Clear
BREAKING NEWS Train derailed in Albert Lea, residents asked to shelter in place Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Houston police still don't know where a missing tiger is. Here's what we do know

The 9-month-old Bengal tiger named India who was missing in Houston for almost a week has been found, officials say. Earlier, new video was released of Victor Hugo Cuevas, a man linked to the tiger, playing, kissing and laying with India, prior to the disappearance.

Posted: May 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: May 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

It's a wild story about a wild animal, but you won't find this tiger tale on Netflix.

A Bengal tiger last seen in a west Houston neighborhood on Sunday is still missing, according to police.

Investigators have fielded hundreds of calls in connection to the 9-month-old cat named India, police said. But they still don't know where the tiger is.

Where did this tiger come from?

It's not clear.

The man last seen in public with the tiger, Victor Hugo Cuevas, claimed the tiger was his, according to testimony from an off-duty deputy. But Cuevas's attorney said that the tiger does not belong to his client; he has, however, cared for it occasionally in recent months. Cuevas, 26, released a video through his attorney of him playing with the tiger as if it were a dog in what looks like a dining and kitchen area.

Cuevas was out of jail on bond for an unrelated murder charge in Fort Bend County and on a separate charge of evading arrest earlier this year in Austin County when he was spotted with the cat Sunday. He was arrested Monday and charged with felony evading arrest, according to police. He bonded out by Wednesday afternoon. On Friday, the state argued Cuevas violated bond conditions multiple times over the years, including on Sunday. A Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond on the 2017 murder charge, so Cuevas is back behind bars.

Wes Manion, an off-duty deputy who lives in the neighborhood where the tiger was seen with Cuevas, testified that he had his weapon trained on the animal as he waited for police Sunday. Manion said Cuevas came out and pleaded with him not to kill the tiger, telling the deputy, "That is my tiger," before grabbing it by the collar, kissing it on the forehead and taking it in the house. Manion added Cuevas got into an SUV with the tiger and drove off, ignoring numerous commands to stop.

Cuevas's lawyer said his client returned the cat to its owner Sunday night, but didn't identify the person.

The latest on the investigation

Police believe the tiger is still in Houston and that it has been in as many as eight different locations throughout the city during the past week.

While Texas law does allow ownership of a tiger with certain restrictions, it's a violation of Houston law. City rules require wild animals that are dangerous to humans to be kept in an accredited zoo or shelter.

Animal control officers are helping police with the investigation, according to Houston's animal shelter and adoption facility, BARC.

"In the event any such animals are found in Houston, Animal Control Officers will impound the animals and transport them to a secure location -- either BARC, another shelter, or regional wildlife facility -- to protect the safety of the public as well as the animals' health," a city spokeswoman said in a statement.

At least one sanctuary has offered to take India once he's found.

Carole Baskin weighs in

What would a modern tiger story be without a Carole Baskin cameo?

The founder of Big Cat Rescue and star of the Netflix series, "Tiger King," is offering a $5,000 reward to whoever safely hands over India to an accredited sanctuary and works with authorities to convict whoever was involved in the buying and selling of the tiger, she said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

Baskin told CNN this week that those in the neighborhood near the tiger were in "extreme danger."

"Tigers are hardwired to roam hundreds of square miles, so there's no cage that's going to be sufficient for them," Baskin said. "The only reason that people have tigers as pets is to try to show off to others."

Baskin said the off-duty deputy did the right thing.

"He kept eye contact, he backed away slowly. A tiger, if you look down, if you turn, if that neighbor had run back to his door, that triggers their instinct to kill," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 592750

Reported Deaths: 7376
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1226641731
Ramsey51369875
Dakota45906452
Anoka41713438
Washington26899283
Stearns22238222
St. Louis17758304
Scott17275124
Wright16034140
Olmsted1324298
Sherburne1170887
Carver1049145
Clay815792
Rice8056107
Blue Earth750441
Crow Wing665089
Kandiyohi655783
Chisago599751
Otter Tail574978
Benton570297
Goodhue478072
Douglas467875
Mower465732
Winona454550
Itasca437556
McLeod423659
Isanti421364
Morrison419260
Nobles407748
Beltrami395559
Steele388315
Polk384168
Becker380253
Lyon360651
Carlton345254
Freeborn341729
Pine328622
Nicollet326143
Brown305440
Mille Lacs304553
Le Sueur291723
Todd282132
Cass272828
Meeker256340
Waseca236222
Martin230632
Roseau209019
Wabasha20533
Hubbard189341
Dodge18493
Renville180243
Redwood174337
Houston171816
Cottonwood164923
Fillmore156310
Wadena155922
Pennington153619
Faribault152319
Chippewa152238
Kanabec144626
Sibley143510
Aitkin134936
Watonwan13279
Rock128219
Jackson121812
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine114120
Pope11026
Murray10639
Swift105218
Stevens91311
Marshall88117
Clearwater86816
Koochiching83315
Wilkin81512
Lake81119
Lac qui Parle75322
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5813
Grant5768
Mahnomen5499
Norman5399
Unassigned50093
Kittson48622
Red Lake3967
Traverse3705
Lake of the Woods3253
Cook1640

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367061

Reported Deaths: 5938
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57642625
Linn20869335
Scott20044241
Black Hawk15813308
Woodbury15132228
Johnson1448383
Dubuque13374208
Dallas1118298
Pottawattamie11122168
Story1061748
Warren577988
Clinton555693
Cerro Gordo540389
Sioux514474
Webster512293
Marshall483075
Muscatine481199
Des Moines457166
Wapello4301122
Buena Vista424840
Jasper419272
Plymouth401280
Lee375855
Marion362575
Jones298957
Henry291837
Carroll285952
Bremer284560
Crawford266140
Boone264834
Benton256655
Washington253750
Dickinson248443
Mahaska230351
Jackson222142
Clay215625
Kossuth215364
Tama209771
Delaware209641
Winneshiek196934
Page192722
Buchanan191332
Cedar190023
Hardin185643
Fayette185141
Wright184637
Hamilton179949
Harrison179673
Clayton169556
Butler164934
Madison162319
Mills162222
Floyd160942
Cherokee158938
Lyon158041
Poweshiek154734
Allamakee151451
Iowa148824
Hancock148234
Winnebago142431
Calhoun138513
Cass138554
Grundy136333
Emmet134340
Jefferson132435
Shelby131037
Sac130319
Union128333
Louisa128149
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126342
Chickasaw124116
Guthrie121530
Franklin120521
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112823
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100124
Unassigned9740
Keokuk95931
Monroe95129
Ida90335
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis83024
Monona82730
Osceola78716
Greene77710
Lucas77223
Worth7478
Taylor66012
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Ringgold55824
Van Buren55818
Wayne53923
Audubon51010
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: °
Warmer conditions for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/15

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/15/21)

Image

Girls' and Women's USA Wrestling is excited for the sport's future

Image

The Minnesota DNR has some tips for the fishing opener

Image

Lawmaker considers keeping evictions paused for struggling Minnesotans

Image

Olmsted County is one of highest in state for drunk drivers

Image

Minnesotans react to the mask mandate being lifted

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/14/21)

Image

Animal shelters are filling up

Image

Rochester Police Department talks police reform

Community Events