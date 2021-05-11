Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Dogecoin is still in the dog house after Elon Musk's 'SNL' appearance

Dogecoin prices rebounded after Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers if they want his car company to "accept Doge." CNN's Paul R. La Monica says Elon Musk may be doing some damage control.

Posted: May 11, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: May 11, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Dogecoin prices rebounded Tuesday morning after Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his nearly 54 million Twitter followers if they want his car company to "accept Doge." Nearly 77% of the poll's respondents said yes.

But even after a nearly 10% price spike Tuesday — from about 46 cents to around 50 cents per coin— dogecoin is still trading well below the levels it hit just before Musk's "Saturday Night Live" appearance a few days ago.

Dogecoin prices were north of 70 cents early Saturday and had pulled back a bit to around 65 cents just before the show aired.

But instead of hyping dogecoin, as many backers had hoped, Musk poked fun at it in a bit with his mom in the opening monologue — and again in a "Weekend Update" segment in which he played a fictitious financial expert named Lloyd Ostertag who called dogecoin a "hustle."

The cryptocurrency promptly fell about 20% to 51 cents just after the show and kept sliding to about 44 cents Sunday morning before recovering a bit.

The post-"SNL" slide shows how fraught dogecoin's rise has been. The show is a comedy series, not an infomercial, and anyone expecting Musk would be allowed to heap breathless praise on the cryptocurrency and not joke about it clearly miscalculated.

Damage control

Even so, Musk now appears to be doing some damage control, reminding investors that he is open to taking payments in dogecoin as well as in crypto leader bitcoin, which Tesla already accepts as payment for its vehicles and holds on its balance sheet.

In addition to polling followers Tuesday about the possibility of letting customers buy a Model S, 3, X or Y vehicle with doge, Musk's other well-known company, SpaceX, just revealed it will allow a customer launching a payload on an upcoming lunar mission to pay in dogecoin.

That news helped the cryptocurrency bounce off the low it hit Sunday. But it begs the question whether the pre-"SNL" price for dogecoin, which now has a total worth of $65 billion and is the world's fourth most valuable cryptocurrency, will turn out to be its peak.

Of course, anyone holding dogecoin for the past few months has little to complain about. The price has surged more than 10,000% so far in 2021.

But in the rapidly changing world of cryptocurrencies, investors always have some other shiny new coin to explore.

There's even an alternative canine-themed coin, the Shiba Inu, which has soared nearly 2,000% in just the past week and now has a market value of about $13 billion. Shiba Inu is the Japanese breed of dog that has become the face of many dogecoin memes.

And a brand new crypto that launched this week, Internet Computer (ICP), has stormed out of the gate and is already worth nearly $50 billion. That makes ICP, a token similar to ethereum, the world's eighth-largest cryptocurrency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 588952

Reported Deaths: 7324
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1220241724
Ramsey50981870
Dakota45622446
Anoka41373436
Washington26692280
Stearns22116221
St. Louis17662302
Scott17176124
Wright15909139
Olmsted1318498
Sherburne1160985
Carver1044145
Clay812492
Rice8007106
Blue Earth745441
Crow Wing659988
Kandiyohi651683
Chisago590951
Otter Tail572678
Benton565097
Goodhue475372
Douglas464274
Mower463732
Winona452150
Itasca429753
McLeod421058
Isanti417064
Morrison416660
Nobles407148
Beltrami391258
Steele384315
Polk382268
Becker378750
Lyon359850
Carlton343853
Freeborn341129
Pine326522
Nicollet323643
Brown304340
Mille Lacs301352
Le Sueur289022
Todd280332
Cass269428
Meeker254140
Waseca236422
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard186941
Dodge18343
Renville178943
Redwood172636
Houston171415
Cottonwood164221
Fillmore155510
Wadena154922
Pennington153619
Chippewa151738
Faribault151219
Kanabec143524
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock127819
Jackson121811
Pipestone114926
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10946
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall87917
Clearwater86316
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80612
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned49293
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365919

Reported Deaths: 5925
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57445622
Linn20791334
Scott19940240
Black Hawk15775308
Woodbury15104228
Johnson1444983
Dubuque13351209
Dallas1115098
Pottawattamie11088168
Story1059048
Warren575788
Clinton553692
Cerro Gordo537989
Sioux513474
Webster511593
Marshall481975
Muscatine476199
Des Moines453866
Wapello4291122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418171
Plymouth400580
Lee374755
Marion361575
Jones297557
Henry291037
Carroll285552
Bremer283760
Crawford266140
Boone263534
Benton255755
Washington253550
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229651
Jackson221142
Kossuth215264
Clay215125
Tama209271
Delaware208740
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan190631
Cedar189223
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright184236
Hamilton179349
Harrison179373
Clayton169456
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161419
Floyd160142
Cherokee158438
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151051
Iowa148124
Hancock147234
Winnebago141631
Cass138054
Calhoun137513
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130437
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose127949
Louisa127949
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie120929
Humboldt118826
Franklin118421
Palo Alto112423
Howard104422
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95731
Monroe95029
Ida90334
Adair86332
Pocahontas85322
Davis82724
Monona82730
Osceola78216
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53623
Audubon50610
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/11

Image

River City Kiwanis donating its dues

Image

Honoring healthcare workers in north Iowa with dedication of 'Healer's Touch' statue

Image

Century track and field athlete commits to Drake

Image

Father-daughter softball coaching duo at Stewartville

Image

RCTC scholarship donation

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/10/21)

Image

Construction season begins in Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 5/10

Image

Kasson State Theatre trying to bounce back during the pandemic

Community Events