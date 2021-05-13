Clear
BREAKING NEWS RPS board pick Dr. Kent Pekel as interim superintendent Full Story

Yes, it's a good idea to bribe people to get vaccinated

Article Image

During a press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) announced statewide drawings to give $1 million to vaccinated adults and full scholarships to vaccinated individuals aged 17 and younger.

Posted: May 13, 2021 5:21 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 5:21 PM
Posted By: Opinion by David M. Perry

Over the past few months, public and private innovation in America has coalesced around one goal: bribe people in order to get them vaccinated against Covid-19. Getting people vaccinated is lofty and noble, necessary for public health, necessary to defend those who can't be vaccinated, and if bribery gets us there, I'm all for it.

Krispy Kreme promised a free doughnut, which may have been the first such incentive to make national news (because hey, free doughnut!), but local retailers have been creative in their own programs. Several dispensaries around the country and activists on the streets of New York offered free joints. Numerous major employers such as Kroger, Publix, Target and AutoZone are offering time off, transportation, and cash bonuses. Chef José Andrés offered DC residents $50 gift cards.

A brewery in Buffalo may have been the first to cleverly give new life to the old "shot and a beer," when they offered a free drink to anyone who got vaccinated at a pop-up clinic on site. Others have followed, including a Cleveland brewery that charged only 10 cents for a brew on proof of vaccination. Combined with a Cleveland cinema's promise of free popcorn, Ohioans could have a pretty good and cheap night on the town thanks to the miracle of vaccines. And if they're really lucky, thanks to the latest escalation in incentive programs, they could win $1 million.

Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, just announced that as of May 26, every adult in Ohio who has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be entered in a lottery for a $1 million prize. The state will repeat that process every Wednesday through June. For those under 18, the state is holding separate lotteries resulting in a full free ride to a public university in Ohio. All of this is paid for out of federal coronavirus relief funds. If it works at all, this scheme is likely to be a cheap way to score huge gains for public health and help avoid the catastrophic costs of an out-of-control pandemic.

But all of that shouldn't mask the fact that the existence and potential success of this program is yet another sign of the way that malevolent actors have undermined Americans' public confidence in vaccines, mainstreamed formerly fringe anti-vaccination sentiments and politicized our response to this terrifying pandemic.

We shouldn't have to bribe to vaccinate. And while people can do what they want with their own bodies, that doesn't include the right to carry a deadly disease into public spaces. The way to get people vaccinated should be simply to require vaccination or documented medical exemption in order to return to schools, businesses, and crowded public spaces.

When the vaccine became a reality in November, I wrote about the need for public awareness and persuasion campaigns, citing Elvis' polio vaccination that he received in front of the press just before going on the Ed Sullivan show in 1956. I hoped that we'd see similar acts from celebrities and politicians across the political spectrum and from all walks of life in 2021, and we've made some progress.

Vice President Kamala Harris just hosted an online gathering with Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas, and other influencers to promote youth vaccination. Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama teamed up to promote vaccination. All the hosts of Fox & Friends, a popular morning right-wing chat show on Fox News and Ivanka Trump have been promoting vaccination, as has Sarah Palin. Palin and I are both parents of teens with Down syndrome and the pandemic has been frightening to us given mortality rates from people with Down syndrome who contract Covid-19.

But it hasn't been enough. Former President Donald Trump got his vaccine in private and only recently said his supporters should get vaccinated, but has not participated in any formal vaccine promotion efforts. Although Fox & Friends have been welcome advocates, right-wing media personalities Sean Hannity and especially Tucker Carlson have actively discouraged vaccination among their supporters.

And so we're stuck using greed, using a lottery, as a motivator.

It's likely to work. A survey from February by the Society for Human Resource Management reported that about a quarter "of employees who are not planning to get vaccinated would change their minds if their employer offered incentives such as cash bonuses or stipends, paid time off (PTO) or gift cards." By April, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that "about four in ten employed adults in the 'wait and see' group say they would be more likely to get the vaccine if their employer arranged for on-site vaccination or offered them a $200 incentive to get vaccinated." And none of these are as exciting as a chance at a million bucks.

But incentives shouldn't be the end of our efforts. Maybe a little lost in the shuffle of news about teen vaccinations, Pfizer-BioNTech also just announced their plan to seek full formal authorization for their vaccines from the FDA. Currently, all Covid-19 vaccinations are authorized under emergency use, which is entirely appropriate and has proved to be quite safe. But once formal authorization is complete, it's time for major public entities like schools and universities, entities that already collect health information about vaccines, to require vaccination of students and workers.

From doughnuts to marijuana, beer to cash, private and public entities have been appropriately creative when it comes to persuading people about vaccines. But all of those are carrots. We also need a stick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 590436

Reported Deaths: 7348
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1222741727
Ramsey51127873
Dakota45731452
Anoka41496438
Washington26773281
Stearns22155221
St. Louis17707302
Scott17222124
Wright15968139
Olmsted1321698
Sherburne1162886
Carver1046045
Clay814192
Rice8026107
Blue Earth748241
Crow Wing661589
Kandiyohi652883
Chisago594351
Otter Tail573678
Benton567097
Goodhue476372
Douglas465874
Mower464432
Winona453150
Itasca433154
McLeod422259
Isanti418864
Morrison417660
Nobles407448
Beltrami392958
Steele386115
Polk383168
Becker379350
Lyon360150
Carlton344453
Freeborn341229
Pine327022
Nicollet325343
Brown304840
Mille Lacs302953
Le Sueur289622
Todd281332
Cass270728
Meeker254740
Waseca236622
Martin230431
Roseau208119
Wabasha20503
Hubbard188041
Dodge18433
Renville179143
Redwood173437
Houston171616
Cottonwood164621
Fillmore155710
Wadena155622
Pennington153619
Faribault151919
Chippewa151838
Kanabec143624
Sibley142610
Aitkin134336
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine113920
Pope10976
Murray10619
Swift105018
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82415
Wilkin81012
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75122
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5803
Grant5708
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366571

Reported Deaths: 5934
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57544625
Linn20833334
Scott20000241
Black Hawk15791308
Woodbury15124228
Johnson1446883
Dubuque13360209
Dallas1117498
Pottawattamie11103168
Story1060648
Warren576288
Clinton554993
Cerro Gordo538689
Sioux513874
Webster512293
Marshall482775
Muscatine480299
Des Moines455366
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424640
Jasper418872
Plymouth400780
Lee375455
Marion362275
Jones298857
Henry291437
Carroll285552
Bremer284260
Crawford266340
Boone264334
Benton256455
Washington253850
Dickinson248143
Mahaska229851
Jackson221642
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209341
Tama209371
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan191231
Cedar189523
Hardin185043
Fayette184941
Wright184536
Hamilton179749
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164734
Madison162219
Mills162022
Floyd160442
Cherokee158638
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151351
Iowa148524
Hancock147834
Winnebago142331
Calhoun138313
Cass138254
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132435
Shelby131037
Sac130119
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126242
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121330
Franklin119821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112623
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100024
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95029
Ida90335
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82824
Monona82730
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77223
Worth7468
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55524
Wayne53923
Audubon51110
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/13/21)

Image

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Business owners are struggling with finding enough employees

Image

Sean's Weather 5/13

Image

'Fruits & Vegetables Voucher' pilot program launching this summer in north Iowa

Image

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

Image

New downtown Rochester apartment complex in the works

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (5/12/21)

Image

New exhibition "Counterspaces" opens at Rochester Art Center

Image

Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

Community Events