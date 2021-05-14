Clear

How organizers plan to make the Olympics happen

Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of Rakuten, tells CNN exclusively that it's a "suicide mission" to be hosting the Tokyo Olympics this year - the Opening Ceremony for which is set for July 23.

Posted: May 14, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: May 14, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Despite protests from the public, skepticism from stakeholders and an ongoing state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures, organizers maintain that the Olympics will still go ahead later this year.

Having already been postponed by a year, the Olympics are scheduled to run from July 23-August 8 and the Paralympics from August 24-September 5, even against the backdrop of a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures until the end of May and 45,000 new coronavirus cases in Japan over the past week.

The Olympic torch relay, already impacted by the pandemic, continues its journey across Japan, and four test events for volleyball, diving, the marathon and athletics were staged at the start of May.

More than 11,000 athletes from 207 different National Olympic Committees (NOCs) took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and more than 7,800 athletes have already secured a spot to compete in Tokyo.

Vaccine rollout may have increased, but gathering the world's best athletes for the globe's biggest sporting event will prove a huge logistical challenge.

What are some of the plans in place?

Given the strict health and safety measures being implemented, this Olympics will undoubtedly look different to any seen before.

In April, organizers released the second version of a playbook outlining a series of Covid-19 protocols that they said will include "a range of measures to enable the Games to be staged taking into account the evolution of Covid-19 in Japan and worldwide," in which "every single Games participant has a clear role to play to ensure their own safety."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Among these are detailed procedures around testing, including all participants being given two Covid-19 tests before entering Japan and athletes and those in close proximity being tested every day after their arrival.

If an athlete returns a positive test, they will have to isolate and will not be allowed to compete, but a further test will be conducted from the same sample if the first test is positive or unclear.

Participants will also have to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing while in Japan, and athletes will receive a Samsung smartphone upon arrival at the Olympic and Paralympic village to help log health details.

Overseas fans have already been banned from attending the Olympics and Paralympics, and a decision on whether domestic spectators will be permitted is expected in June.

Athletes and officials have been told to wear a mask at all times -- except when eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing, according to the playbook -- and have been advised to keep physical interaction to a minimum.

Athletes have been told to use dedicated Games vehicles -- rather than public transport -- for travel, and not to visit tourist areas, shops, restaurants, bars or gyms. All their meals must be eaten in designated areas.

Athletes are also under instructions to leave Japan within 48 hours after they have finished competing.

A final version of the playbook, providing a clearer sense of how the Games will work, is expected in June.

Will vaccines be required?

Vaccines are being seen as part of the "toolbox" of countermeasures during the Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it is working with countries to encourage and assist all athletes, officials and stakeholders to be vaccinated.

However, a vaccine will not be required to participate in the Games.

Japan's vaccine rollout has so far been much slower than other countries. As of May 10, it had administered 4.4 million vaccine doses to its population of 126 million people.

The challenge for organizers is that countries around the world have varying access to vaccines. Some athletes, including sprinter Yohan Blake, have also voiced reluctance towards getting vaccinated.

The cost of canceling the Games

Organizers have been quick to quash rumors that the Games are set to be canceled, remaining adamant they will go ahead as planned.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that decision around canceling the Games rests with the IOC, rather than Japan's government or the local organizing committee.

IOC official Dick Pound has also said that another postponement would be prohibitively expensive for Japan and logistically impossible, especially considering the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are now less than a year away.

The IOC is a non-profit organization and distributes around $3.4 million every day to support athletes and sporting organizations around the world.

The Olympics account for a substantial portion of the IOC's total revenue; between 2013 and 2016, for example -- a period spanning the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and 2016 Rio Summer Olympics -- the IOC generated a revenue of $5.7 billion.

Close to 75% of the IOC's funding comes from broadcasting rights, meaning the Tokyo Games would generate much-needed revenue, even without fans in attendance, while a cancellation would prove disastrously costly.

The Games have been canceled only on three previous occasions -- in 1916, 1940 and 1944 -- all because of world wars.

