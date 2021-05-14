Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kevin Curry's depression almost killed him. Food, fitness and fortitude brought him back

Food blogger Kevin Curry once made a plan to take his life. Then everything changed when he found the right combination of medicine, movement and food.

Posted: May 14, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: May 14, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Jennifer Grubb, CNN

Ever since he was a child, Kevin Curry would pray for God to "fix" him and take away his sadness.

"Everything feels good, but I don't feel good," Curry said. "Why is that? Why is it sunny outside and everybody wants to go and play? The only thing that I want to do is run back inside and go up under my bed and just be there."

His depression -- paired with losing his job and girlfriend -- felt so inescapable in his late 20s, he decided to end his life.

"I remember mapping out everything perfectly," said Curry, pausing as he started to choke up. "I was putting together all my finances. I was writing my notes, writing my letters."

"It was so calculated that I researched how to cut my wrist, and I had drawn Sharpie marks on my arms for how to actually do it."

When one of his oldest friends reached out to get together that night, Curry accepted.

"It was the perfect ending to what I was preparing."

A phone call saved his life

While hanging out with his friend, Curry's phone rang.

It was a counselor he had only seen a few times. He hadn't spoken to her in weeks.

"And she says, 'Hey, I am breaking all kinds of protocol here. But for some reason you have been on my mind very, very heavily. Will you come in and see me tomorrow?'" Curry recalled. "It was just such a random call."

He put his suicide plan on hold and went to the appointment. In the past, the therapist only asked superficial questions. This time she went deep, questioning Curry about his drinking, dreams and mental health.

"And as I was talking to her, she says, 'What are those marks on your arm?' She saw the Sharpie marks," Curry said.

His eyes welled up before he could continue.

"I started to tell her what I was feeling. And I have never unpacked that before with anybody. And all this time, I've been raised in church, and for some reason I had convinced myself that God didn't really care about me. That he just kind of (had) forgotten (me). That my faith wasn't strong enough to really overcome these feelings about ending my life."

Shedding light on his illness

The counselor's response was the turning point for Curry.

"She says, 'Well, if you had the common cold, wouldn't you take some cold medicine? If you had the flu wouldn't you go down to CVS and take something?' And I was like, 'Of course.' And then she said, 'Sometimes people just need a little bit more help. And there's nothing wrong with you and there's nothing wrong with your faith either.'"

Curry felt like a weight had lifted off his shoulders. He was diagnosed in 2010 with depression and anxiety. Therapy and medication helped him feel better, but he wanted to look better, too.

The Dallas resident started working out three hours a day, five days a week. But it wasn't working. After a few months, his physique remained unchanged.

"It's a realization that everybody will come to know and that is this, that you can never outtrain a poor diet," he explained. "That's what kind of started my true journey into transforming my entire life."

Change starts in the kitchen

A personal trainer put Curry on a strict diet and he lost some weight. But he gained the pounds back as soon as he veered off plan.

"I live in the South," he said. "We love soul food every Sunday after church and Mexican food at least three times a week here in Texas."

Curry, who graduated from the University of Texas and has a Master of Public Policy from Harvard, figured he had the smarts to learn how to eat healthy without giving up the food he loved.

"I went over to a half price bookstore and bought every single book they had about nutrition," he said with a laugh. "And I just began to consume the content. And then I started to cook."

In the summer of 2012, he began posting his dishes on social media, hoping to get free advice on his diet.

"And all of a sudden, seemingly like overnight, people just began to send me all of these questions and praise for the stuff that I was doing," Curry smiled. "And I realized there are more people out there like me who are trying to eat healthy and want delicious food but don't want a boring, bland diet."

"And that's what created Fit Men Cook ... a global community of people dedicated to living healthier and happier lives."

Beyond the business

Today, Curry continues to spread his influence on social media with more than 2 million followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube combined. He also published a cookbook, has two meal prep apps (FitMenCook and MealPrepPro) and recently added a line of spices to his repertoire.

Despite his success, Curry admitted he still has low moments.

"One thing I have learned is to allow myself to be human and know I'm not going to feel 100 percent every single day of the year. And that was the hardest thing for me to get because I felt that, well, now that I'm feeling better, this should be permanent. No. Sometimes you just don't feel that well. Sometimes the circumstances of life just kind of begin to compound themselves."

