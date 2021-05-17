Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

See who won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Actress Scarlett Johansson was hilariously interrupted during her acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards by her husband, comedian Colin Jost. See more highlights from the awards show.

Posted: May 17, 2021 4:50 AM
Updated: May 17, 2021 4:50 AM
Posted By: By CNN Staff

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were presented Sunday, with Leslie Jones hosting and Snoop Dogg serving as the evening's DJ.

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including in the forthcoming "Black Widow." Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius Award, which several of his most iconic characters accepted on his behalf.

Below is a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

BEST MOVIE

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Soul"

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" *WINNER

BEST SHOW

"Bridgerton"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"The Boys"

"WandaVision" *WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan -- "Promising Young Woman"

Chadwick Boseman -- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya -- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen -- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Zendaya -- "Malcolm & Marie"

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy -- "The Queen's Gambit"

Elizabeth Olsen -- "WandaVision" *WINNER

Elliot Page -- "The Umbrella Academy"

Emma Corrin -- "The Crown"

Michaela Coel -- "I May Destroy You"

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" *WINNER

Gal Gadot -- "Wonder Woman 1984"

Jack Quaid -- "The Boys"

Pedro Pascal -- "The Mandalorian"

Teyonah Parris -- "WandaVision"

BEST FIGHT

Wanda vs. Agatha -- "WandaVision" *WINNER

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront -- "The Boys."

Final Funhouse Fight -- "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"

Final Fight -- "Zack Snyder's Justice League"

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline -- "Outer Banks" *WINNER

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh -- "Killing Eve"

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo -- "Emily in Paris"

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison -- "Never Have I Ever"

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor -- "Bridgerton"

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy --"Schitt's Creek"

Eric Andre -- "Bad Trip"

Issa Rae -- "Insecure"

Jason Sudeikis -- "Ted Lasso"

Leslie Jones -- "Coming 2 America" *WINNER

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash --"The Boys"

Ewan McGregor -- "Birds of Prey"

Giancarlo Esposito -- "The Mandalorian"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" *WINNER

Nicholas Hoult -- "The Great"

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry -- "Ginny & Georgia"

Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"

Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Paul Mescal -- "Normal People"

Regé-Jean Page -- "Bridgerton" *WINNER

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss -- "The Invisible Man"

Jurnee Smollett -- "Lovecraft Country"

Simona Brown -- "Behind Her Eyes"

Victoria Pedretti -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor" *WINNER

Vince Vaughn -- "Freaky"

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo -- "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar"

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" *WINNER

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA -- "The Mandalorian"

Lily Collins & Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 594427

Reported Deaths: 7389
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1229681733
Ramsey51530876
Dakota46037452
Anoka41844440
Washington26983283
Stearns22293222
St. Louis17814305
Scott17324126
Wright16121140
Olmsted1326598
Sherburne1175388
Carver1051245
Clay816792
Rice8075108
Blue Earth751941
Crow Wing666990
Kandiyohi657383
Chisago603251
Otter Tail575878
Benton572397
Goodhue478772
Douglas468576
Mower466732
Winona455150
Itasca440556
McLeod425459
Isanti424864
Morrison419860
Nobles408148
Beltrami397859
Steele389315
Polk384968
Becker381153
Lyon361251
Carlton346054
Freeborn342129
Pine329122
Nicollet326443
Brown305840
Mille Lacs305353
Le Sueur293123
Todd282832
Cass274628
Meeker257340
Waseca236522
Martin230932
Roseau209419
Wabasha20643
Hubbard190241
Dodge18543
Renville180543
Redwood174537
Houston172016
Cottonwood165823
Fillmore156710
Wadena156122
Pennington153719
Faribault152619
Chippewa152438
Kanabec145126
Sibley143910
Aitkin135336
Watonwan13329
Rock128419
Jackson121812
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114220
Pope11096
Murray10639
Swift105818
Stevens91511
Marshall88117
Clearwater87016
Koochiching84315
Wilkin81612
Lake81120
Lac qui Parle75322
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5813
Grant5788
Mahnomen5539
Norman5409
Unassigned49593
Kittson48622
Red Lake3987
Traverse3705
Lake of the Woods3273
Cook1660

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367374

Reported Deaths: 5946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57696628
Linn20903335
Scott20071242
Black Hawk15825308
Woodbury15141228
Johnson1449883
Dubuque13382209
Dallas1118698
Pottawattamie11140168
Story1062848
Warren577889
Clinton556193
Cerro Gordo541289
Sioux514574
Webster512293
Marshall483275
Muscatine4812100
Des Moines458966
Wapello4305122
Buena Vista424940
Jasper419472
Plymouth401280
Lee376255
Marion363175
Jones299157
Henry292037
Carroll286052
Bremer284960
Crawford266240
Boone265134
Benton256655
Washington253950
Dickinson248543
Mahaska230451
Jackson222142
Clay215725
Kossuth215564
Tama209871
Delaware209741
Winneshiek196935
Page192722
Buchanan191532
Cedar190123
Hardin185743
Fayette185241
Wright184637
Hamilton180249
Harrison179673
Clayton169756
Butler165034
Madison162519
Mills162422
Floyd161142
Cherokee159038
Lyon158241
Poweshiek154934
Allamakee151451
Iowa148924
Hancock148434
Winnebago142631
Cass138654
Calhoun138413
Grundy136433
Emmet134240
Jefferson132735
Shelby130937
Sac130519
Union128333
Louisa128149
Appanoose128049
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124116
Guthrie121530
Franklin120821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112823
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100224
Unassigned9720
Keokuk95931
Monroe95229
Ida90635
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis83524
Monona82730
Osceola78816
Greene77710
Lucas77223
Worth7498
Taylor66012
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55918
Ringgold55824
Wayne53923
Audubon50910
Adams3384
Rochester
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: °
Tracking continued warmth and chances for thunderstorms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN Special Hockey team is coming to Rochester

Image

Stewartville volleyball athlete named Gatorade Player of the Year in MN

Image

Evacuations after train derailment in NW Iowa

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/16/21)

Image

It's more than just wins for the Lourdes baseball team

Image

It's time to cast your poles again for the Minnesota fishing opener

Image

Sean's Weather 5/15

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/15/21)

Image

Girls' and Women's USA Wrestling is excited for the sport's future

Image

The Minnesota DNR has some tips for the fishing opener

Community Events