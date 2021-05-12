Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 12: Coronavirus, Congress, Gaza, pipeline hack, voting

Heavy rain continues for the Gulf Coast as cool, May temperatures spread south. Specifically, Atlanta and the rest of Georgia will begin to see temperatures well below average. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: May 12, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

About 37 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day, a big boost from last year's record low. And a huge majority plans to drive -- not fly.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

A CDC advisory panel is set to meet today to discuss whether to recommend use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. If it does, these vaccinations could begin swiftly (though some already have, after the FDA gave its authorization). A pediatrics group found nearly a quarter of new Covid-19 cases are in kids, so vaccinating them and getting vaccines approved for even younger groups, could be a big help. And remember that B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in the UK that experts worried would take over in the US? It now accounts for 72% of coronavirus genetic sequences in the US. Meanwhile, the global pandemic death toll could be as high as 6.9 million, a study finds. That's more than double the reported total.

2. Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, is expected to be ousted from her position as chair of the House GOP conference when the body meets today to vote on her fate. Cheney has been a vocal critic of former President Trump and his supporters, and has called out fellow Republicans for supporting his false claim that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him. Cheney gave a defiant speech last night on the House floor, shaming colleagues who will vote to strip her of her post and calling Trump's hold on the GOP "a threat America has never seen before." Many House GOP members are eager to move on from talking about things like the Capitol riot and want to consolidate their party's message in order to try to take back the House in the midterm elections.

3. Gaza

At least 35 people are dead in Gaza after the latest exchange of airstrikes between Israeli and Palestinian forces last night. Palestinian militants in Gaza fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which responded with ramped up airstrikes on the coastal enclave, as unrest has spread to cities and towns beyond Jerusalem. Israel declared a state of emergency in the central city of Lod and called up 5,000 reserve troops to active duty to enhance its operation in Gaza. The US and the European Union have both called for a de-escalation of violence, while several countries in the Middle East, including Turkey, have condemned the Israeli police response to tensions in Jerusalem. The UN denounced both the Israeli airstrikes and the Palestinian rocket shelling.

4. Pipeline hack

States including Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida have declared emergencies as gas demand soars due to the ongoing Colonial Pipeline crisis. The company is still working to get its system fully operational again following a security hack, and the shutdown has caused serious shortages up and down the East Coast. Some gas stations are fully out of fuel, while others have been set upon by snaking lines of cars. Federal and state leaders have warned businesses against price gouging. Federal officials also say they are considering more ways to ease fuel delivery, like shipping fuel to nearby coastal ports. Even American Airlines has had to add stops on two long-range flights out of Charlotte because of the disruption.

5. Voting

A sweeping Democratic-backed elections and campaign finance overhaul faced a clash in the Senate Rules Committee, making it clear that Republican opposition to the voting rights bill isn't flagging anytime soon. The panel was deadlocked on passing the bill, known as the For the People Act. Democrats are hoping to still move it forward as a way to mitigate Republican state-level efforts to restrict voting access. One such effort just passed in Arizona, where Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a controversial bill that could remove tens of thousands of voters from the state's early mail-in voting list, which allows a voter to automatically get a ballot by mail for every election.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

2 New York mayoral candidates guessed a house in Brooklyn costs ... $100K or less 

It's OK to laugh at how wrong they are ... or cry.

One reason there's a chicken shortage? Disappointing roosters

"Well, THAT's rude." -- the roosters, probably

A monstrous-looking fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed up on a California beach

Jump-scare warning: It looks exactly like you'd think a monstrous fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean would look.

How to cautiously hug in the pandemic, now that it's allowed in the UK

Also good advice for those whose love language is not physical touch.

Voyager spacecraft detects 'persistent hum' beyond our solar system

Interstellar beings, if you're trying to contact us, we're kind of sorting through our own problems right now.

TODAY'S NUMBER

178,000

That's how many migrants were encountered at the southern US border in April. That's the highest one-month total in two decades. An overwhelming majority -- 110,000 -- were single adults subject to quick expulsion to Mexico or their home countries under a Trump-era pandemic emergency rule.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We will move fairly quickly on that matter to go before the court to make our arguments to get the videos released."

Harry Daniels, an attorney for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot last month by police in North Carolina. Video footage of the shooting has been in debate in the case, and after viewing it, Brown's family says it's recommitted to pursuing its release.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

You can learn a lot of things from the flowers

It's been raining constantly here in Georgia. Hopefully it will make the flowers bloom as beautifully as they do in this time lapse. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 589527

Reported Deaths: 7333
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1221311726
Ramsey51028871
Dakota45667448
Anoka41421437
Washington26724281
Stearns22139221
St. Louis17682302
Scott17201124
Wright15943139
Olmsted1319098
Sherburne1160286
Carver1044945
Clay812792
Rice8014106
Blue Earth746141
Crow Wing660988
Kandiyohi652083
Chisago592551
Otter Tail572978
Benton565997
Goodhue475772
Douglas464674
Mower464032
Winona452950
Itasca432254
McLeod421658
Isanti417364
Morrison417360
Nobles407248
Beltrami392458
Steele384915
Polk382468
Becker378850
Lyon359850
Carlton344153
Freeborn341129
Pine326722
Nicollet323843
Brown304640
Mille Lacs302452
Le Sueur289222
Todd280632
Cass269628
Meeker254340
Waseca236522
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard187141
Dodge18373
Renville178943
Redwood172936
Houston171515
Cottonwood164321
Fillmore155510
Wadena155122
Pennington153619
Chippewa151838
Faribault151319
Kanabec143424
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121711
Pipestone115126
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10956
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86416
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80712
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366197

Reported Deaths: 5929
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57488623
Linn20814334
Scott19960240
Black Hawk15785308
Woodbury15121228
Johnson1445783
Dubuque13355209
Dallas1116198
Pottawattamie11091168
Story1059248
Warren575888
Clinton554393
Cerro Gordo538089
Sioux513874
Webster512193
Marshall482175
Muscatine477499
Des Moines454366
Wapello4297122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418672
Plymouth400680
Lee375055
Marion361775
Jones298157
Henry291137
Carroll285452
Bremer283960
Crawford265840
Boone263934
Benton256055
Washington253950
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229951
Jackson221242
Clay215325
Kossuth215264
Delaware209240
Tama209271
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan190731
Cedar189423
Hardin184943
Fayette184841
Wright184336
Hamilton179449
Harrison179373
Clayton169256
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161519
Floyd160342
Cherokee158738
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151151
Iowa148324
Hancock147634
Winnebago141731
Calhoun138113
Cass137954
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130737
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128049
Louisa127849
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie121030
Franklin119321
Humboldt118826
Palo Alto112523
Howard104522
Montgomery103338
Clarke99924
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86432
Pocahontas85322
Davis82824
Monona82830
Osceola78516
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53723
Audubon50810
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Boys' High School Volleyball Association is shocked by MSHSL decision Tuesday

Image

Rochester Raiders play their first home game of the season Tuesday night

Image

The latest on a large fire in Olmsted County

Image

Is telehealth here to stay?

Image

More than $41 million referendum in the hands of Byron community members

Image

Those 12-16 will now be eligible to get the COVID vaccine

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/11/21)

Image

Multiple agencies respond to Olmsted Co. fire

Image

Sean's Weather 5/11

Image

River City Kiwanis donating its dues

Community Events