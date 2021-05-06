Clear

A Philadelphia physician raised $500,000 and is sending oxygen tanks to help India battle its Covid crisis

Thousands of miles away, the extensive Indian diaspora in the UK feels helpless as Covid ravages family and friends in the country. But some are doing everything they can to help: From cycling a virtual relay to Delhi and back, to holding online consultations for those unable to see a doctor in India.

Posted: May 6, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: May 6, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A urologic surgery resident in Pennsylvania is raising money to help India as it battles a horrific Covid-19 outbreak.

Ruchika Talwar, a 28-year-old resident at the University of Pennsylvania, said she and a group of area physicians have raised almost $500,000 in one week to help send supplies directly to state-run hospitals in India that are in dire need.

The country's Covid-19 crisis has surpassed its peak, experiencing the world's worst outbreak, with new cases staying well above 300,000 every day and continuously breaking the record for the highest single-day figure globally.

With a limited oxygen supply, a minimal amount of hospital beds and more patients than doctors, some patients are actually begging to leave due to lack of resources.

"Where is the support there?" Talwar said. "How are we using WhatsApp sitting here in New Jersey and Philadelphia? It's just beyond me that they have to reach internationally just to get beds in their home town."

After seeing the devastation and feeling a sense of helplessness for their country, Indians from around the world -- including Talwar -- are stepping up to lend a hand through grassroots efforts.

Talwar said her phone is filled with thousands of messages from people looking to help.

A feeling of needing to 'step up and do the work'

A week ago, Talwar sent a tweet and an email to 30 friends and family members with a fundraising goal in mind.

She, her mom and her mom's medical school friends -- graduates from Maulana Azad in Delhi -- wanted to send 50 oxygen concentrators to their classmates on the ground. Each medical grade concentrator costs $500, according to Talwar.

The nearly half a million they have raised since has helped send oxygen concentrators, supplies and shipping arrangements directly to state-funded hospitals they've personally vetted.

That list includes: Ram Krishna hospitals in Lucknow and Kolkata, Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Nair Medical and KEM in Mumbai and the Air Force Command Center in Bangalore.

"Money is one thing, it's easy to hit send, but we really need people to step up and do the work," Talwar said. "To be honest, if you have mistrust in the system, it's not enough to just say 'we don't feel comfortable donating' or 'I'll just give a small amount,' we need people to take on the initiative and make sure the work gets done because if not, people are dying, people are suffering and not everyone needs to do that but you need small groups of people to make real change."

Talwar has been posting progress photos on her Instagram account so those who donated can see exactly where their money is going, when it's going and how it's making its way to the places that are in desperate need of them the most.

She credits the transparency in the process to her and her group's success thus far.

"My first and foremost concern is for the patients, that's my role as a physician," Talwar said. "So we're just a group of a couple of physicians trying to get help where help is needed and people keep giving me feedback that I'm giving them transparency and telling them where these concentrators are going and that they can see where their money is going."

Penn Medicine, Talwar's employer, also pledged $50,000.

"Penn Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania committed a combined $50,000 in matching donations for funds raised to provide the urgent and essential needs for health care infrastructure and medical supplies in those areas of India most in need of support," a Penn Medicine spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.

"Inspired by Dr. Talwar's efforts, in just six hours, the Penn community surpassed our $50,000 fundraising goal, enabling us to get to a $100,000 total donation to support her work and other groups providing aid to India in just the first day of our campaign."

Others are also using social media to help raise awareness

Karishma Porwal, who was born and raised in Indore, a city in central-west India, said seeing her home country ravaged by Covid-19 has been overwhelming.

At times, she said she's felt helpless as a Canadian resident, especially with her grandparents still living there.

That's why the 23-year-old said she spent hours researching smaller, community-based organizations that are helping during the pandemic so she could highlight on her Instagram account.

Porwal's Instagram post has several slides informing people -- specifically "Indians living away from India" -- how they can help. It has caught the attention of many in part, she believes, because of its visual messaging.

"As Indians living away from India, many of us feel helpless watching a health calamity spread through our home country," the post, which garnered more than 26,000 likes, reads.

"Even before the pandemic, India was riddled with income inequities. This has resulted in the poorest of India's population becoming the most vulnerable to dying from the pandemic: not just from symptoms of the virus, but also from hunger-- as many cannot go to work and India has little social security."

Porwal said she specifically wanted to feature groups that show photos, videos testimonials and documentation to support the causes they state that they are serving.

"It's hard to process hundreds of thousands of deaths a day, I think we, as a society, sometimes we become desensitized to numbers but eventually those numbers become names," she said.

Anurag Mairal, the director of global outreach programs at Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University, has also been raising awareness and helping garner donations on social media.

From his home in San Francisco, Mairal has partnered up with Sewa International, a non-profit humanitarian effort he is a member of, to help raise money for those hit hard by the pandemic in India.

