Clear

The most absurd conspiracy theory yet in the ongoing Arizona recount

CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-NY) comments on Steve Bannon's radio show promoting the so-called election audit in Arizona.

Posted: May 7, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: May 7, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

To read the daily missives being sent by former President Donald Trump, you might be led to believe that the ongoing recount of ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County is, well, a serious endeavor.

"This could be Voter Fraud at the highest level," Trump promised his supporters late last month. "Don't think that Arizona is the only State. Much more to come!"

Don't be fooled. The Maricopa recount, which is being run by Republicans in the state Senate, is a travashamockery of an actual audit of votes --- which the county has previously done, and they found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and other issues. It is a conclusion in search of supporting "facts," a witch hunt of the first order.

The latest example? The search for bamboo -- yes, bamboo -- in some of the ballots cast in Maricopa County.

In an interview with a local CBS TV reporter named Dennis Welch, a man named John Brakey, the founder of a group called AUDIT USA, which is involved in the recount process, laid out the bamboo theory.

"There's accusations that 40,000 ballots were flown in and it was stuffed in the box ... and it came from the southeast part of the world ... Asia," explained Brakey, adding later: "What they're doing is to find out whether it is bamboo in the paper."

Welch, rightly confused, asks for clarification. Which Braes provides: "Because it was bamboo in their paper; there's bamboo in their paper process ... people in southeast Asia." Worth noting: Brakey wants to make clear he doesn't believe the bamboo theory himself. "I don't believe any of that. I'm just saying that is part of the mystery that we want to un-gaslight people about and this is a way to do it."

It appears as though this conspiracy theory comes from the mind of someone named Jovan Pulitzer, whose Twitter handle describes him as a "Missoula, MT Google Scholar." Uh huh. (Kudos to Slate for tracing the genesis of all of this.)

Here's Pulitzer explaining his bamboo theory in late 2020:

"Now let's say there was an influx of China ballots. China does not have the tree and lumber population we have because it got deforested primarily a long time ago. They use bamboo -- and they do use wood pulps -- they use bamboo in their paper and they use about 27 different mixes of grasses that we don't have here in the United States. And even though you can't look at it and see it, it's very detectable."

Uh, riiiiight.

This is, of course, utter bunk being passed of as sound science (or something). There is zero evidence that 40,000 ballots -- bamboo-laced or not! -- were "flown in and stuffed in the box," in the words of Brakey. None.

While the bamboo theory is the most outlandish thing to emerge from this Maricopa recount, it's far from the only evidence that this process is simply not trustworthy. Consider:

* Arizona Senate Republicans have handed the logistics of the recount to a cyber-security company called Cyber Ninjas. The CEO of that firm, according to the Arizona Republic, had touted a variety of election conspiracy theories on Twitter and been a part of an effort to overturn the results in Michigan.

* Cyber Ninjas have said that the audit will cost far more than the $150,000 Senate Republicans in the state are paying them but won't disclose who else is providing funding for the effort. (One American News has said they are raising money for the recount.)

* The auditors are not following Arizona law laid out for the recounting of ballots. And Cyber Ninjas has provided little to no information about who these people are and what their particular expertise is to be involved in this audit.

The whole thing stinks. And would be laughable if so many people -- including the former President of the United States -- didn't take it so seriously. Because they do, what's happening in Arizona is rightly and truly scary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 584227

Reported Deaths: 7297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1211481718
Ramsey50494868
Dakota45177443
Anoka40908433
Washington26429279
Stearns21950221
St. Louis17568302
Scott17036124
Wright15771136
Olmsted1312197
Sherburne1144384
Carver1035045
Clay809292
Rice7964106
Blue Earth740941
Crow Wing654188
Kandiyohi648282
Chisago584051
Otter Tail568978
Benton561497
Goodhue471972
Mower461432
Douglas460474
Winona448950
Itasca421153
McLeod417758
Morrison414560
Isanti410762
Nobles406748
Beltrami388558
Steele382015
Polk380368
Becker376450
Lyon357850
Carlton340953
Freeborn339929
Pine324121
Nicollet321443
Brown303540
Mille Lacs298252
Le Sueur286422
Todd278731
Cass266328
Meeker251340
Waseca235822
Martin228831
Roseau206119
Wabasha20383
Hubbard184241
Dodge18193
Renville178243
Redwood171536
Houston170215
Cottonwood163121
Fillmore154110
Wadena153621
Pennington153319
Chippewa151338
Faribault150319
Kanabec143024
Sibley141310
Aitkin133236
Watonwan13049
Rock127319
Jackson121411
Pipestone114226
Yellow Medicine113620
Pope10846
Murray10579
Swift104218
Stevens89211
Marshall87617
Clearwater85816
Koochiching81615
Lake80619
Wilkin79912
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5934
Lincoln5733
Grant5648
Mahnomen5418
Norman5379
Unassigned49793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3193
Cook1560

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364967

Reported Deaths: 5920
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57277621
Linn20729334
Scott19808240
Black Hawk15757308
Woodbury15091228
Johnson1441183
Dubuque13326209
Dallas1111198
Pottawattamie11043168
Story1054948
Warren573688
Clinton552092
Cerro Gordo536389
Sioux512874
Webster510993
Marshall481075
Muscatine474699
Des Moines451766
Wapello4284122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper413771
Plymouth400179
Lee373155
Marion360575
Jones296957
Henry290737
Carroll284752
Bremer282860
Crawford265840
Boone262734
Benton255055
Washington253350
Dickinson247543
Mahaska229351
Jackson220942
Kossuth215164
Clay214725
Tama208971
Delaware208240
Winneshiek196733
Page192222
Buchanan190431
Cedar188923
Fayette184741
Hardin184643
Wright183436
Hamilton179249
Harrison179273
Clayton169156
Butler164234
Mills161422
Madison160419
Floyd159642
Cherokee158538
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150351
Iowa148124
Hancock146834
Winnebago141231
Cass137554
Calhoun136613
Grundy136033
Emmet133940
Jefferson132135
Shelby130437
Sac130119
Appanoose128048
Louisa127849
Union127832
Mitchell125742
Chickasaw123815
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin117421
Palo Alto112223
Howard104122
Montgomery102838
Unassigned10080
Clarke99824
Keokuk95331
Monroe95129
Ida90234
Adair86232
Pocahontas85422
Monona82730
Davis81824
Osceola77916
Greene77610
Lucas76823
Worth7368
Taylor65612
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53223
Audubon50610
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Continued sunshine into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting for new gym at Francis Lauer

Image

Mother and daughter graduate from Waldorf together

Image

House fire Friday morning in Rochester

Image

Albert Lea woman chases dreams, amid pandemic opens Erin's Street Bistro food truck

Image

Mayor Norton talks Rochester reopening

Image

RPS online school plan

Image

The pandemic has had an extreme impact on Olmsted County

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/6/21)

Image

Byron family one of many benefitting from Kid's Cup donations

Image

A big impact on filmmaking in Minnesota

Community Events