Clear
BREAKING NEWS RPS board pick Dr. Kent Pekel as interim superintendent Full Story

Vaccinated Americans, go wild!

Republican senators celebrate by removing their masks on Capitol Hill after the CDC's latest guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can go maskless both indoors and outdoors.

Posted: May 13, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

This feels like the Covid version of VJ day.

The US government, previously criticized for its slow-moving updates to mask and social distance guidance, went the other direction Thursday and made a simple and surprising declaration -- get vaccinated and take off the masks and lose the distance.

Take them off outdoors.

Take them off indoors.

Take them off for large gatherings and small.

Seriously! And you don't need to distance!!!!

There are exceptions and qualifications. We will continue to wear them on planes and for other shared forms of travel. And you will want to wear them if your immune system is compromised -- or if you can't get vaccinated.

Read CNN's full report.

What about the kids who can't get a vaccine? And the poor kids under 12, who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine, seem to be out of luck. There will be a difficult transition as the wee ones wait for vaccine approval and see grownups around them shedding their face coverings. There's an argument that, since they don't spread it in the same way, and so few children have died from Covid, there should be some leeway for them. But that doesn't line up with the current guidance for schools and summer camps -- though they'll probably now have to work much harder to keep up standards going forward.

But every other vaccinated person? Get back to normal and do it now. "We've got to make that transition. If you are vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask outside," Fauci said on "CBS This Morning." He added there are "very unusual" situations of going into an extremely crowded situation, "where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask."

"But any other time, if you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky went further during a briefing at the White House, announcing new guidance that vaccinated people can take off their masks in many places indoors, too.

Related: Watch CNN Film's "Race for the Vaccine" on Saturday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

I don't think anyone was expecting the CDC to make this announcement Thursday, but it is about as unequivocal as you can imagine and she said it was based on studies from US and Israel showing 90% or more efficacy for vaccines in health care workers.

Read exactly what Walensky said: Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy. Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.

Is it time to hug a stranger? After the third time I read that quote, and the part about not having to physically distance, I seriously thought about going to ask a stranger on the street if they were vaccinated and if they wanted a full-on bear hug. (Not a cautious hug.)

It's an abrupt and unexpected re-interpretation of the science from the traditionally slow-moving CDC, particularly when it comes to indoors. It's certainly a lot simpler than the color-coded guidance issued by the CDC in April. And it speaks to the larger effort to get people to burst out of the Covid bubble.

From confusion to clarity. The CDC had already recommended mask-free life for the vaccinated outdoors, but it was packaged with all sorts of caveats and did not lead people in most places to feel as comfortable as they could.

"I'm here in New York City watching people walk around, all of them wearing masks, and I'm thinking, why are they doing this?" said CNN's Elizabeth Cohen, reacting to Fauci's declaration on outdoor masking. "These people are probably vaccinated."

What next? While many states have eased or ended mask requirements, others have not. I was at an outdoor soccer game in Maryland, for instance, over the weekend, where both players and spectators, even separated by many feet, were required to mask up.

The whiplash we're now going to see in restrictions being lifted is going to be amazing. Also amazing will be the difficulty getting dinner reservations as people follow the CDC director's advice and get back to it.

Before the announcement Thursday, Cohen wrote about the ongoing debate within the CDC about mask guidance, wherein the science-based agency has been slow to respond to data suggesting outdoor masks are unnecessary for the vaccinated, and also had difficulty settling on guidance that makes any sense to normal people. Read that report here.

For now the agency seems to have settled on caution. Take a look below at the CDC graphic Cohen references, which seems likely to be updated soon, that requires a code key and flow chart to understand.

One problem with more forcefully counseling vaccinated Americans not to wear masks outdoors is that they stop wearing them indoors.

Vax-a-Million! The vaccine perk effort is getting weird. Vaccines underpin the CDC guidance and all the all the other good news. But simply telling people to get vaccinated is not enough. They have to be enticed, apparently.

The most interesting and out there is the five $1 million lottery prices and five full-ride scholarships launched in Ohio. Want a chance to win the cash? Get a shot in the arm. It's like a reverse-Hunger Games. You would not think it takes a buyout to get your friends and neighbors to do their part. But that's where we are. It must seem particularly odd to people in countries where vaccines still aren't widely available.

There is still a LOT of racial inequity in vaccines. White Americans are much more likely, particularly than Black or Latino Americans, to be vaccinated. There's research from the Kaiser Family Foundation that suggests Hispanic and Latino Americans are significantly more likely to say they have been affected by Covid and want to get vaccinated.

What else?

It's the economy, stupid! CNN's Kevin Liptak writes that the economy, beset by either blips or full-on problems -- unrelated to the pandemic, unforeseen and maybe uncontrollable -- has the White House under pressure.

