The repair of a vital Memphis bridge could take 2 months, chief engineer says. The impacts are already being felt

It could take up to two months to temporarily repair a crack that forced the closure of a vital bridge in Memphis Tennessee, the state's chief engineer told CNN, while dozens of ships with hundreds of barges wait to safely travel the waterway below.

The Hernando de Soto Bridge on Interstate 40 -- a major artery for traffic crossing the Mississippi River between Memphis and eastern Arkansas -- was shut down Tuesday for emergency repairs after transportation officials discovered the crack in the bridge during a routine inspection.

The US Coast Guard also put a waterway restriction in place on the river below, and there were at least 44 vessels with more than 700 barges waiting to travel the river in either direction Thursday morning, according to Lt. Mark Pipkin of Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River.

"It will be a number of weeks at least until we can have a repair in place, probably six to eight weeks minimum," Paul Degges, Tennessee Department of Transportation chief engineer told CNN. "Hopefully we can pull a rabbit out of a hat sooner, but public safety is most important. There are lots of moving parts to look at."

More than 50,000 vehicles drive over the bridge each day, according to CNN affiliate WHBQ. CNN affiliate WMC called the bridge a "vital piece of America's infrastructure for moving traffic and freight around the country."

Drivers are being rerouted to Interstate 55, about 3 miles south, where another bridge spans the Mississippi River.

It's unclear when the crack appeared

Officials are hopeful they'll develop a strategy in the next few days for a timeline on the repair, Degges said. There will likely be an interim temporary repair to get vehicle traffic back while engineers and contractors work to implement a long-term solution, he said. Officials also hope to have an answer on when it will be safe to open the river to barge traffic "in the next day or so."

"We are looking at (two or three) different scenarios of what different types of repairs could be done to get traffic back up and then from there to move on to a permanent repair," Degges said.

Tennessee shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which discovered the crack during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge, the release said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the discovery of the crack and the subsequent closure showed the "process worked."

"We have regular inspection process between Arkansas and Tennessee for that particular bridge and it was that inspection process that revealed that crack before it became an incident," Lee said Thursday.

Degges described the crack as "very unusual." He believes the crack was most likely caused by fatigue or a welding error when the bridge, designed in the 1960s, was originally constructed, but the state will conduct forensic analysis to discern the exact cause.

The bridge was opened in August 1973 with a price tag at that time of $57 million, WMC reported.

It's unclear how long the crack has been there, but Degges believes it has probably been there for a couple weeks. He noted it was not present during a bridge inspection in September 2019.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has hired an engineering firm and a full mathematical analysis is under way to look at dead load data and models and discuss potential repair solutions.

Lee said the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard are also involved. The state will be partially responsible for the bridge repair, he said, adding, "there is still a lot of information that we need to learn."

Closure coincides with infrastructure proposal

The bridge's closure comes as President Joe Biden is calling for a $115 billion increase in spending to modernize bridges, highways, roads and main streets in need of repair. The infrastructure plan, which must be approved by Congress, aims to fix the 10 most economically significant bridges in the country, as well as proposing repairs to 10,000 smaller bridges.

It's possible the Hernando de Soto Bridge would be eligible for funding, but the White House's plan lacks details on how the money would be disbursed. The administration has not identified which 10 bridges it deems the most economically significant, and it could be up to Congress to decide how to allocate the funds.

"A bridge like this could likely qualify, but it's hard to say what the metrics will be," said Paul Lewis, vice president of policy and finance at the Eno Center for Transportation, a think tank based in Washington, DC.

At 48 years old, the Hernando de Soto Bridge is newer than the 72-year-old Memphis-Arkansas Bridge on I-55, where traffic is being diverted.

"This kind of fracture is rare," Lewis said, "but it goes to show how we have a lot of bridges that are old and it's going to take a lot of funding and resources to bring them up to a state of good repair."

In an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto Thursday, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pointed to the bridge closure -- and the recent ransomware attack that forced the six-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline -- as reasons why the plan is so important.

"We've got a major bridge out of commission. We've been reminded in a very blunt way with the pipeline issues just how important infrastructure is," he said. "What we definitely can't afford is to do nothing."