Clear

Stiliyan Petrov's dream job was cut short by cancer; now he wants to help soccer stars plan for the future

Many sports stars earn astronomical salaries, but many pros lack financial education. Former soccer star Stiliyan Petrov works with players through his organization Player 4 Player.

Posted: May 6, 2021 4:10 AM
Updated: May 6, 2021 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Tomas Meehan, CNN

You might gawk at Premier League footballers' million dollar salaries but playing careers are short and can sometimes be curtailed by injury, illness or poor form.

And when a career comes to its inevitable end, many players are left scrambling to reinvent themselves.

That's why former Bulgarian international Stiliyan Petrov, along with other ex-pros, such as Gaizka Mendieta, Emile Heskey and Michael Johnson, formed Player 4 Player, an organization that works with players to help make informed decisions about their futures.

Former Aston Villa captain Petrov speaks with incredulity as he tells CNN Sport of players who would ask when the next payday is.

"I used to have teammates who would speak to me before we actually get paid and my question would be, 'You earn a great amount of money every single month, every single week ... Why would you need to know when you get paid?'"

"They say: 'Oh, everything I get, I just put it down. I've got a mortgage, payments, car, I've got my girlfriend.' So at the end of the conversation, I was like: 'What are you actually putting aside?'"

Petrov says his own financial education came from teammates and friends. He says that there are players, who despite earning "incredible amounts of money," now have to "go and beg for work."

According to Petrov, when he was a player, financial advisors would be "in and out of the training ground."

There were "a lot of people promising so much, but they never deliver," he says.

But when you're young and earning good money, sometimes it's difficult to spot potentially bad investments.

"You've just got be so, so wary and at quite a young age," cautions Simon Barker, Assistant Chief Executive of the Players' Football Association and former Premier League player for Queens Park Rangers.

"Sometimes in life, you have to experience problems to really understand and learn. And unfortunately, that's what happens in life," adds Barker.

READ: Seán McCabe: World football's first Climate Justice Officer

Unfortunate turns of fate

In early 2012, just as he was negotiating a new contract with Aston Villa, Petrov was diagnosed with acute leukemia and his career was cut unexpectedly short.

While he was financially secure, Petrov wasn't psychologically ready to accept the end of his career.

"Everything disappeared," he said, speaking of his illness. "I wasn't ready, I wasn't prepared. Physically, mentally it's really tough ... I didn't have time to settle in, to think about what I'm going to be next. I just had to fight for my life, so for me it became even more difficult.

Petrov underwent two rounds of intense chemotherapy treatment over three years which took its toll.

"I was unfit to go back to work, I was unfit to study ... to do any kind of energetic activities because I wasn't fit enough.

"I had to take about six, seven years to make sure I'm going to go back to ... who I wanted to be, what I wanted to achieve."

According to Petrov, when players are enjoying playing and are in the spotlight, they often ignore the signs that their careers are coming to an end.

"We've got the ego, everyone talking about us. We've got the attention, everybody's pushing us, we've got the adrenaline, we've got purpose," Petrov says.

According to statistics from the world players' union FIFPro, 72% of pro footballers do not have an education beyond high school level and just 14% have completed vocational training. Only 12% having a university degree.

In a sport where the average contract length is just 22 to 23 months, advocates say footballers should be thinking more about what they can do outside of the game.

There are opportunities to explore after a player's career ends, says Petrov.

"We have great transferable skills which a lot of other industries are looking into former athletes to be part of them -- with their leadership, communication, desire, work ethic. This is something a lot of players don't think of," said Petrov.

The PFA Charity provided further education funding to 1,397 individuals in the 2019-20 calendar year, often in the form of grants and bursaries to help train younger professionals for later in their career.

Retirement from football for Barker was almost seamless as he segued into working at the PFA where he has been ever since. His job includes talking with current players about retraining for a second career.

"[The] transition over is a big issue, particularly for the first two years," he says. "And the ones that seem to transition better to a second career are the ones that have got themselves in a position where they're ready for it, so they've done courses."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Football careers are short -- between 10 and 15 years if you're one of the lucky ones. Petrov's boyhood dream was to become a footballer at the highest level, but he still yearns for more.

"I wanted to learn," he says defiantly. "I wanted to give myself the opportunity to be somebody, to be something at some point."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 581335

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1206301710
Ramsey50221865
Dakota44921441
Anoka40688432
Washington26275278
Stearns21864220
St. Louis17475302
Scott16941123
Wright15685135
Olmsted1308297
Sherburne1136784
Carver1029545
Clay806892
Rice7920104
Blue Earth736041
Crow Wing650687
Kandiyohi646681
Chisago579751
Otter Tail565877
Benton558897
Goodhue469972
Mower459432
Douglas458774
Winona447350
McLeod416558
Itasca416253
Morrison412660
Isanti407062
Nobles406348
Beltrami386258
Steele379115
Polk378567
Becker374049
Lyon356850
Carlton340152
Freeborn338929
Pine323321
Nicollet320243
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297252
Le Sueur284722
Todd277131
Cass264828
Meeker249638
Waseca234821
Martin227131
Roseau204519
Wabasha20293
Hubbard182941
Dodge18073
Renville177543
Redwood170636
Houston166915
Cottonwood161921
Fillmore153710
Pennington153219
Wadena152121
Chippewa151238
Faribault149419
Kanabec141824
Sibley140610
Aitkin132836
Watonwan12979
Rock126819
Jackson120911
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88011
Marshall87417
Clearwater85416
Koochiching80914
Lake80519
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5924
Lincoln5723
Grant5638
Mahnomen5408
Norman5369
Unassigned51793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3173
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364143

Reported Deaths: 5900
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57127619
Linn20675333
Scott19714239
Black Hawk15734307
Woodbury15078228
Johnson1438283
Dubuque13308207
Dallas1108797
Pottawattamie11021166
Story1052948
Warren571488
Clinton550792
Cerro Gordo534689
Sioux511674
Webster510892
Marshall480775
Muscatine472999
Des Moines450366
Wapello4278122
Buena Vista423940
Jasper412770
Plymouth399979
Lee371955
Marion360075
Jones296457
Henry290237
Carroll284352
Bremer282360
Crawford264140
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington252250
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228850
Jackson220642
Clay214625
Kossuth214564
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196333
Page191921
Buchanan190331
Cedar188623
Hardin184443
Fayette184341
Wright183136
Harrison179073
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163734
Mills161321
Madison159719
Floyd159442
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154533
Allamakee150251
Iowa147924
Hancock146534
Winnebago140631
Cass137654
Grundy136032
Calhoun135313
Emmet133040
Jefferson132135
Shelby130337
Sac129819
Appanoose127847
Louisa127849
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123515
Guthrie120629
Humboldt118726
Franklin116221
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned9990
Clarke99324
Keokuk95431
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77716
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65612
Fremont6209
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
More sunshine Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/5

Image

Century Panthers softball team is dedicated and ready to go play

Image

The John Marshall softball team is all about family

Image

The Century boys' lacrosse team is ready for action

Image

Mayo lacrosse senior goalie ready for spotlight

Image

Pine Island pole vaulter hopes to soar higher and higher

Image

Sen. Ernst visits hemp farm in north Iowa

Image

Sukup plays key role in grain rescue film

Image

Sean's Weather 5/4

Image

National Firefighters Foundation wants people to shine their lights for firefighters

Community Events