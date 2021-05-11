Clear

Gasoline demand spikes in several states after pipeline hack

Gas shortage concerns are driving gasoline demand up as the Colonial Pipeline remains shut five days after it was hit by a cyber attack. CNN's Matt Egan reports.

Posted: May 11, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: May 11, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

American drivers on the East Coast are filling up aggressively following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a critical artery for gasoline.

US gasoline demand jumped 20% on Monday compared with the prior week, according to GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and demand.

In just five states served by Colonial Pipeline -- Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia -- demand was up by a collective 40.1%, GasBuddy said.

"I got scared that I could not go to work or take my daughters to school," Florida resident Linderly Bedoya told CNN on Tuesday. "All the gas stations in my area were without gas and when I finally found one I had to stay an hour in line and I had to fill up with the premium unleaded."

Bedoya posted a photo on Twitter of a sign from a gas station in Tallahassee that warns drivers only premium fuel is available.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order suspending the state's gas tax to help drivers cope with higher prices caused by the Colonial Pipeline hack. Kemp's order also allows for increased weight limits for trucks transporting fuel and prohibits price gouging.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday evening, a move that allowed him to temporarily suspend some fuel regulations in a bid to ensure adequate supply.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued an emergency fuel waiver aimed at easing fuel shortages caused by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. EPA Administrator Michael Regan cited "extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances" for waiving certain federal requirements for fuels sold in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The waiver will continue through May 18.

The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half the diesel and gasoline to the East Coast, said Monday it hopes to be substantially operational by the end of the week after a hack that authorities believe was carried out by a criminal group called DarkSide.

"This is a hugely important part of our energy infrastructure on the East Coast," Neil Chatterjee, a commissioner at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told CNN Business on Monday. "These pipelines are now, in many ways, on the front lines of our national defense."

The national price at the pump hit $2.985 on Tuesday, the highest level in nearly six years, according to AAA.

Investors are taking the supply shock in stride. RBOB gasoline futures are little changed from Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 588952

Reported Deaths: 7324
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1220241724
Ramsey50981870
Dakota45622446
Anoka41373436
Washington26692280
Stearns22116221
St. Louis17662302
Scott17176124
Wright15909139
Olmsted1318498
Sherburne1160985
Carver1044145
Clay812492
Rice8007106
Blue Earth745441
Crow Wing659988
Kandiyohi651683
Chisago590951
Otter Tail572678
Benton565097
Goodhue475372
Douglas464274
Mower463732
Winona452150
Itasca429753
McLeod421058
Isanti417064
Morrison416660
Nobles407148
Beltrami391258
Steele384315
Polk382268
Becker378750
Lyon359850
Carlton343853
Freeborn341129
Pine326522
Nicollet323643
Brown304340
Mille Lacs301352
Le Sueur289022
Todd280332
Cass269428
Meeker254140
Waseca236422
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard186941
Dodge18343
Renville178943
Redwood172636
Houston171415
Cottonwood164221
Fillmore155510
Wadena154922
Pennington153619
Chippewa151738
Faribault151219
Kanabec143524
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock127819
Jackson121811
Pipestone114926
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10946
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall87917
Clearwater86316
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80612
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned49293
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365919

Reported Deaths: 5925
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57445622
Linn20791334
Scott19940240
Black Hawk15775308
Woodbury15104228
Johnson1444983
Dubuque13351209
Dallas1115098
Pottawattamie11088168
Story1059048
Warren575788
Clinton553692
Cerro Gordo537989
Sioux513474
Webster511593
Marshall481975
Muscatine476199
Des Moines453866
Wapello4291122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418171
Plymouth400580
Lee374755
Marion361575
Jones297557
Henry291037
Carroll285552
Bremer283760
Crawford266140
Boone263534
Benton255755
Washington253550
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229651
Jackson221142
Kossuth215264
Clay215125
Tama209271
Delaware208740
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan190631
Cedar189223
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright184236
Hamilton179349
Harrison179373
Clayton169456
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161419
Floyd160142
Cherokee158438
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151051
Iowa148124
Hancock147234
Winnebago141631
Cass138054
Calhoun137513
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130437
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose127949
Louisa127949
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie120929
Humboldt118826
Franklin118421
Palo Alto112423
Howard104422
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95731
Monroe95029
Ida90334
Adair86332
Pocahontas85322
Davis82724
Monona82730
Osceola78216
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53623
Audubon50610
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/11

Image

River City Kiwanis donating its dues

Image

Honoring healthcare workers in north Iowa with dedication of 'Healer's Touch' statue

Image

Century track and field athlete commits to Drake

Image

Father-daughter softball coaching duo at Stewartville

Image

RCTC scholarship donation

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/10/21)

Image

Construction season begins in Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 5/10

Image

Kasson State Theatre trying to bounce back during the pandemic

Community Events