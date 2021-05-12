Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cheney's ousting shows GOP is damned if it does, damned if it doesn't

Article Image

House Republicans voted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position over her ongoing feud with President Trump and his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. CNN's Jessica Dean reports live from Capitol Hill.

Posted: May 12, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: May 12, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Heye

The House Republican Conference has ousted Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her leadership position at a time when the party's political fortunes are very much in flux.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and a majority of congressional Republicans are trying to stay focused on beating back the Democratic agenda and campaigning for the 2022 midterms, while former President Donald Trump remains committed to relitigating the 2020 election -- threatening any Republican who does not espouse that he, and not Joe Biden, won.

Wednesday's move -- likely replacing the conservative Cheney with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose voting record is decidedly more moderate -- shows that the old distinction of moderate vs. conservative Republican is obsolete, if it was ever true. Paramount to a Republican's success in the party now is pledging allegiance to the former President.

In her recent Washington Post op-ed, Cheney wrote about doing what was right -- standing up to Trump's lies -- regardless of what she called "short-term political consequences," which in this case meant losing her leadership post. And, on Tuesday night, she reiterated that she would be focused on the long-term repair of a party that has strayed far from its values and respect for democracy and truth. In doing so, Cheney committed to being a part of the solution.

The question for Republicans is what does this division within the party mean for its future? And the honest answer is that no one knows.

January 6 was a dark day for the country. For the Republican Party, it likely hastened the exodus from the party many have made. According to Gallup, since Election Day, the percentage of Americans identifying as Republicans has dropped from 30% to 26%, while identifying Democrats have remained steady at 31%. Though it is hard to fully explain the reason for Republicans' departure from their party, one thing is clear: Over four years in office, Trump cost Republicans the White House, the US House of Representatives and the United States Senate, and he now risks the party's future by causing a greater hemorrhaging of voters.

It doesn't take great skill to understand that in order to win elections, a party needs to grow its support -- not bleed it. Wednesday's action against Cheney does nothing to help that cause. If anything, it sends the message to Republicans who were not enthusiastic about Trump that they have no place in the party.

Republican complaints about Cheney -- that her criticisms of Trump force them to look backward instead of forward (ignoring the obvious fact that Trump and other Republicans continue to look back and question the results of the 2020 election) -- come even as many conservative officials privately acknowledge to me that they would be better off had they never embraced Trump.

Is that really the case?

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina argues that Republicans cannot win without Trump. They need his base to be competitive in elections. But at the same time, as Cheney has warned her colleagues, they may not be able to win with him, since he turns off key Republican-leaning constituencies -- particularly in the suburbs.

It's the textbook definition of being damned if you do and damned if you don't.

Even before the 2020 election, Cheney drew the ire of Trump loyalists because of criticisms she made about Trump's plans to withdraw from Afghanistan, the administration's treatment of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and her support for Dr. Anthony Fauci's leadership during the pandemic. This resulted in a coordinated attack on Cheney at a House Republican conference meeting last July -- in many ways a prelude to Wednesday.

In staking out these contrary positions, though, Cheney was seeking to create a path forward for Republicans without Trump -- in case he lost in 2020.

They've chosen not to take it. He did lose, and -- with all his political baggage -- is still here.

And yet, not only could Republicans win back the House next year anyway, midterm election historical trends, and a slim Democratic majority, mean Republicans should win it back.

So after four tumultuous years -- and the loss of the Senate (and, earlier, the House) and the presidency -- capped by an insurrection at the Capitol inspired from within 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and the rise of the anti-cancel culture Republican Party eagerly canceling its own, what is the political lesson that will be learned?

Back in May of 2016, Lindsey Graham tweeted: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed ... and we will deserve it."

As he came to see, it's more complicated than that.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 589527

Reported Deaths: 7333
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1221311726
Ramsey51028871
Dakota45667448
Anoka41421437
Washington26724281
Stearns22139221
St. Louis17682302
Scott17201124
Wright15943139
Olmsted1319098
Sherburne1160286
Carver1044945
Clay812792
Rice8014106
Blue Earth746141
Crow Wing660988
Kandiyohi652083
Chisago592551
Otter Tail572978
Benton565997
Goodhue475772
Douglas464674
Mower464032
Winona452950
Itasca432254
McLeod421658
Isanti417364
Morrison417360
Nobles407248
Beltrami392458
Steele384915
Polk382468
Becker378850
Lyon359850
Carlton344153
Freeborn341129
Pine326722
Nicollet323843
Brown304640
Mille Lacs302452
Le Sueur289222
Todd280632
Cass269628
Meeker254340
Waseca236522
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard187141
Dodge18373
Renville178943
Redwood172936
Houston171515
Cottonwood164321
Fillmore155510
Wadena155122
Pennington153619
Chippewa151838
Faribault151319
Kanabec143424
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121711
Pipestone115126
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10956
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86416
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80712
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366197

Reported Deaths: 5929
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57488623
Linn20814334
Scott19960240
Black Hawk15785308
Woodbury15121228
Johnson1445783
Dubuque13355209
Dallas1116198
Pottawattamie11091168
Story1059248
Warren575888
Clinton554393
Cerro Gordo538089
Sioux513874
Webster512193
Marshall482175
Muscatine477499
Des Moines454366
Wapello4297122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418672
Plymouth400680
Lee375055
Marion361775
Jones298157
Henry291137
Carroll285452
Bremer283960
Crawford265840
Boone263934
Benton256055
Washington253950
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229951
Jackson221242
Clay215325
Kossuth215264
Delaware209240
Tama209271
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan190731
Cedar189423
Hardin184943
Fayette184841
Wright184336
Hamilton179449
Harrison179373
Clayton169256
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161519
Floyd160342
Cherokee158738
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151151
Iowa148324
Hancock147634
Winnebago141731
Calhoun138113
Cass137954
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130737
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128049
Louisa127849
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie121030
Franklin119321
Humboldt118826
Palo Alto112523
Howard104522
Montgomery103338
Clarke99924
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86432
Pocahontas85322
Davis82824
Monona82830
Osceola78516
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53723
Audubon50810
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

One Mayo Clinic doctor shares her experience with family battling the COVID-19 crisis in India

Image

Is mask-wearing here to stay for a while?

Image

Here's an explanation of why you're seeing higher prices on goods

Image

Sean's Weather 5/12

Image

Iowa Sec. of State visits north Iowa

Image

Are restaurants having a hard time hiring?

Image

Looking at the RPS superintendent finalists

Image

Minnesota Boys' High School Volleyball Association is shocked by MSHSL decision Tuesday

Image

Rochester Raiders play their first home game of the season Tuesday night

Image

The latest on a large fire in Olmsted County

Community Events