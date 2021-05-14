Surprise accents send social media buzzing, a look inside Joan Rivers' possibly paranormal penthouse and a police escort through the streets of New York for a family of ducks. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

The multiplying meteorologist

Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed's weather report was comically interrupted when an on-air graphics error projected a parade of her duplicates across the screen.

TikTok transformation

She went into surgery to have her tonsils removed but gained a foreign tongue. This Australian, who's never been to Ireland, woke up with an Irish accent likely due to a rare syndrome.

'How Marie Antoinette would have lived'

Take a look inside of the late Joan Rivers' deluxe New York City apartment, which is now on the market for $38 million. Rivers had said she shared the place with an "angry" ghost named Mrs. Spencer.

Watermelon Sugar?

Is that an American twang creeping into Harry Styles' speech? Fans were shocked to hear actor and singer Harry Styles' unexpected inflection in his acceptance speech at the Brit Awards.

Birds of a feather

New York City police responded to a "bird emergency" after a mother and her ducklings were found far from home. Police had the mother follow her ducklings' peeping to lure her back for a Central Park reunion.