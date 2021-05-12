Clear

America's gas panic has a long history

Article Image

Long lines for gasoline are piling up across parts of the United States. But experts urge consumers to remain calm and not hoard.

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: May 12, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Meg Jacobs

First the scramble for toilet paper, now the gas lines. That's how we know Americans are in a panic. This past week, fearing the fallout from the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline that supplies the East Coast as a result of a cyberattack, drivers are tanking up by more than 40% in states from Virginia to Florida. At the same time, prices are shooting up, hovering around $3 a gallon, a price not seen in more than six years and likely to rise in the days to come. Air travel is also being disrupted.

On Wednesday, Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted operations, but the panic buying is an important warning with a long history.

Nothing seems to scare Americans more than the fear of running out of gas. As a college student put it in Virginia, where at least 8% of stations are shut down and the governor has declared a state of emergency, "There's no gas, and people are getting frustrated." As she waited 45 minutes to tank up, she watched the tension grow. "People are getting into shouting matches," she said.

We've seen this dance before. If you are of a certain age, you surely recall sitting in the back of your family's station wagon (with no seatbelts of course) waiting hours on end in the 1970s to get a gallon of gas.

Why the deep-seated fear? At one level, Americans love their cars -- they are a sign of freedom and the open road. At another, we created a suburban landscape that depends on driving everywhere. Americans drive more miles and do so alone more than citizens of any other country.

And amid the pandemic, today, Americans have even more desire to take to the road. The postponement of family get togethers and the reduction in air travel has led to ever greater desires to travel by car. Gas prices always go up in the summer. Now the idea that long anticipated travel might be further delayed or interrupted feels intolerable.

But the fear comes from something else, something deeper. In the 1970s, like today, there was a fundamental mistrust of government. The Vietnam War and Watergate made Americans mistrustful of their leaders, a situation made worse when Jimmy Carter, who ran on a campaign of his honesty, seemed unable to deliver on his promise to save Americans from the energy crisis.

Today, too, there is deep distrust of government, made worse by partisan divides. That was clear in the pandemic, as it is too with the vaccine.

The fears that we can't count on our leaders to deliver a basic good magnifies any slight shortage.

The first "oil shock" came in 1973 in response to the embargo during the 1973 Israeli-Arab War, when Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut off exports to the United States in retaliation of the country's support of Israel. Prices at the pump doubled, and then quadrupled. Just as scary to Americans were the "Sorry, No Gas Signs," that popped up at service stations everywhere.

What seemed to scare Americans most was the suddenness of the crisis. "An energy Pearl Harbor" was how one commentator put it. As the pollster Daniel Yankelovich told former President Richard Nixon, who then occupied the White House, "No issue has such a potential for producing social instability of the magnitude of the depression as does the energy crisis. This crisis entails a radical change ... Their lives will be disrupted and altered at the gut level."

Residents of a small rural village in eastern North Carolina wrote to Nixon, "People are spending every waking hour worrying over the gasoline situation." Even as the Watergate scandal was unfolding, polls reported that citizens cared far more about the energy shortage than they did about presidential wrongdoing.

The story replayed itself in the summer of 1979 during the second oil shock when the Iranian Revolution reduced supply. As soon as the first shortage appeared, panic buying set in, with the average sale falling from eight gallons to three. The California Energy Commissioner reported chaos: "People have got into fights. Gasoline station attendants have been hit with pipes." "If there was more order and less fear, we'd be able to get by," he said. "But people are freaking out."

In Levittown, Pennsylvania, local residents staged a full-on riot, chanting, "More gas! More gas!" outside of gas stations as they threw rocks, beer bottles, and cans at the local police and set two cars on fire. "There is a panic at the pumps," said a Miami service station owner. "It's the worst it's ever been." "I had to step between two people," said another owner, in New York. "After waiting on line they got into an argument right at the pumps, about who was cutting in front." At a local station in Brooklyn, a man shot and killed another man in front of his pregnant wife.

