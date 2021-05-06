Clear

Colombia's bloody protests could be a warning to the region

After days of violent protests, Mayor Claudia López says President Duque should reach out directly to young people to address poverty and inequity.

Posted: May 6, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: May 6, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stefano Pozzebon, CNN

Tensions have hardly dissipated in Colombia after President Ivan Duque withdrew a controversial fiscal reform proposal this weekend. More than a week of violent protests have seen at least 24 people killed, the country's Ombudsman Office reported Wednesday, and the demonstrations have evolved into a broader popular show of anger.

Thousands of people are still taking to the streets to protest against police brutality and the economic cost of the pandemic amid Colombia's extreme inequality. And with both issues common across South America -- and exacerbated by the pandemic -- many international observers are watching Colombia's cycle of protest closely for signs of deeper regional effects.

An economic cautionary tale

Duque was the first president in the region to launch a tax overhaul to help his country's pandemic-ravaged economy get back in shape. But rigid opposition from Colombia's workers' unions and social movements is a cautionary tale for any other president who plans to follow a similar route.

While both the European Union and the United States have pursued enormous investment plans to rebuild their economies post-pandemic, many countries like Colombia, where the economy is dependent on exports and already burdened by a ballooning foreign debt, do not have the capacity to undertake a similar expansion plan.

Such countries need to increase revenues through taxes in order to be able to spend -- and even to maintain vital social programs like cash support for the unemployed and credit lines to businesses struggling with the pandemic.

Before he withdrew his tax reform plan, Duque stressed it was of pivotal importance for the state to increase its fiscal revenues. "The reform is not a whim, it's a necessity to keep the social programs going," he said.

But critics argued the tax hikes -- like a proposed VAT increase on everyday goods -- would disproportionally impact middle and working classes and escalate inequality even more.

Their concerns took root in an economy already decimated by Covid-19, where frustration has been mounting as record increases in cases and deaths prompt authorities to impose new lockdowns, stifling the country's vast informal labor market. More than 3.6 million Colombians fell back into poverty during the pandemic according to recent figures released by the country's statistics authority, while the number of families that cannot afford to eat three times a day tripled in the same period of time.

But the now-withdrawn tax hike will leave a big hole in the state finances, and Duque's government will have to look for alternatives to try and pass reforms to repair the very inequality that currently fuels much discontent.

Human rights concerns

Colombia's ongoing protests have also prompted fear and outrage at law enforcement's handling of demonstrators -- a concern echoed by rights organizations and foreign observers.

"We're here because it may seem a paradox, but in the middle of a pandemic our government is literally attacking our lives," Joana Ivanazca Salgado, a 43-year-old artist who took part in Bogota's protests last week, told CNN.

Ivanazca was referring to the spiraling death toll that the protests have left behind: according to Colombia's ombudsman on Monday, at least 19 people -- including a policeman -- have been killed since the start of the protests and at least 89 people have disappeared.

Videos of anti-riot policemen using teargas and batons against protesters have gone viral on social media, spreading beyond big cities and across the country. Far from curbing the protests, alleged police brutality has become a focal point for the demonstrators, who, after putting the fiscal reform plan to rest, are now calling for a thorough inquiry into the deaths.

Human rights NGOs say the real death toll could be much higher and have called for the president to restrain police from using any excessive use of force.

But the Colombian government has so far defended the actions of the police and blamed the violence on groups of rioters and organized crime. In particular, the military has been deployed to the city of Cali, which has seen the worst of the violence so far and where a team of the UN Human Rights Committee said they encountered police fire, although they did not believe they were directly targeted. The Cali police department says they are investigating claims of excessive force.

Multilateral organizations, foreign ambassadors and even Colombian pop star Shakira have issued statements of concern over law enforcement's response -- on Tuesday, the US State Department publicly urged "the utmost restraint by public forces to prevent additional loss of life."

In the early hours of Wednesday, Bogota's mayor, Claudia Lopez, made a tearful plea to all sides to abandon violence: "I beg Bogota and Colombia to stop. It's been eight days of frankly, by miracle, that we don't have a death [in Bogota] so far," said Lopez.

At least 30 civilians and 16 policemen were injured late Tuesday, she said, in an ugly escalation of violence on both sides. According to Lopez, rioters set fire to one police station, where 15 policemen managed to escape.

Major General Oscar Antonio Gomez Heredia, the chief of police in Bogota, said during the same briefing that a total of 25 police stations had been attacked.

The political fallout

By late Tuesday, Duque called for a "national dialogue initiative" and while he said police forces are guaranteeing the right to protest, he pledged a thorough investigation into any possible abuse.