For those struggling with depression and anxiety, Curry suggested six strategies that work for him:

  1. Self-identify the signs of depression (a change in mood or behavior) and seek help.
  2. Make meals simple. Stock up on foods that don't take much effort to prepare like eggs, yogurt and canned tuna.
  3. Find one nutritious recipe to cook each week. "The energy you're putting into the food and creating is actually doing something so much more than just feeding your belly. It's nourishing you. It's nursing your body," Curry explained. It's also good for your brain."
  4. Do a social media check. Unfollow feeds that make you feel negative.
  5. Set a fitness goal that works with your diet.
  6. Be kind to yourself.

And it's important to do everything in moderation.

"Try to find one thing that you can do differently. Just for one week," he said. "We're so quick to try to change everything, overhaul our entire life, because everything is going to be perfect right away. Life doesn't work like that. ... You've got to do it little by little by little."

Advice to live by, according to one determined survivor.

"My biggest accomplishment each year is learning how to cope with everything, all of the pressure, society and life. And not going back to '2010 Kevin' and the way that he handled it," Curry said. "I'm really proud of myself. Kevin, you're alive and you won. You beat the year."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 591445

Reported Deaths: 7367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1224421730
Ramsey51212875
Dakota45791452
Anoka41604438
Washington26834283
Stearns22196222
St. Louis17734303
Scott17244124
Wright16009139
Olmsted1322598
Sherburne1167187
Carver1047545
Clay814492
Rice8037107
Blue Earth749641
Crow Wing663189
Kandiyohi654283
Chisago596651
Otter Tail574078
Benton568297
Goodhue477272
Douglas466375
Mower464832
Winona453950
Itasca435556
McLeod422559
Isanti419664
Morrison418260
Nobles407648
Beltrami394459
Steele386715
Polk383568
Becker379751
Lyon360251
Carlton345054
Freeborn341529
Pine327822
Nicollet325643
Brown305040
Mille Lacs303253
Le Sueur290922
Todd281632
Cass271328
Meeker255740
Waseca235922
Martin230531
Roseau209019
Wabasha20513
Hubbard188341
Dodge18453
Renville179743
Redwood174037
Houston171616
Cottonwood164821
Fillmore155910
Wadena155922
Pennington153619
Chippewa152138
Faribault152119
Kanabec144326
Sibley143110
Aitkin134736
Watonwan13219
Rock128119
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine114120
Pope11006
Murray10619
Swift105218
Stevens90411
Marshall88117
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82715
Wilkin81112
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75222
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5813
Grant5748
Mahnomen5469
Norman5399
Unassigned48993
Kittson48622
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3243
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366827

Reported Deaths: 5937
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57596625
Linn20845335
Scott20025241
Black Hawk15803308
Woodbury15128228
Johnson1447483
Dubuque13368208
Dallas1117898
Pottawattamie11113168
Story1061248
Warren577088
Clinton555593
Cerro Gordo539789
Sioux514474
Webster512393
Marshall482975
Muscatine480799
Des Moines455766
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418872
Plymouth401180
Lee375755
Marion362575
Jones298957
Henry291637
Carroll285752
Bremer284360
Crawford266440
Boone264534
Benton256455
Washington254150
Dickinson248343
Mahaska230351
Jackson221742
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209541
Tama209571
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan191232
Cedar190023
Hardin185243
Fayette185041
Wright184637
Hamilton179849
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164934
Mills162322
Madison162219
Floyd160542
Cherokee158738
Lyon157941
Poweshiek154734
Allamakee151551
Iowa148724
Hancock147834
Winnebago142431
Cass138554
Calhoun138413
Grundy136333
Emmet134140
Jefferson132335
Shelby131037
Sac130319
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126342
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121530
Franklin120021
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112723
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100124
Unassigned9710
Keokuk95831
Monroe95229
Ida90535
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82924
Monona82830
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77323
Worth7478
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55624
Wayne53923
Audubon51010
Adams3384
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/14/21)

Image

Animal shelters are filling up

Image

Rochester Police Department talks police reform

Image

Mayo Clinic launching "Carillon Cam" livestream

Image

West Fork archery team advancing to world championship

Image

RPS new interim superintendent

Image

Lacing up in north Iowa to end multiple sclerosis

Image

Norsland Lefse keeps family tradition alive

Image

Mayo talks the importance of summer safety from the sun

Image

Arrest made in stolen Rochester catalytic converters

Community Events