In both cases, like today, Americans' fear turned a small interruption in supply into a major crisis. In truth, the major oil companies were able to shift around distribution in ways that should have minimized the impact in the 1970s. But panic took hold, and the rush to tank up compounded the situation. Despite exhortations to conserve and save, drivers did the opposite. Topping off, as it was called, meant that motorists were carrying nearly a month's supply of gasoline in their tanks rather than leaving it in the gas pumps.

This current panic seems like it will be short-lived. There is no global shortage of gasoline, and, throughout the pandemic, as a result of a global economic decline, oil prices have fallen.

Still, there is an opportunity here. President Joe Biden of course should seek to offer reassurances and rebuild confidence. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm explained, there is no "gasoline shortage." "Much as there was no cause, say, for hoarding toilet paper at the start of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline," she told reporters.

Even more than that, now is the time for politicians and citizens to lean into the future and embrace the coming of the electric vehicle, the building of mass transit and the overall shift away from fossil fuels. The pipeline shutdown should be a "wake-up call," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to invest "in world-class, modern, and resilient infrastructure." Until we become less dependent on our gas-guzzling vehicles we will never truly liberate ourselves from our panics at the pump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 589527

Reported Deaths: 7333
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1221311726
Ramsey51028871
Dakota45667448
Anoka41421437
Washington26724281
Stearns22139221
St. Louis17682302
Scott17201124
Wright15943139
Olmsted1319098
Sherburne1160286
Carver1044945
Clay812792
Rice8014106
Blue Earth746141
Crow Wing660988
Kandiyohi652083
Chisago592551
Otter Tail572978
Benton565997
Goodhue475772
Douglas464674
Mower464032
Winona452950
Itasca432254
McLeod421658
Isanti417364
Morrison417360
Nobles407248
Beltrami392458
Steele384915
Polk382468
Becker378850
Lyon359850
Carlton344153
Freeborn341129
Pine326722
Nicollet323843
Brown304640
Mille Lacs302452
Le Sueur289222
Todd280632
Cass269628
Meeker254340
Waseca236522
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard187141
Dodge18373
Renville178943
Redwood172936
Houston171515
Cottonwood164321
Fillmore155510
Wadena155122
Pennington153619
Chippewa151838
Faribault151319
Kanabec143424
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121711
Pipestone115126
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10956
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86416
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80712
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366197

Reported Deaths: 5929
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57488623
Linn20814334
Scott19960240
Black Hawk15785308
Woodbury15121228
Johnson1445783
Dubuque13355209
Dallas1116198
Pottawattamie11091168
Story1059248
Warren575888
Clinton554393
Cerro Gordo538089
Sioux513874
Webster512193
Marshall482175
Muscatine477499
Des Moines454366
Wapello4297122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418672
Plymouth400680
Lee375055
Marion361775
Jones298157
Henry291137
Carroll285452
Bremer283960
Crawford265840
Boone263934
Benton256055
Washington253950
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229951
Jackson221242
Clay215325
Kossuth215264
Delaware209240
Tama209271
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan190731
Cedar189423
Hardin184943
Fayette184841
Wright184336
Hamilton179449
Harrison179373
Clayton169256
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161519
Floyd160342
Cherokee158738
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151151
Iowa148324
Hancock147634
Winnebago141731
Calhoun138113
Cass137954
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130737
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128049
Louisa127849
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie121030
Franklin119321
Humboldt118826
Palo Alto112523
Howard104522
Montgomery103338
Clarke99924
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86432
Pocahontas85322
Davis82824
Monona82830
Osceola78516
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53723
Audubon50810
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New exhibition "Counterspaces" opens at Rochester Art Center

Image

Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/12/21)

Image

One Mayo Clinic doctor shares her experience with family battling the COVID-19 crisis in India

Image

Is mask-wearing here to stay for a while?

Image

Here's an explanation of why you're seeing higher prices on goods

Image

Sean's Weather 5/12

Image

Iowa Sec. of State visits north Iowa

Image

Are restaurants having a hard time hiring?

Image

Looking at the RPS superintendent finalists

Community Events