Should Duque cede to public pressure and open up an independent inquiry into police practices, it could give momentum to protest movements demanding police accountability across the region. Police brutality is a hot button issue in several Latin American countries: Colombia's own National Police, which answers to the Defense Ministry, have previously come under fire for its response to protests in 2019 and 2020. In Chile in 2019, carabineros were accused of deliberately shooting rubber bullets at the eyes of protesters resulting in hundreds of injuries. And in Peru, at least two men died in a recent wave of protests in November of last year.

Looming over all these political calculations for the Colombian government are next year's presidential elections: While Duque himself is barred from running, the conservative coalition that brought him the presidency is keen to project strength and control, capable of dealing with both the pandemic and the wave of protests. After withdrawing the fiscal reform plan, further concessions to demonstrators could weaken that image.

But Ivan Briscoe, Latin America program director for the International Crisis Group, believes it would be misguided not to learn from protesters' outrage. "The government must look beyond other parties and other political forces with which it has been negotiating its tax reform and take into account the demands of the Colombians in the streets," said Briscoe.

For now, Duque is resisting calls from his own party to impose a state of emergency to curb the protests -- but at the same time, he is standing by the police accused of escalating the violence. All of which has contributed to the image of a president disconnected from many of his citizens.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 582576

Reported Deaths: 7284
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1208311715
Ramsey50357867
Dakota45046442
Anoka40774432
Washington26338278
Stearns21901220
St. Louis17502302
Scott16980124
Wright15722135
Olmsted1309797
Sherburne1139484
Carver1031645
Clay807492
Rice7952106
Blue Earth739241
Crow Wing651888
Kandiyohi647282
Chisago581051
Otter Tail567578
Benton560197
Goodhue470872
Mower460332
Douglas459574
Winona448450
Itasca417953
McLeod417258
Morrison413660
Isanti408262
Nobles406748
Beltrami387358
Steele381015
Polk379567
Becker375449
Lyon357650
Carlton340353
Freeborn339529
Pine323521
Nicollet320943
Brown303040
Mille Lacs297152
Le Sueur285322
Todd277431
Cass265528
Meeker250140
Waseca235721
Martin227731
Roseau205019
Wabasha20313
Hubbard183341
Dodge18133
Renville178043
Redwood170836
Houston169215
Cottonwood162721
Fillmore153810
Pennington153319
Wadena152321
Chippewa151338
Faribault149919
Kanabec142424
Sibley140910
Aitkin133136
Watonwan13009
Rock127219
Jackson121211
Pipestone113826
Yellow Medicine113520
Pope10806
Murray10559
Swift103918
Stevens88511
Marshall87417
Clearwater85716
Koochiching81314
Lake80619
Wilkin79812
Lac qui Parle74922
Big Stone5934
Lincoln5733
Grant5648
Mahnomen5408
Norman5379
Unassigned48893
Kittson48122
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3183
Cook1560

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364579

Reported Deaths: 5902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57228619
Linn20701333
Scott19754239
Black Hawk15746307
Woodbury15087228
Johnson1439083
Dubuque13322209
Dallas1109597
Pottawattamie11036166
Story1054248
Warren572988
Clinton551692
Cerro Gordo535689
Sioux512474
Webster510892
Marshall480875
Muscatine473899
Des Moines451466
Wapello4283122
Buena Vista424140
Jasper413070
Plymouth400179
Lee372355
Marion360075
Jones296857
Henry290437
Carroll284752
Bremer282460
Crawford264340
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington253050
Dickinson247343
Mahaska229250
Jackson220742
Clay214725
Kossuth214764
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196433
Page192121
Buchanan190431
Cedar188823
Fayette184441
Hardin184443
Wright183336
Hamilton179249
Harrison179173
Clayton168756
Butler163834
Mills161321
Madison160319
Floyd159542
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154633
Allamakee150351
Iowa147924
Hancock146434
Winnebago140831
Cass137654
Grundy135932
Calhoun135813
Emmet133740
Jefferson132135
Shelby130537
Sac130019
Appanoose128047
Louisa127849
Union127632
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123615
Guthrie120729
Humboldt118726
Franklin116421
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102737
Unassigned10070
Clarke99624
Keokuk95331
Monroe95028
Ida90334
Adair86232
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77916
Greene77610
Lucas76823
Worth7348
Taylor65612
Fremont6219
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54524
Wayne53223
Audubon5069
Adams3374
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: °
Continued sunshine into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/6/21)

Image

Byron family one of many benefitting from Kid's Cup donations

Image

A big impact on filmmaking in Minnesota

Image

Minnesota nurse is saying 'thank you' to all nurses

Image

Event planners are feeling hopeful for a 'normal' summer

Image

RPS students are hosting a virtual Relay for Life auction for the American Cancer Society

Image

YIELD students take time to help community

Image

MDH expresses concern over long-term care workers and vaccine hesitancy

Image

Minnesota's Toward Zero Deaths campaign

Image

Mayo Clinic takes a look at health disparities

Community Events