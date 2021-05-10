Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Here's what's next after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test

Kentucky Derby winning trainer Bob Baffert tells CNN's Carolyn Manno that he is definitely being vilified after his colt Medina Spirit tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone following the "Run for the Roses." Medina Spirit's victory at Churchill Downs has been thrown into question as the investigation into the alleged doping continues.

Posted: May 10, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: May 10, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, Kevin Dotson, Cesar Marin, and Kelly McCleary, CNN

Additional testing is planned after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test, throwing the horse's victory at Churchill Downs earlier this month into doubt.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert revealed the test results Sunday, saying the 3-year-old colt tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone, which is an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid and sometimes used to relieve joint pain in horses.

Betamethasone is allowed in horse racing in certain amounts, but Baffert said he'd been informed Medina Spirit's postrace test detected 21 picograms per milliliter -- more than double the allowed limit in Kentucky racing.

"I feel so bad not only for the horse, you know, but the owner, everybody involved, because this is something that, you know, we didn't do," Baffert told CNN's Carolyn Manno on Monday.

The test revelation came just over a week after Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, beating second-place Mandaloun by half a length. The win delivered Baffert a record seventh Derby victory.

A split sample from Medina Spirit's postrace blood sample will now be tested, and if the original results are confirmed, Baffert will have a chance to appeal.

The time frame for receiving the results from a requested split sample averages four to eight weeks, but could take up to six months, according to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Trainer suspended

In the meantime, Churchill Downs said it had "immediately suspended" Baffert "from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack."

"Failure to comply with the rules and medication protocols jeopardizes the safety of the horses and jockeys, the integrity of our sport and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby and all who participate," Churchill Downs said in a statement Sunday.

"We will await the conclusion of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's investigation before taking further steps."

Baffert denied Medina Spirit, who trained and raced in California before the Derby, has ever been treated with betamethasone and said his team will conduct its own investigation.

"The testing is it's been really tough everywhere we go in California, and that's why we have all these rules now that, there's a lot of transparency," he said. "They know everything we give them and we have to write it down, we turn it in. So they know every medication this horse has gotten and betamethasone is not one of them.

"And that's the troubling part of it. He wasn't administered that drug."

He said he has no idea how the drug ended up in the horse's system.

Preakness in doubt

Horse race enthusiasts are keeping an eye on how this will impact Saturday's Preakness Stakes. The race at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course is the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Organizers said they will "review the relevant facts and information" related to Medina Spirit's positive blood test and are consulting with the Maryland Racing Commission on any decision regarding the horse's entry in the Preakness Stakes.

Baffert told CNN that as of Monday they were prepared to run the horse in Saturday's race and the horse was at the time of the interview being transported from Kentucky to Maryland.

Baffert alleges 'problems in racing'

This is not Baffert's first run-in with reports that his horse failed a drug test: Last month, according to multiple reports, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Racing Commission upheld a ruling that two of Baffert's horses had tested positive for lidocaine beyond the accepted levels. However, the commission dropped a 15-day suspension for Baffert.

Baffert alluded to previous controversies on Sunday -- "I don't feel safe to train," he said -- but cast the allegation about Medina Spirit as an issue with the broader horse racing industry, saying the industry "needs to step up and we need to do a better job in racing."

"I'm not a conspiracy (theorist) -- I know everybody's not out to get me. But there's definitely something wrong. Why is it happening, you know, to me?" he asked. "There's problems in racing, but it's not Bob Baffert."

He told CNN that he knew some people were enjoying him having to deal with negative publicity.

"I've had some success with all these great horses and, you know, there's a lot of people that there's a lot of jealousy and animosity out there," he said. "And I understand that I have my critics. But this is really, you know, when it happens in the most prestigious race in America, the Kentucky Derby, Bob Baffert is not stupid."

In 2009, Baffert was inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame, which puts his number of thoroughbred wins at 3,120, with more than $320 million in purse earnings.

He became the 11th trainer to win the Triple Crown in 2015 when American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. He became only the second trainer to ever win the Triple Crown twice just a few years later with the horse Justify.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 587762

Reported Deaths: 7324
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1217771724
Ramsey50848870
Dakota45493446
Anoka41276436
Washington26615280
Stearns22077221
St. Louis17637302
Scott17137124
Wright15873139
Olmsted1316498
Sherburne1157185
Carver1041645
Clay811792
Rice7991106
Blue Earth744441
Crow Wing658688
Kandiyohi650683
Chisago589051
Otter Tail571778
Benton563697
Goodhue474972
Mower463732
Douglas463674
Winona451850
Itasca428053
McLeod420258
Morrison416260
Isanti415364
Nobles407148
Beltrami391058
Steele383915
Polk382268
Becker377950
Lyon359250
Carlton343553
Freeborn340729
Pine326222
Nicollet322743
Brown304040
Mille Lacs300352
Le Sueur288222
Todd280432
Cass269028
Meeker253740
Waseca236222
Martin229731
Roseau207519
Wabasha20473
Hubbard186341
Dodge18313
Renville178643
Redwood172636
Houston171315
Cottonwood164221
Fillmore155310
Wadena154522
Pennington153619
Chippewa151638
Faribault151119
Kanabec143224
Sibley142310
Aitkin133936
Watonwan13189
Rock127819
Jackson121811
Pipestone114726
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10916
Murray10609
Swift104818
Stevens90211
Marshall87817
Clearwater86116
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80412
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48693
Kittson48422
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3213
Cook1590

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365723

Reported Deaths: 5925
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57406622
Linn20778334
Scott19903240
Black Hawk15777308
Woodbury15105228
Johnson1444083
Dubuque13347209
Dallas1114698
Pottawattamie11082168
Story1058248
Warren575088
Clinton552792
Cerro Gordo537889
Sioux513474
Webster511493
Marshall482075
Muscatine476299
Des Moines453266
Wapello4288122
Buena Vista424240
Jasper417771
Plymouth400480
Lee374255
Marion361075
Jones297357
Henry290837
Carroll285152
Bremer283360
Crawford265840
Boone263334
Benton255455
Washington253650
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229551
Jackson221142
Kossuth215264
Clay215125
Tama209171
Delaware208740
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan190531
Cedar189223
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright184236
Harrison179373
Hamilton179249
Clayton169456
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161419
Floyd160142
Cherokee158538
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150951
Iowa148224
Hancock147034
Winnebago141631
Cass137854
Calhoun137313
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132335
Shelby130537
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose127949
Louisa127849
Mitchell125842
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin118121
Palo Alto112423
Howard104422
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95531
Monroe95129
Ida90234
Adair86332
Pocahontas85322
Monona82830
Davis82524
Osceola78216
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7428
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53623
Audubon50710
Adams3384
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC scholarship donation

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/10/21)

Image

Construction season begins in Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 5/10

Image

Kasson State Theatre trying to bounce back during the pandemic

Image

Celebrating Mother's Day

Image

Bruins chasing last playoff spot

Image

USA Curling Headquarters moving to Minnesota

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Forecast (5/9/21)

Image

Motorcycle group wants people to be aware of riders

Community Events