Mairal, 51, said he has lost former neighbors and friends he grew up playing with back home in Chhattisgarh, a state in central India, to Covid-19. With his parents and sisters in India, Mairal said he's even more committed to relief efforts in this second wave.

"I have so much gratitude for people stepping up," Mairal, who is also an adjunct professor of medicine, told CNN. "I think it's a global response now and it's so impressive."

As of Wednesday, the organization reached its 101,000-donor mark and raised over $7 million from its Help India Defeat COVID-19' Facebook campaign.

"I think it just shows that so many people care," Mairal said. "We started with a modest monetary goal but quickly realized the needs on the ground were much worse."

So far, about 2,500 oxygen concentrators and about 2,000 ventilators have been sent to parts of India, according to Mairal.

"There's not a single South Asian that I've met in the Bay Area that hasn't been affected by the pandemic," he said. "If we want to build a global society that helps each other, we have to build up that community. We must come together and we must help."

How has the India Covid-19 crisis affected you and your loved ones?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 582576

Reported Deaths: 7284
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1208311715
Ramsey50357867
Dakota45046442
Anoka40774432
Washington26338278
Stearns21901220
St. Louis17502302
Scott16980124
Wright15722135
Olmsted1309797
Sherburne1139484
Carver1031645
Clay807492
Rice7952106
Blue Earth739241
Crow Wing651888
Kandiyohi647282
Chisago581051
Otter Tail567578
Benton560197
Goodhue470872
Mower460332
Douglas459574
Winona448450
Itasca417953
McLeod417258
Morrison413660
Isanti408262
Nobles406748
Beltrami387358
Steele381015
Polk379567
Becker375449
Lyon357650
Carlton340353
Freeborn339529
Pine323521
Nicollet320943
Brown303040
Mille Lacs297152
Le Sueur285322
Todd277431
Cass265528
Meeker250140
Waseca235721
Martin227731
Roseau205019
Wabasha20313
Hubbard183341
Dodge18133
Renville178043
Redwood170836
Houston169215
Cottonwood162721
Fillmore153810
Pennington153319
Wadena152321
Chippewa151338
Faribault149919
Kanabec142424
Sibley140910
Aitkin133136
Watonwan13009
Rock127219
Jackson121211
Pipestone113826
Yellow Medicine113520
Pope10806
Murray10559
Swift103918
Stevens88511
Marshall87417
Clearwater85716
Koochiching81314
Lake80619
Wilkin79812
Lac qui Parle74922
Big Stone5934
Lincoln5733
Grant5648
Mahnomen5408
Norman5379
Unassigned48893
Kittson48122
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3183
Cook1560

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364579

Reported Deaths: 5902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57228619
Linn20701333
Scott19754239
Black Hawk15746307
Woodbury15087228
Johnson1439083
Dubuque13322209
Dallas1109597
Pottawattamie11036166
Story1054248
Warren572988
Clinton551692
Cerro Gordo535689
Sioux512474
Webster510892
Marshall480875
Muscatine473899
Des Moines451466
Wapello4283122
Buena Vista424140
Jasper413070
Plymouth400179
Lee372355
Marion360075
Jones296857
Henry290437
Carroll284752
Bremer282460
Crawford264340
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington253050
Dickinson247343
Mahaska229250
Jackson220742
Clay214725
Kossuth214764
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196433
Page192121
Buchanan190431
Cedar188823
Fayette184441
Hardin184443
Wright183336
Hamilton179249
Harrison179173
Clayton168756
Butler163834
Mills161321
Madison160319
Floyd159542
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154633
Allamakee150351
Iowa147924
Hancock146434
Winnebago140831
Cass137654
Grundy135932
Calhoun135813
Emmet133740
Jefferson132135
Shelby130537
Sac130019
Appanoose128047
Louisa127849
Union127632
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123615
Guthrie120729
Humboldt118726
Franklin116421
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102737
Unassigned10070
Clarke99624
Keokuk95331
Monroe95028
Ida90334
Adair86232
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77916
Greene77610
Lucas76823
Worth7348
Taylor65612
Fremont6219
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54524
Wayne53223
Audubon5069
Adams3374
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: °
More sunshine Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota nurse is saying 'thank you' to all nurses

Image

Event planners are feeling hopeful for a 'normal' summer

Image

RPS students are hosting a virtual Relay for Life auction for the American Cancer Society

Image

YIELD students take time to help community

Image

MDH expresses concern over long-term care workers and vaccine hesitancy

Image

Minnesota's Toward Zero Deaths campaign

Image

Mayo Clinic takes a look at health disparities

Image

Sean's Weather 5/5

Image

Century Panthers softball team is dedicated and ready to go play

Image

The John Marshall softball team is all about family

Community Events