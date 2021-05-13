Clear

These long-awaited milestones could soon return as more young Americans get vaccinated, CDC director says

CNN's Chris Cuomo talks with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky about updating guidelines for vaccines, mask wearing and other guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: May 13, 2021 3:00 AM
Updated: May 13, 2021 3:00 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Americans could soon see milestones like a full return to in-person classrooms now that Covid-19 vaccinations are open to young teens, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

"I think we should be five days a week everybody present in school in the fall," CDC director Rochelle Walensky told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "I think we will be in a place in this pandemic that we will be able to do that. I think we should all be leaning in."

The likelihood is high, Walensky stressed, especially considering the high percentage of educators who are vaccinated as well as the recent recommendation by the CDC to open vaccines up to children as young as 12.

Health experts have pointed to vaccinations as the key to returning to a sense of normalcy. And though officials are coming up against a significant vaccine hesitancy, the percentage of the vaccinated population is still growing. About 45% of US adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Wednesday by the CDC. And in 15 states, that number is more than half.

The CDC is still waiting for more data to ensure vaccines work against variants, which experts have said they likely do. And Walensky predicted that "very soon" the CDC could be lifting indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Some places are already moving in that direction. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that when the state fully reopens next month, it will do away with outdoor mask guidelines.

In Denver, indoor masks are no longer required if the person can show proof of vaccination, according to a revised public health order.

Masks are still required for children indoors and at "grocery stores, large retail stores, childcare centers, schools, hospitals, indoor camps, nursing homes, jails, larger government facilities, and on airplanes, buses, and trains," the order says.

Pediatricians urge teens to get vaccinated

Although adolescents were not classified in the most at-risk group when Covid-19 broke out, officials say it is crucial for them to be vaccinated.

Though not as commonly severe as its impact on older populations, the virus can still be dangerous to teens. More adolescents have been hospitalized for severe coronavirus disease than are usually hospitalized for influenza, the CDC said Wednesday.

"Adolescents 12 to 17 years of age are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19," CDC's Dr. Sara Oliver told a meeting of CDC's outside vaccine advisers. "There have been over 1.5 million reported cases and over 13,000 hospitalizations to date among adolescents 12 to 17 years."

And children and teens are starting to make up a larger proportion of coronavirus cases, Oliver said.

"In April, 9% of cases were aged 12-17 years, which actually represents a larger proportion of cases than adults 65 and older," she told the meeting. "However, we note that diagnosed and reported cases are an underestimate."

CVS pharmacies will begin administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people as young as 12 beginning Thursday, the company said.

Teens should get their vaccines as soon as possible, even at the same time as routine childhood vaccinations, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Wednesday.

"This is truly an exciting development that allows us to protect a large population of children and help them regain their lives after a really rough year," AAP President Dr. Lee Savio Beers said in a statement.

"As a pediatrician and a parent, I have looked forward to getting my own children and patients vaccinated, and I am thrilled that those ages 12 and older can now be protected. The data continue to show that this vaccine is safe and effective. I urge all parents to call their pediatrician to learn more about how to get their children and teens vaccinated."

The data behind the protection

Health experts have combated some vaccine hesitancy by citing growing evidence of their safety and efficacy.

Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer continue to be more than 90% effective, based on various studies, a CDC official said Wednesday.

A review of the efficacy of mRNA vaccines -- those that use messenger RNA to deliver immunity -- shows two doses provide strong immunity in a variety of groups, Dr. Katherine Fleming-Dutra of CDC's respiratory diseases branch told a meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Vaccination of younger and pre-teens provides far more benefits than harm, Oliver said.

Not only do the vaccinations protect against severe illness in adolescents and the ongoing medical complications that could accompany infection, but they protect the adults in the household. Meanwhile, clinical trials for the vaccine in adolescents showed efficacy over 100% and presented no serious adverse events, Oliver said.

And though Johnson & Johnson came under scrutiny over rare blood clots linked to the vaccine, data from the CDC also shows that its benefits outweigh its risks.

The chances that a person vaccinated with the J&J vaccine will develop a rare and specific type of blood clot are less than 1 in 300,000, according to CDC data. But in the past two months, about 1 in every 7,600 Americans has died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That is more than 40 times the number of people who reported blood clots.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 589527

Reported Deaths: 7333
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1221311726
Ramsey51028871
Dakota45667448
Anoka41421437
Washington26724281
Stearns22139221
St. Louis17682302
Scott17201124
Wright15943139
Olmsted1319098
Sherburne1160286
Carver1044945
Clay812792
Rice8014106
Blue Earth746141
Crow Wing660988
Kandiyohi652083
Chisago592551
Otter Tail572978
Benton565997
Goodhue475772
Douglas464674
Mower464032
Winona452950
Itasca432254
McLeod421658
Isanti417364
Morrison417360
Nobles407248
Beltrami392458
Steele384915
Polk382468
Becker378850
Lyon359850
Carlton344153
Freeborn341129
Pine326722
Nicollet323843
Brown304640
Mille Lacs302452
Le Sueur289222
Todd280632
Cass269628
Meeker254340
Waseca236522
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard187141
Dodge18373
Renville178943
Redwood172936
Houston171515
Cottonwood164321
Fillmore155510
Wadena155122
Pennington153619
Chippewa151838
Faribault151319
Kanabec143424
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121711
Pipestone115126
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10956
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86416
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80712
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366197

Reported Deaths: 5929
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57488623
Linn20814334
Scott19960240
Black Hawk15785308
Woodbury15121228
Johnson1445783
Dubuque13355209
Dallas1116198
Pottawattamie11091168
Story1059248
Warren575888
Clinton554393
Cerro Gordo538089
Sioux513874
Webster512193
Marshall482175
Muscatine477499
Des Moines454366
Wapello4297122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418672
Plymouth400680
Lee375055
Marion361775
Jones298157
Henry291137
Carroll285452
Bremer283960
Crawford265840
Boone263934
Benton256055
Washington253950
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229951
Jackson221242
Clay215325
Kossuth215264
Delaware209240
Tama209271
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan190731
Cedar189423
Hardin184943
Fayette184841
Wright184336
Hamilton179449
Harrison179373
Clayton169256
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161519
Floyd160342
Cherokee158738
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151151
Iowa148324
Hancock147634
Winnebago141731
Calhoun138113
Cass137954
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130737
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128049
Louisa127849
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie121030
Franklin119321
Humboldt118826
Palo Alto112523
Howard104522
Montgomery103338
Clarke99924
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86432
Pocahontas85322
Davis82824
Monona82830
Osceola78516
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53723
Audubon50810
Adams3384