The disparate factors are not all directly related, and the pipeline shutdown was prompted by Russia-based ransomware hackers who penetrated a weak private sector network. While that did not affect supply, it prompted a rush of panic-buying from the public, leading to gas shortages in multiple states. Administration officials say the other matters are the expected blips of an economy emerging from a catastrophic pandemic-related crisis, with demand surging as Americans return to a new normal.

But combined, the elements have caused new pressures for a President eager to enact sweeping new legislation while also cultivating Republican support for at least part of his plans. At the same time, new violence erupting between Israelis and Palestinians has drawn Biden's attention to a fresh foreign crisis.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hounded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Capitol building. Lawmakers, despite their differences, are supposed to be respectful, so this episode of the controversial Republican literally going after the Democrat is disappointing. Read more. The gloves-off environment has raised security concerns for Ocasio-Cortez and others, like the Trump-critical Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Matt Gaetz associate plans to plead guilty. From CNN's report: As part of the deal, Joel Greenberg will cooperate with investigators in a wide-ranging probe, according to one source familiar with the matter. For months, federal investigators have been examining whether Gaetz broke federal sex trafficking, prostitution and public corruption laws and whether he had sex with a minor.

Panic-buying houses. Yesterday I wrote here about panic-buying gasoline. Now read here about the Covid effect on housing prices:

In an unexpected twist, the pandemic has benefited house prices.

That's because governments around the world helped homeowners by temporarily banning repossessions and providing trillions of dollars of support for workers and businesses. Interest rate cuts kept mortgage repayments affordable in many places, while temporary reductions to purchase taxes in some markets spurred home buying.

...

As people were forced to transform houses into offices and classrooms, it didn't take long for a "race for space" to take hold.

Wealthier individuals in several countries have fled cities for larger suburban homes with more outdoor space in the anticipation that they won't need to commute into central offices as much even after the pandemic ends.

Many of them are financially in a better position than they were before the pandemic hit, since they've spent less on vacations and eating out, and can therefore spend more on house purchases.

Bridges and roads need help. I feel like people are starting to tune out when we use the word "infrastructure." Try this: The repair of a vital Memphis bridge could take two months, chief engineer says. The impacts are already being felt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 590436

Reported Deaths: 7348
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1222741727
Ramsey51127873
Dakota45731452
Anoka41496438
Washington26773281
Stearns22155221
St. Louis17707302
Scott17222124
Wright15968139
Olmsted1321698
Sherburne1162886
Carver1046045
Clay814192
Rice8026107
Blue Earth748241
Crow Wing661589
Kandiyohi652883
Chisago594351
Otter Tail573678
Benton567097
Goodhue476372
Douglas465874
Mower464432
Winona453150
Itasca433154
McLeod422259
Isanti418864
Morrison417660
Nobles407448
Beltrami392958
Steele386115
Polk383168
Becker379350
Lyon360150
Carlton344453
Freeborn341229
Pine327022
Nicollet325343
Brown304840
Mille Lacs302953
Le Sueur289622
Todd281332
Cass270728
Meeker254740
Waseca236622
Martin230431
Roseau208119
Wabasha20503
Hubbard188041
Dodge18433
Renville179143
Redwood173437
Houston171616
Cottonwood164621
Fillmore155710
Wadena155622
Pennington153619
Faribault151919
Chippewa151838
Kanabec143624
Sibley142610
Aitkin134336
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine113920
Pope10976
Murray10619
Swift105018
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82415
Wilkin81012
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75122
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5803
Grant5708
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366571

Reported Deaths: 5934
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57544625
Linn20833334
Scott20000241
Black Hawk15791308
Woodbury15124228
Johnson1446883
Dubuque13360209
Dallas1117498
Pottawattamie11103168
Story1060648
Warren576288
Clinton554993
Cerro Gordo538689
Sioux513874
Webster512293
Marshall482775
Muscatine480299
Des Moines455366
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424640
Jasper418872
Plymouth400780
Lee375455
Marion362275
Jones298857
Henry291437
Carroll285552
Bremer284260
Crawford266340
Boone264334
Benton256455
Washington253850
Dickinson248143
Mahaska229851
Jackson221642
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209341
Tama209371
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan191231
Cedar189523
Hardin185043
Fayette184941
Wright184536
Hamilton179749
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164734
Madison162219
Mills162022
Floyd160442
Cherokee158638
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151351
Iowa148524
Hancock147834
Winnebago142331
Calhoun138313
Cass138254
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132435
Shelby131037
Sac130119
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126242
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121330
Franklin119821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112623
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100024
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95029
Ida90335
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82824
Monona82730
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77223
Worth7468
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55524
Wayne53923
Audubon51110
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/13/21)

Image

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Business owners are struggling with finding enough employees

Image

Sean's Weather 5/13

Image

'Fruits & Vegetables Voucher' pilot program launching this summer in north Iowa

Image

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

Image

New downtown Rochester apartment complex in the works

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (5/12/21)

Image

New exhibition "Counterspaces" opens at Rochester Art Center

Image

Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

Community Events