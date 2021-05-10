Clear

US may be turning a corner on Covid-19. Here's when we could see cases and deaths plummet, expert says

CNN's Jake Tapper asks Jeffery Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, about President Biden wearing a mask when he is in a room where all are vaccinated.

Posted: May 10, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: May 10, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

While the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations may be slowing in the US, experts are optimistic about where the country will be in just a matter of weeks.

"This summer is going to seem so much closer to normal than we've had in a very long time," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Sunday. "The key statistic to think about is ... what percentage of the adult population has received at least one vaccination."

Roughly 58% of US adults -- and nearly 46% of the country's total population -- have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 34% of the US population is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Once the country climbs above that 60% mark of American adults with at least one dose, Reiner says it's likely we'll begin to see Covid-19 numbers plummet.

"I expect during the month of May we will see daily cases drop dramatically and deaths finally drop to quite low numbers," he said.

Other experts have also predicted life will start to look more normal even if the US hasn't yet reached "herd immunity" -- when enough people are immune to the virus, either through vaccination or previous infection, to suppress its spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has estimated about 70-85% of people need to be immune for the country to reach a "total blanket of protection," he told CNN late last month.

"However, even before you get to that, as you get more and more people vaccinated, you will reach a point ... where you'll start to see the number of cases going down dramatically," Fauci said at the time.

'We are turning the corner'

That's down from where we were in January, when the US hit a seven-day average peak of more than 251,000 daily Covid-19 cases and a seven-day average of more than 3,400 daily Covid-19 deaths.

"I would say we are turning the corner," White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients told CNN on Sunday, but stressed it's important that Americans continue to get vaccinated.

Last week, President Joe Biden set a new goal of administering at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to 70% of American adults by July 4. But experts say getting more shots into arms will now be an uphill battle, as officials try to reach audiences who aren't as eager for a shot or who may still have challenges with access.

"We've got a path ahead of us, which will involve getting people even easier access to the vaccine, making sure that people build their confidence, those who have questions about the vaccines, that we answer their questions. And making sure that we do ... this in a fair and equitable way," Zients said Sunday.

The city of Los Angeles most recently unveiled new efforts to make Covid-19 vaccines more accessible, announcing it will offer vaccinations without appointments at all of its sites starting Monday and will also open two more night vaccination clinics.

"We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic, and our City will keep doing everything possible to knock down barriers to vaccine access," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

More people vaccinated, less chances of a surge

Some experts are concerned about what could happen if the country doesn't vaccinate enough Americans.

"What I really worry about is that those people who are already on the fence don't get vaccinated (and) we don't reach herd immunity come the fall," CNN medical analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN earlier this month.

"And then with the winter ... we have a big resurgence, maybe we have variants coming in from other countries, and we could start this whole process all over again and have another huge pandemic come the winter."

But it's unlikely the US will see a Covid-19 surge comparable to those of this past fall and winter if enough people are vaccinated, Fauci said in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"You may see blips but if we handle them well, it is unlikely that you'll see the kind of surge that we saw in the late fall and the early winter," Fauci said.

The more Americans vaccinated, the less likely it will be that once the fall and winter roll around, the US will see another significant surge, he added.

"That's the reason why vaccinations are so important," Fauci said.

Time to rethink indoor mask mandates, officials say

For now, the risk of Covid-19 has been substantially reduced with the help of vaccinations and it's time for some parts of the country to start lifting indoor mask requirements, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said.

"Covid won't disappear, we're going to have to learn to live with it," he said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "I think we're at the point in time where we can start lifting these ordinances ... and people have to take precautions based on their individual risk ... and decide whether or not they're going to avoid crowds or wear masks based on their circumstances."

He added officials shouldn't be putting limits on outdoor gatherings anymore either and should instead be encouraging people to spend more time outdoors.

"The public has to trust that public health officials are going to lift these restrictions as quickly as they put them in place as the conditions improve," he added.

Fauci also told ABC News it may be time to rethink indoor mask mandates.

"We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated," Fauci said Sunday. But he added the country still has a long way to go when it comes to bringing down its Covid-19 cases.

"When that gets lower, the risk of any infection, indoor or outdoor, diminishes dramatically."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 586959

Reported Deaths: 7317
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1216331723
Ramsey50779870
Dakota45436446
Anoka41188435
Washington26586280
Stearns22051221
St. Louis17628302
Scott17117124
Wright15835137
Olmsted1315098
Sherburne1152585
Carver1040245
Clay810992
Rice7977106
Blue Earth743341
Crow Wing657388
Kandiyohi650383
Chisago587951
Otter Tail570778
Benton563297
Goodhue474372
Mower463332
Douglas463074
Winona451750
Itasca426453
McLeod419958
Morrison416060
Isanti414563
Nobles406948
Beltrami390058
Steele383415
Polk382068
Becker377750
Lyon358950
Carlton342653
Freeborn340629
Pine325521
Nicollet322343
Brown303840
Mille Lacs299752
Le Sueur287822
Todd280232
Cass268628
Meeker252940
Waseca236122
Martin229331
Roseau207019
Wabasha20463
Hubbard185841
Dodge18273
Renville178643
Redwood172636
Houston170915
Cottonwood163721
Fillmore155310
Wadena154322
Pennington153519
Chippewa151538
Faribault151019
Kanabec142924
Sibley142310
Aitkin133736
Watonwan13169
Rock127719
Jackson121511
Pipestone114626
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10916
Murray10609
Swift104718
Stevens90011
Marshall87717
Clearwater86116
Koochiching81615
Lake80819
Wilkin80412
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5974
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5448
Norman5389
Unassigned48593
Kittson48422
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3203
Cook1570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365571

Reported Deaths: 5924
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57382622
Linn20771334
Scott19886240
Black Hawk15772308
Woodbury15102228
Johnson1443683
Dubuque13345209
Dallas1113698
Pottawattamie11073168
Story1057948
Warren574788
Clinton552592
Cerro Gordo537089
Sioux513374
Webster511293
Marshall481675
Muscatine475899
Des Moines453066
Wapello4287122
Buena Vista424140
Jasper417471
Plymouth400580
Lee374255
Marion360775
Jones297357
Henry290837
Carroll285152
Bremer283260
Crawford265940
Boone263134
Benton255555
Washington253850
Dickinson247743
Mahaska229351
Jackson221042
Clay215125
Kossuth215064
Tama209171
Delaware208640
Winneshiek196834
Page192522
Buchanan190531
Cedar189023
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright183936
Hamilton179249
Harrison179273
Clayton169256
Butler164534
Mills161622
Madison161319
Floyd160142
Cherokee158438
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150851
Iowa148124
Hancock147034
Winnebago141431
Cass137954
Calhoun137313
Grundy136233
Emmet133840
Jefferson132335
Shelby130537
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128048
Louisa127849
Mitchell125842
Chickasaw123815
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin117821
Palo Alto112323
Howard104322
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86332
Pocahontas85222
Monona82830
Davis82324
Osceola78116
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7418
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53523
Audubon50710
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bruins chasing last playoff spot

Image

USA Curling Headquarters moving to Minnesota

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Forecast (5/9/21)

Image

Motorcycle group wants people to be aware of riders

Image

City of Austin holds special parade for child battling cancer

Image

RCTC baseball team clinches playoff spot

Image

Hayfield baseball team hopes to stay undefeated

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast (5/8/21)

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/8/21)

Image

Grand Meadow breaks ground on school greenhouse

Community Events