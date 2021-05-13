Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Masked Singer' reveals The Russian Dolls

The identity of The Russian Dolls was revealed as a popular 1990s band on "The Masked Singer."

Posted: May 13, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The first band to compete on "Masked Singer," The Russian Dolls were revealed on last night's show.

Along with The Russian Dolls, Wednesday nigtht also featured Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti.

The judging panel, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, did guess The Russian Dolls were a band, but were throwing out incorrect guesses with Sugarland, Boyz II Men, Barenaked Ladies, Savage Garden, and Devo.

Scherzinger eventually landed on Hanson. McCarthy switched her Boyz II Men guess for Hanson. Jeong thought it was the Jonas Brothers.

Hanson, made of brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, were in fact under the huge domed head that Nick Cannon struggled to take off.

"You've made 'Masked Singer' history, this is the first time we've ever had a band on our show," Scherzinger said, adding that the group's "vocals slayed week after week."

The brothers said that they agreed appearing on the show was a unique opportunity to do something different.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 590436

Reported Deaths: 7348
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1222741727
Ramsey51127873
Dakota45731452
Anoka41496438
Washington26773281
Stearns22155221
St. Louis17707302
Scott17222124
Wright15968139
Olmsted1321698
Sherburne1162886
Carver1046045
Clay814192
Rice8026107
Blue Earth748241
Crow Wing661589
Kandiyohi652883
Chisago594351
Otter Tail573678
Benton567097
Goodhue476372
Douglas465874
Mower464432
Winona453150
Itasca433154
McLeod422259
Isanti418864
Morrison417660
Nobles407448
Beltrami392958
Steele386115
Polk383168
Becker379350
Lyon360150
Carlton344453
Freeborn341229
Pine327022
Nicollet325343
Brown304840
Mille Lacs302953
Le Sueur289622
Todd281332
Cass270728
Meeker254740
Waseca236622
Martin230431
Roseau208119
Wabasha20503
Hubbard188041
Dodge18433
Renville179143
Redwood173437
Houston171616
Cottonwood164621
Fillmore155710
Wadena155622
Pennington153619
Faribault151919
Chippewa151838
Kanabec143624
Sibley142610
Aitkin134336
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine113920
Pope10976
Murray10619
Swift105018
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82415
Wilkin81012
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75122
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5803
Grant5708
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366571

Reported Deaths: 5934
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57544625
Linn20833334
Scott20000241
Black Hawk15791308
Woodbury15124228
Johnson1446883
Dubuque13360209
Dallas1117498
Pottawattamie11103168
Story1060648
Warren576288
Clinton554993
Cerro Gordo538689
Sioux513874
Webster512293
Marshall482775
Muscatine480299
Des Moines455366
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424640
Jasper418872
Plymouth400780
Lee375455
Marion362275
Jones298857
Henry291437
Carroll285552
Bremer284260
Crawford266340
Boone264334
Benton256455
Washington253850
Dickinson248143
Mahaska229851
Jackson221642
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209341
Tama209371
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan191231
Cedar189523
Hardin185043
Fayette184941
Wright184536
Hamilton179749
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164734
Madison162219
Mills162022
Floyd160442
Cherokee158638
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151351
Iowa148524
Hancock147834
Winnebago142331
Calhoun138313
Cass138254
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132435
Shelby131037
Sac130119
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126242
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121330
Franklin119821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112623
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100024
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95029
Ida90335
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82824
Monona82730
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77223
Worth7468
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55524
Wayne53923
Audubon51110
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Business owners are struggling with finding enough employees

Image

Sean's Weather 5/13

Image

'Fruits & Vegetables Voucher' pilot program launching this summer in north Iowa

Image

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

Image

New downtown Rochester apartment complex in the works

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (5/12/21)

Image

New exhibition "Counterspaces" opens at Rochester Art Center

Image

Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/12/21)

Community Events