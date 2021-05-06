Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 6: Coronavirus, Facebook, economic relief, China, Colombia

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor says restrictions on vaccine patents should be temporarily eased to help developing countries combat COVID-19.

Posted: May 6, 2021 5:50 AM
Updated: May 6, 2021 5:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Will we see a pandemic baby boom? Maybe not. The US birth rate fell more than 6% in the last quarter of 2020, which includes the first weeks babies conceived in the early days of the pandemic would have been born.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Members of the World Trade Organization have discussed a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, a step many world leaders say is the best way to boost vaccine access for developing nations. Rich nations have bought up a lot of the global vaccine supply, leading to declining case numbers and a slow return to normalcy. The US has now fully vaccinated 32% of its population, and experts say authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for young teens will help get the country closer to herd immunity. Meanwhile, skyrocketing cases in Nepal are heightening fears that the country could soon face an outbreak on par with the crisis in India.

2. Facebook

Facebook's independent, court-like oversight board decided the social network can continue to block former President Trump from its platform. The board concluded Trump's posts on January 6, which praised Capitol rioters, "severely violated" Facebook's policies and "created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible." Facebook is supposed to revisit the decision in six months. Republicans and Trump allies immediately claimed the decision was biased, while critics of the ex-President voiced hope that the upheld ban could reduce Trump's lasting influence via social media.

3. Economic relief

The Paycheck Protection Program, a core element of the US government's economic relief agenda, is officially exhausted weeks before its planned closure at the end of this month. The program reopened in January with an additional $284 billion for first-time borrowers and some second loans for those who participated in last year's first round. The Small Business Administration said more than 8 million small businesses were helped by the program. The SBA will keep taking some new applications from underserved areas. Meanwhile, President Biden is promoting the new Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The $28.6 billion program was established as part of Biden's massive Covid-19 relief package and will provide money to match restaurants' pandemic-related revenue losses.

4. China

G7 leaders are warning China not to escalate tensions with Taiwan after a spike in military maneuvers around the self-governed island. Representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US said in a joint statement that they support peace between China and Taiwan and wish to see Taiwan participate in World Health Organization forums and the World Health Assembly. Beijing has blocked Taiwan's participation in the WHO. G7 ministers also had tough words about China's alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and growing challenges to democracy in Hong Kong. While the statement didn't recommend any action against China, it's likely to fray already-fraught relations between China and these other world powers.

5. Colombia

Colombia has seen more than a week of bloody protests over economic inequality and police brutality, and experts think the unrest could have deeper regional effects. The protests began when President Ivan Duque unveiled a controversial fiscal reform proposal that critics say would have disproportionately impacted middle and working-class people. Although he withdrew it this weekend, demonstrations continued over broader grievances. More than 24 people have been killed and dozens have disappeared during the violence, prompting fear and outrage over the police response. How Duque responds to all this could impact how other countries in the region handle police brutality and economic issues.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

An Orioles pitcher could have had a perfect game but for one weird baseball rule

Luckily, a no-hitter is a good consolation prize.

Mediterranean diet may prevent memory loss and dementia, study finds

Stock up on that salmon and broccoli!

Google backtracks on office returns and will let employees keep working remotely

People just aren't ready for real pants again.

You can now get beer made by the Queen -- or, at least, her estate

Drink it with your pinky up for the full effect.

A Japanese town spent some of its Covid-19 relief money to build a statue of a giant squid

Is it a cool statue? Yes. Is it what the government intended when it handed out funds during a devastating pandemic? ... Probably not.

TODAY'S NUMBER

164%

That's how much reported hate crimes against Asians in 16 of the largest US cities and counties are up since this time last year, a study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism finds. Here's how you can help Asian Americans under attack.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"It appears that Rayshard Brooks' life didn't really matter and that the world has moved on."

