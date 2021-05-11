Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Israel holds all the cards in Jerusalem, yet the city has never been more divided

Two veteran peace negotiators, Aaron David Miller and Jordan's Marwan Muasher, fear the cycle of violence won't end as long as Israeli occupation continues.

Posted: May 11, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: May 11, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Ben Wedeman with Kareem Khadder, CNN

"Marhaba" -- hello in Arabic -- began the brief text the middle-aged Jerusalem housewife found on her cell phone Monday evening. "You have been identified participating in violent acts at Al Aqsa mosque. You will be held accountable. Israeli Intelligence."

The housewife, who lives a few minutes' walk from the mosque, had gone to attend evening prayers. Her age and demeanor discounted the possibility she had joined hundreds of young men who had fought back with rocks and fireworks when Israeli security forces stormed into the Haram al-Sharif, or Temple Mount. Many others received an identical message on their phones, including CNN producer Kareem Khadder, who was also on the Haram al-Sharif.

I called the number from which the text was sent, and it was inactive, and it's not clear whether the sender was indeed Israeli intelligence or someone else.

Yet one needn't spend much time here to understand that Israel possesses all the technical means at the disposal of a 21st century government to control a restive population.

In addition to the technology that tracks the movement of individual cell phones, Israel is using drones keep a close eye on movements in and around the Old City, aided by hundreds of closed-circuit television cameras. Thousands of armed police have been deployed to put down the current eruption of unrest, aided by police trucks that spew what Palestinians call "sewer water," a noxious liquid sprayed at protesters, bystanders, cars, shops and houses. Israel boasts legendary internal and external intelligence services, one of the best equipped and technically advanced armed forces on Earth, plus an officially denied but no less real nuclear arsenal.

Yet despite all this, the Israeli state is struggling. Its main opponents in the streets and alleyways of Jerusalem are hundreds of mostly young Palestinian men.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, in June 1967 -- its annexation shortly afterwards was never recognized by the international community. Almost ​54 years later the city it claims to have reunited has never been more divided.

Dispensing with his predecessor's passionate embrace of Israel and all its demands, President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his administration's faith in the two-state solution, whereby Israel and a future Palestinian state would live side by side.

But that solution is a relic of a time long past. In May 2018 I covered the protests in Gaza that coincided with the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. The Trump administration's unwavering endorsement of Israel's maximalist demands were the final nails in the coffin of the two-state solution.

If it died back then, the corpse is well advanced in its decomposition. Israel's settlement-building program in the occupied territories means that the fantasies entertained during the Oslo peace process -- of East Jerusalem as the capital of a functioning Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza -- simply isn't viable.

Israel under the leadership of embattled hardline Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu has pressed its technical and diplomatic advantage to the full. Repeated inconclusive elections in recent years have put him on the defensive from an even more extreme Israeli right for whom compromise with the Palestinians is anathema. Israel's center of gravity is now far to the right of what it was 30 years ago.

The Palestinians are divided between an aging leadership in Ramallah, led by 85-year-old Mahmoud Abbas, and the militant Hamas faction, isolated by the international community, ruling an ever more impoverished Gaza. Abbas, Palestinian Authority president since 2005, recently canceled parliamentary elections and appears content to carry on his authoritarian rule. Hamas in Gaza is increasingly unpopular for its mismanagement, oppression and corruption. Firing crude missiles at Israel may bolster Hamas' credibility in some quarters, but the Israel​i counterattacks are likely to do little more than deepen the misery of Gaza's population.

A new generation of young Palestinians is now revolting against this status quo, taking the Israelis and the Palestinian leadership by surprise. Israel has responded with force, the Palestinian Authority with empty rhetoric, Hamas and other factions in Gaza with rockets. And none of these responses will yield anything positive.

The option that 20 years ago seemed a pipe dream, the so-called one-state solution, may be the only way to end this century-long conflict. This would involve what is today Israel proper, plus East Jerusalem, the West Bank and perhaps even Gaza, becoming one state where the same laws apply, and the same rights granted to all those living within its boundaries.

At present the area Israel effectively controls is divided between citizens of Israel and the rest, living under two legal systems, with one side enjoying full rights and protection as citizens of the state, and the other side not.

Call that set of affairs what you will. Human Rights Watch and the Israeli rights group B'tselem called it apartheid and have documented in meticulous detail exactly why they think that description fits. Israel denies it.

Yet the events in Jerusalem, Gaza and elsewhere drive home a simple fact. This conflict has reached a dead end. The old approaches to resolving it -- whether through war or negotiations -- have failed. Neither side can win. But all can lose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 588952

Reported Deaths: 7324
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1220241724
Ramsey50981870
Dakota45622446
Anoka41373436
Washington26692280
Stearns22116221
St. Louis17662302
Scott17176124
Wright15909139
Olmsted1318498
Sherburne1160985
Carver1044145
Clay812492
Rice8007106
Blue Earth745441
Crow Wing659988
Kandiyohi651683
Chisago590951
Otter Tail572678
Benton565097
Goodhue475372
Douglas464274
Mower463732
Winona452150
Itasca429753
McLeod421058
Isanti417064
Morrison416660
Nobles407148
Beltrami391258
Steele384315
Polk382268
Becker378750
Lyon359850
Carlton343853
Freeborn341129
Pine326522
Nicollet323643
Brown304340
Mille Lacs301352
Le Sueur289022
Todd280332
Cass269428
Meeker254140
Waseca236422
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard186941
Dodge18343
Renville178943
Redwood172636
Houston171415
Cottonwood164221
Fillmore155510
Wadena154922
Pennington153619
Chippewa151738
Faribault151219
Kanabec143524
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock127819
Jackson121811
Pipestone114926
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10946
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall87917
Clearwater86316
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80612
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned49293
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365919

Reported Deaths: 5925
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57445622
Linn20791334
Scott19940240
Black Hawk15775308
Woodbury15104228
Johnson1444983
Dubuque13351209
Dallas1115098
Pottawattamie11088168
Story1059048
Warren575788
Clinton553692
Cerro Gordo537989
Sioux513474
Webster511593
Marshall481975
Muscatine476199
Des Moines453866
Wapello4291122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418171
Plymouth400580
Lee374755
Marion361575
Jones297557
Henry291037
Carroll285552
Bremer283760
Crawford266140
Boone263534
Benton255755
Washington253550
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229651
Jackson221142
Kossuth215264
Clay215125
Tama209271
Delaware208740
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan190631
Cedar189223
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright184236
Hamilton179349
Harrison179373
Clayton169456
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161419
Floyd160142
Cherokee158438
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151051
Iowa148124
Hancock147234
Winnebago141631
Cass138054
Calhoun137513
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130437
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose127949
Louisa127949
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie120929
Humboldt118826
Franklin118421
Palo Alto112423
Howard104422
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95731
Monroe95029
Ida90334
Adair86332
Pocahontas85322
Davis82724
Monona82730
Osceola78216
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53623
Audubon50610
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/11/21)

Image

Multiple agencies respond to Olmsted Co. fire

Image

Sean's Weather 5/11

Image

River City Kiwanis donating its dues

Image

Honoring healthcare workers in north Iowa with dedication of 'Healer's Touch' statue

Image

Century track and field athlete commits to Drake

Image

Father-daughter softball coaching duo at Stewartville

Image

RCTC scholarship donation

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/10/21)

Image

Construction season begins in Rochester

Community Events