hawk15825308
Woodbury15141228
Johnson1449883
Dubuque13382209
Dallas1118698
Pottawattamie11140168
Story1062848
Warren577889
Clinton556193
Cerro Gordo541289
Sioux514574
Webster512293
Marshall483275
Muscatine4812100
Des Moines458966
Wapello4305122
Buena Vista424940
Jasper419472
Plymouth401280
Lee376255
Marion363175
Jones299157
Henry292037
Carroll286052
Bremer284960
Crawford266240
Boone265134
Benton256655
Washington253950
Dickinson248543
Mahaska230451
Jackson222142
Clay215725
Kossuth215564
Tama209871
Delaware209741
Winneshiek196935
Page192722
Buchanan191532
Cedar190123
Hardin185743
Fayette185241
Wright184637
Hamilton180249
Harrison179673
Clayton169756
Butler165034
Madison162519
Mills162422
Floyd161142
Cherokee159038
Lyon158241
Poweshiek154934
Allamakee151451
Iowa148924
Hancock148434
Winnebago142631
Cass138654
Calhoun138413
Grundy136433
Emmet134240
Jefferson132735
Shelby130937
Sac130519
Union128333
Louisa128149
Appanoose128049
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124116
Guthrie121530
Franklin120821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112823
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100224
Unassigned9720
Keokuk95931
Monroe95229
Ida90635
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis83524
Monona82730
Osceola78816
Greene77710
Lucas77223
Worth7498
Taylor66012
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55918
Ringgold55824
Wayne53923
Audubon50910
Adams3384
Rochester
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: °
Tracking continued warmth and chances for thunderstorms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN Special Hockey team is coming to Rochester

Image

Stewartville volleyball athlete named Gatorade Player of the Year in MN

Image

Evacuations after train derailment in NW Iowa

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/16/21)

Image

It's more than just wins for the Lourdes baseball team

Image

It's time to cast your poles again for the Minnesota fishing opener

Image

Sean's Weather 5/15

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/15/21)

Image

Girls' and Women's USA Wrestling is excited for the sport's future

Image

The Minnesota DNR has some tips for the fishing opener

Community Events