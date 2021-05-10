Clear
5 things to know for May 10: Covid, Biden, pipeline hack, gun violence, Afghanistan

The South will see heavy rain followed by cold May temperatures, with some areas seeing temperatures up to 20 degrees below average. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: May 10, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: May 10, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Interest in the field of public health has risen since the pandemic started. Many hope this means our global tragedy has moved students to work toward a better future.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The US is finally turning the corner on the pandemic, experts say. And if more Americans get vaccinated, we could see a big drop in coronavirus cases and deaths this summer. In India, health workers are racing to administer vaccines as hundreds of thousands of new cases continue to be reported every day. Only about 2.75% of India's 1.3 billion-strong population is fully vaccinated. And remember, the Tokyo Olympics are still supposed to go on this summer. Japan's vaccine rollout is not going as quickly as the country anticipated, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says it is up to the International Olympic Committee to decide whether the Games will go ahead.

2. White House

President Biden will go on a big push this week to secure bipartisan support for his domestic infrastructure package. Lawmakers are returning to the Hill after a recess, and Biden on Wednesday is due to host his first meeting with Republican and Democratic leaders from the House and Senate since taking office. There's a new complicating factor in these talks: the latest US jobs report, which was underwhelming. Only 266,000 new positions were added in April, a quarter of the number analysts had expected. While we shouldn't make sweeping assumptions based on one report, the results will likely divide Democrats and Republicans more. They also put the onus on Biden to make sure the economy bounces definitively back after the pandemic.

3. Pipeline hack

A cyberattack forced the temporary shutdown of one of the largest US pipelines over the weekend, and a former senior cyber official says a criminal group originating from Russia is to blame. Colonial Pipeline transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline and other fuel daily from Houston to New York Harbor and had to pause operations after the attack. Operators said yesterday they were restoring IT systems. Analysts worry a long shutdown could result in a spike in gas prices. The attack raises even more concerns about security vulnerabilities in the nation's infrastructure.

4. Gun violence

Several shootings made headlines on another weekend of gun violence in the US. Six people were killed at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The suspected shooter -- believed to be a boyfriend of one of the victims -- is also dead. In New York's Times Square, two women and a 4-year-old girl were injured in a shooting; gun violence in the city has skyrocketed, with an 83% rise this year compared to the same period last year. In Kinloch, Missouri, two people were killed and three others injured when gunfire erupted at a park. And in Phoenix, one person was killed and several injured after an altercation at a downtown hotel.

5. Afghanistan

At least 85 people are dead and 147 wounded after a bomb attack targeting schoolgirls in Kabul, Afghanistan. A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school, and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic. Officials said most of those killed were schoolgirls. While there hasn't been any official claim of responsibility, the area is home to a large community of Shiites from the Hazara ethnic minority, which has been targeted in the past by Islamic State, a Sunni militant group. World leaders condemned the attack, but families of the victims called out the Afghan government and Western powers for failing to put an end to violence and ongoing conflicts in the country.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Mattel wants you to send back your toys so their materials can be reused

Just don't tell your kids what happens after you send them in.

3 romance novels by Georgia politician Stacey Abrams to be rereleased

Talk about multitalented! 

Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win in doubt after postrace drug test fail

There's some unexpected drama in the Triple Crown world.

Here are 2020's most popular baby names

Hmm, some of these look pretty familiar ...

Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk jokes about gifting it on 'SNL'

It's OK if you don't understand a single concept in this sentence.

TODAY'S NUMBER

17.2%

That's how much the median sale price of existing US homes rose in March. That works out to $329,100 -- the highest since the National Association of Realtors began tracking prices in 1999. It's another sign that lots of stuff, from diapers to corn to houses, is getting pricier.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations."

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, admonishing China for its failure to "meet responsible standards" after debris from its out-of-control rocket likely plunged into the Indian Ocean

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A gentle good morning 

This fox is the very definition of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 587762

Reported Deaths: 7324
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1217771724
Ramsey50848870
Dakota45493446
Anoka41276436
Washington26615280
Stearns22077221
St. Louis17637302
Scott17137124
Wright15873139
Olmsted1316498
Sherburne1157185
Carver1041645
Clay811792
Rice7991106
Blue Earth744441
Crow Wing658688
Kandiyohi650683
Chisago589051
Otter Tail571778
Benton563697
Goodhue474972
Mower463732
Douglas463674
Winona451850
Itasca428053
McLeod420258
Morrison416260
Isanti415364
Nobles407148
Beltrami391058
Steele383915
Polk382268
Becker377950
Lyon359250
Carlton343553
Freeborn340729
Pine326222
Nicollet322743
Brown304040
Mille Lacs300352
Le Sueur288222
Todd280432
Cass269028
Meeker253740
Waseca236222
Martin229731
Roseau207519
Wabasha20473
Hubbard186341
Dodge18313
Renville178643
Redwood172636
Houston171315
Cottonwood164221
Fillmore155310
Wadena154522
Pennington153619
Chippewa151638
Faribault151119
Kanabec143224
Sibley142310
Aitkin133936
Watonwan13189
Rock127819
Jackson121811
Pipestone114726
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10916
Murray10609
Swift104818
Stevens90211
Marshall87817
Clearwater86116
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80412
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48693
Kittson48422
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3213
Cook1590

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365723

Reported Deaths: 5925
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57406622
Linn20778334
Scott19903240
Black Hawk15777308
Woodbury15105228
Johnson1444083
Dubuque13347209
Dallas1114698
Pottawattamie11082168
Story1058248
Warren575088
Clinton552792
Cerro Gordo537889
Sioux513474
Webster511493
Marshall482075
Muscatine476299
Des Moines453266
Wapello4288122
Buena Vista424240
Jasper417771
Plymouth400480
Lee374255
Marion361075
Jones297357
Henry290837
Carroll285152
Bremer283360
Crawford265840
Boone263334
Benton255455
Washington253650
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229551
Jackson221142
Kossuth215264
Clay215125
Tama209171
Delaware208740
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan190531
Cedar189223
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright184236
Harrison179373
Hamilton179249
Clayton169456
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161419
Floyd160142
Cherokee158538
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150951
Iowa148224
Hancock147034
Winnebago141631
Cass137854
Calhoun137313
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132335
Shelby130537
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose127949
Louisa127849
Mitchell125842
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin118121
Palo Alto112423
Howard104422
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95531
Monroe95129
Ida90234
Adair86332
Pocahontas85322
Monona82830
Davis82524
Osceola78216
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7428
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53623
Audubon50710
Adams3384
Community Events