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the family of Brooks, a Black man who was shot last June by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy's parking lot. The Atlanta Civil Service Board ruled the shooter, Garrett Rolfe, was wrongly terminated following the incident. The fired officer still faces a felony murder charge.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A place out of time 

The French town of Mont Saint-Michel is like no other. Home to a magnificent Medieval abbey, its isolation ebbs and flows with the tides. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 582576

Reported Deaths: 7284
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1208311715
Ramsey50357867
Dakota45046442
Anoka40774432
Washington26338278
Stearns21901220
St. Louis17502302
Scott16980124
Wright15722135
Olmsted1309797
Sherburne1139484
Carver1031645
Clay807492
Rice7952106
Blue Earth739241
Crow Wing651888
Kandiyohi647282
Chisago581051
Otter Tail567578
Benton560197
Goodhue470872
Mower460332
Douglas459574
Winona448450
Itasca417953
McLeod417258
Morrison413660
Isanti408262
Nobles406748
Beltrami387358
Steele381015
Polk379567
Becker375449
Lyon357650
Carlton340353
Freeborn339529
Pine323521
Nicollet320943
Brown303040
Mille Lacs297152
Le Sueur285322
Todd277431
Cass265528
Meeker250140
Waseca235721
Martin227731
Roseau205019
Wabasha20313
Hubbard183341
Dodge18133
Renville178043
Redwood170836
Houston169215
Cottonwood162721
Fillmore153810
Pennington153319
Wadena152321
Chippewa151338
Faribault149919
Kanabec142424
Sibley140910
Aitkin133136
Watonwan13009
Rock127219
Jackson121211
Pipestone113826
Yellow Medicine113520
Pope10806
Murray10559
Swift103918
Stevens88511
Marshall87417
Clearwater85716
Koochiching81314
Lake80619
Wilkin79812
Lac qui Parle74922
Big Stone5934
Lincoln5733
Grant5648
Mahnomen5408
Norman5379
Unassigned48893
Kittson48122
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3183
Cook1560

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364579

Reported Deaths: 5902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57228619
Linn20701333
Scott19754239
Black Hawk15746307
Woodbury15087228
Johnson1439083
Dubuque13322209
Dallas1109597
Pottawattamie11036166
Story1054248
Warren572988
Clinton551692
Cerro Gordo535689
Sioux512474
Webster510892
Marshall480875
Muscatine473899
Des Moines451466
Wapello4283122
Buena Vista424140
Jasper413070
Plymouth400179
Lee372355
Marion360075
Jones296857
Henry290437
Carroll284752
Bremer282460
Crawford264340
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington253050
Dickinson247343
Mahaska229250
Jackson220742
Clay214725
Kossuth214764
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196433
Page192121
Buchanan190431
Cedar188823
Fayette184441
Hardin184443
Wright183336
Hamilton179249
Harrison179173
Clayton168756
Butler163834
Mills161321
Madison160319
Floyd159542
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154633
Allamakee150351
Iowa147924
Hancock146434
Winnebago140831
Cass137654
Grundy135932
Calhoun135813
Emmet133740
Jefferson132135
Shelby130537
Sac130019
Appanoose128047
Louisa127849
Union127632
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123615
Guthrie120729
Humboldt118726
Franklin116421
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102737
Unassigned10070
Clarke99624
Keokuk95331
Monroe95028
Ida90334
Adair86232
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77916
Greene77610
Lucas76823
Worth7348
Taylor65612
Fremont6219
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54524
Wayne53223
Audubon5069
Adams3374
Rochester
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
More sunshine Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/5

Image

Century Panthers softball team is dedicated and ready to go play

Image

The John Marshall softball team is all about family

Image

The Century boys' lacrosse team is ready for action

Image

Mayo lacrosse senior goalie ready for spotlight

Image

Pine Island pole vaulter hopes to soar higher and higher

Image

Sen. Ernst visits hemp farm in north Iowa

Image

Sukup plays key role in grain rescue film

Image

Sean's Weather 5/4

Image

National Firefighters Foundation wants people to shine their lights for firefighters

Community Events