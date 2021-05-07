Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

On jobs, McConnell just doesn't get it. Biden does.

Article Image

President Joe Biden speaks about the April jobs report which had lower employment numbers than anticipated and how implementing his American Rescue Plan will assist in stimulating the economy.

Posted: May 7, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: May 7, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jeffrey Sachs

The April jobs report, released Friday and with slower-than-expected employment-growth gains, reminds us that America's jobs future still hangs in the balance. President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, a first step to address this issue, calls for building infrastructure to modernize the economy -- paid for with higher taxes on companies and the rich. Yet, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pledging "100% of his focus on stopping this new administration," rejecting any new taxes on the wealthy.

We are at a moment of truth. America needs economic modernization to create good jobs and a safe environment, and the most effective way to pay for this modernization is to tax those who have benefited the most from the country's lax tax policies.

Of course, raising taxes isn't the only mechanism to pay for new federal spending. Congress could cut military spending, especially as the Biden administration ends the war in Afghanistan, or clamp down on medical costs, including drug prices, which could reduce government health care outlays. Yet as crucial and promising as those cost-saving measures are, they are not enough.

McConnell's record, alas, is clear: he will favor the wealthy over the needs of the country at large. In November 2017, McConnell brazenly abused the public trust by shoving through a huge and unaffordable tax cut for corporations over the strong opposition of the American public.

McConnell used legislative trickery to pass the tax cut, withholding much of the GOP Senate plan until the final hours before a late night vote. His action was brazen, and the tax cut remained deeply unpopular years after, even as the legislative manipulation faded from memory.

Why would McConnell and the Republican Party pass legislation when so many Americans opposed it? The answer is obvious: to serve the interests of corporate donors and the richest Americans who keep him and his colleagues in office.

The McConnell-aligned SuperPAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, raised an astounding $446 million from corporations and rich individuals in the 2020 election, which it used to target Democratic opponents. Of those donors, about $120 million came from the finance industry and $37 from gambling and casinos. McConnell himself raised over $65 million from America's wealthiest companies and individuals in the last election cycle.

So, here we go again. Biden wants to pay for new infrastructure to ensure that Americans have the renewable energy, advanced manufacturing capacity and 5G connectivity needed to ensure well-paying jobs in the future. He is proposing that the richest Americans and biggest companies pitch in this time -- and he is attempting to do so in a bipartisan manner.

To secure broad support -- both from the American people and the two parties -- Biden is not seeking to undo all the 2017 corporate tax cuts. Instead, he is proposing to cut only half of them. Before 2017, the corporate statutory tax rate was 35%. McConnell's middle-of-the-night Senate vote slashed the statutory rate to 21%, and Biden is proposing to reset it at 28%. He is also proposing a minimum tax on corporations to stop them from abusing overseas tax havens. And he is proposing to crack down on massive tax cheating by revving up tax audits on the largest companies and richest taxpayers.

Yet, McConnell and many of his Republican colleagues have flatly rejected any higher taxes whatsoever. In doing so, they have made clear they would rather that Americans do without a modern economy and decent jobs than have the biggest corporations forgo any of the 2017 tax-cut boondoggle. Even when Republicans proposed a laughably small spending package, roughly one-fourth the size of Biden's, they insisted that there would be no corporate or international tax increases to pay for it.

The contest between Biden and McConnell comes down to a test of whether the American government is governed by a few wealthy, overwhelmingly White men, or by and for a diverse nation with great potential and pressing economic needs.

McConnell is unlikely to budge, but Biden will continue to sell his package -- and he will do so knowing that a large majority of the American people support him. In an April Quinnipiac survey, 62% of respondents supported raising taxes on corporations (31% did not). Public support is even stronger for raising taxes on rich individuals earning more than $400,000 per year -- 64% in favor, 31% opposed.

Not surprisingly, in the same Quinnipiac poll, only 27% said they approve of the way that the Republicans in Congress are handling their job. Since Republicans do not have public opinion on their side, they are increasingly betting their future on voter suppression laws at the state level and the use of the filibuster in the Senate at the national level to block any major legislation.

So, where does this leave Americans? Public opinion alone cannot overcome McConnell's dark cynicism, but Biden can use the budget reconciliation process, which allows certain legislation, related to spending, taxes and debt, to pass with a simple majority -- thereby bypassing any threat of a filibuster. In today's Senate, that would mean a 50-50 party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.

While Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has so far held out for a bipartisan infrastructure bill with a slightly smaller corporate tax hike, Republicans' utter intransigence on raising corporate taxes -- as well as the huge boon of the jobs planned for the state of West Virginia under the bill -- will likely bring us to a party-line victory for Biden's popular legislation.

In contrasting Biden's job plan and McConnell's unrelenting focus on defeating it, White House press secretary Jen Psaki put it best: "Well, I guess the contrast for people to consider is 100% of our focus is on delivering relief to the American people, on getting the pandemic under control, and putting people back to work, and we welcome and support engagement and work with the Republicans on that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 584227

Reported Deaths: 7297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1211481718
Ramsey50494868
Dakota45177443
Anoka40908433
Washington26429279
Stearns21950221
St. Louis17568302
Scott17036124
Wright15771136
Olmsted1312197
Sherburne1144384
Carver1035045
Clay809292
Rice7964106
Blue Earth740941
Crow Wing654188
Kandiyohi648282
Chisago584051
Otter Tail568978
Benton561497
Goodhue471972
Mower461432
Douglas460474
Winona448950
Itasca421153
McLeod417758
Morrison414560
Isanti410762
Nobles406748
Beltrami388558
Steele382015
Polk380368
Becker376450
Lyon357850
Carlton340953
Freeborn339929
Pine324121
Nicollet321443
Brown303540
Mille Lacs298252
Le Sueur286422
Todd278731
Cass266328
Meeker251340
Waseca235822
Martin228831
Roseau206119
Wabasha20383
Hubbard184241
Dodge18193
Renville178243
Redwood171536
Houston170215
Cottonwood163121
Fillmore154110
Wadena153621
Pennington153319
Chippewa151338
Faribault150319
Kanabec143024
Sibley141310
Aitkin133236
Watonwan13049
Rock127319
Jackson121411
Pipestone114226
Yellow Medicine113620
Pope10846
Murray10579
Swift104218
Stevens89211
Marshall87617
Clearwater85816
Koochiching81615
Lake80619
Wilkin79912
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5934
Lincoln5733
Grant5648
Mahnomen5418
Norman5379
Unassigned49793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3193
Cook1560

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364967

Reported Deaths: 5920
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57277621
Linn20729334
Scott19808240
Black Hawk15757308
Woodbury15091228
Johnson1441183
Dubuque13326209
Dallas1111198
Pottawattamie11043168
Story1054948
Warren573688
Clinton552092
Cerro Gordo536389
Sioux512874
Webster510993
Marshall481075
Muscatine474699
Des Moines451766
Wapello4284122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper413771
Plymouth400179
Lee373155
Marion360575
Jones296957
Henry290737
Carroll284752
Bremer282860
Crawford265840
Boone262734
Benton255055
Washington253350
Dickinson247543
Mahaska229351
Jackson220942
Kossuth215164
Clay214725
Tama208971
Delaware208240
Winneshiek196733
Page192222
Buchanan190431
Cedar188923
Fayette184741
Hardin184643
Wright183436
Hamilton179249
Harrison179273
Clayton169156
Butler164234
Mills161422
Madison160419
Floyd159642
Cherokee158538
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150351
Iowa148124
Hancock146834
Winnebago141231
Cass137554
Calhoun136613
Grundy136033
Emmet133940
Jefferson132135
Shelby130437
Sac130119
Appanoose128048
Louisa127849
Union127832
Mitchell125742
Chickasaw123815
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin117421
Palo Alto112223
Howard104122
Montgomery102838
Unassigned10080
Clarke99824
Keokuk95331
Monroe95129
Ida90234
Adair86232
Pocahontas85422
Monona82730
Davis81824
Osceola77916
Greene77610
Lucas76823
Worth7368
Taylor65612
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53223
Audubon50610
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances over the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/7/21)

Image

Rochester restaurant owners are reacting to the lift on outdoor dining restrictions

Image

Health officials say it's possible to get 70% of US population vaccinated by July 4th

Image

Ribbon cutting for new gym at Francis Lauer

Image

Mother and daughter graduate from Waldorf together

Image

House fire Friday morning in Rochester

Image

Albert Lea woman chases dreams, amid pandemic opens Erin's Street Bistro food truck

Image

Mayor Norton talks Rochester reopening

Image

RPS online school plan

Image

The pandemic has had an extreme impact on Olmsted County

Community Events