Public opposition

Among the Japanese public, there is a strong feeling that the Games shouldn't go ahead.

According to a recent poll by broadcaster JNN, 37% of respondents thought the Olympics should be canceled, 33% thought they should be held with limited spectators and 28% thought they should be postponed.

An anti-Olympics petition has gained over 350,000 signatures, while protestors have also taken to the streets to demonstrate against the Games going ahead.

More recently, an IOC press conference on May 12 was interrupted by a protestor shouting "no Olympics anywhere" and holding a banner that read "no Olympics in Tokyo."

The IOC, however, remains unfazed by opposition from the public.

"We are now very much in an implementation phase with 78 days to go and fully concentrated on delivering the Games," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said in an online news conference.

"When the Games happen and the Japanese people are proud hosts of an event that will be a historic moment, I think I am very confident we will see public opinion hugely in favor of the Games."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 591445

Reported Deaths: 7367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1224421730
Ramsey51212875
Dakota45791452
Anoka41604438
Washington26834283
Stearns22196222
St. Louis17734303
Scott17244124
Wright16009139
Olmsted1322598
Sherburne1167187
Carver1047545
Clay814492
Rice8037107
Blue Earth749641
Crow Wing663189
Kandiyohi654283
Chisago596651
Otter Tail574078
Benton568297
Goodhue477272
Douglas466375
Mower464832
Winona453950
Itasca435556
McLeod422559
Isanti419664
Morrison418260
Nobles407648
Beltrami394459
Steele386715
Polk383568
Becker379751
Lyon360251
Carlton345054
Freeborn341529
Pine327822
Nicollet325643
Brown305040
Mille Lacs303253
Le Sueur290922
Todd281632
Cass271328
Meeker255740
Waseca235922
Martin230531
Roseau209019
Wabasha20513
Hubbard188341
Dodge18453
Renville179743
Redwood174037
Houston171616
Cottonwood164821
Fillmore155910
Wadena155922
Pennington153619
Chippewa152138
Faribault152119
Kanabec144326
Sibley143110
Aitkin134736
Watonwan13219
Rock128119
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine114120
Pope11006
Murray10619
Swift105218
Stevens90411
Marshall88117
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82715
Wilkin81112
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75222
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5813
Grant5748
Mahnomen5469
Norman5399
Unassigned48993
Kittson48622
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3243
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366827

Reported Deaths: 5937
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57596625
Linn20845335
Scott20025241
Black Hawk15803308
Woodbury15128228
Johnson1447483
Dubuque13368208
Dallas1117898
Pottawattamie11113168
Story1061248
Warren577088
Clinton555593
Cerro Gordo539789
Sioux514474
Webster512393
Marshall482975
Muscatine480799
Des Moines455766
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418872
Plymouth401180
Lee375755
Marion362575
Jones298957
Henry291637
Carroll285752
Bremer284360
Crawford266440
Boone264534
Benton256455
Washington254150
Dickinson248343
Mahaska230351
Jackson221742
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209541
Tama209571
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan191232
Cedar190023
Hardin185243
Fayette185041
Wright184637
Hamilton179849
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164934
Mills162322
Madison162219
Floyd160542
Cherokee158738
Lyon157941
Poweshiek154734
Allamakee151551
Iowa148724
Hancock147834
Winnebago142431
Cass138554
Calhoun138413
Grundy136333
Emmet134140
Jefferson132335
Shelby131037
Sac130319
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126342
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121530
Franklin120021
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112723
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100124
Unassigned9710
Keokuk95831
Monroe95229
Ida90535
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82924
Monona82830
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77323
Worth7478
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55624
Wayne53923
Audubon51010
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic launching "Carillon Cam" livestream

Image

West Fork archery team advancing to world championship

Image

RPS new interim superintendent

Image

Lacing up in north Iowa to end multiple sclerosis

Image

Norsland Lefse keeps family tradition alive

Image

Mayo talks the importance of summer safety from the sun

Image

Arrest made in stolen Rochester catalytic converters

Image

Gas shortage concerns across the country

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/13/21)

Image

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Community Events