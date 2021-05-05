Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Facebook should make Trump's ban permanent

Article Image

Facebook Oversight Board's Head of Communications Dex Hunter-Torricke discusses why the board thinks its inappropriate to suspend Donald Trump's Facebook account indefinitely.

Posted: May 5, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: May 5, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Ezekiel Emanuel

Facebook's Oversight Board has upheld the site's decision to restrict former President Donald Trump's access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account, given that "the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great." However, Facebook and the Board should go farther and institute a permanent ban of Trump's account. The risks inherent in allowing Trump to have a Facebook account remain: if he uses it to stoke Covid-19 misinformation his postings could indirectly contribute to hundreds -- if not thousands -- of deaths.

The issue at hand is "misinformation" -- false information that is spread regardless of the intent of the person. We know how business incentives and the technological structure of social media, combined with the innate human tendency to seek novelty, can lead to greater amplification of false information. Consequently, the real question for the Oversight Board is whether Trump has done real harm with his social media presence -- regardless of his intent.

Throughout the pandemic, variously emulating a physician, epidemiologist and public health expert, Trump was a fount of misinformation. Probably his worst bits of misinformation were suggesting researchers study the injection of bleach to fight coronavirus (which he later said was just sarcasm), that Covid would "just disappear" with warmer weather and that hydroxychloroquine might prevent Covid-19. This latter claim led some uninfected people to hoard the drug, take it, and tragically caused at least one person to die from an overdose.

Trump also repeatedly spouted misinformation on Facebook. The liberal media monitoring group Media Matters for America, a nonprofit media watchdog, counted over 500 Trump posts from 2020 on Facebook containing Covid-19 misinformation, ranging from downplaying the severity of the pandemic to unproven treatments. And these posts were noticed -- there were over 84 million reactions from Facebook users. Indeed, a Cornell University study concluded that no individual has done more to undermine the pandemic public education effort than Trump.

In the case of the pandemic, Trump's misinformation does not have benign consequences. Applying a method I published in JAMA in October, I calculate that between May 2020 and when Trump left office in January 2021, the US had over 200,000 more per capita deaths than Israel, 176,000 more deaths than Germany, and 130,000 more deaths than France. These excess deaths are a result, at least in part, of the way the Trump administration handled the virus -- and shared misinformation about it.

The US is in a race to get enough people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. The easy part is done -- those eager and willing to do almost anything to get vaccinated mostly have been. Now we are confronting the "last mile" problem. We probably will not convince a portion of the 26% of Americans that a CNN poll found won't take the vaccine. And, critically, there are still many Americans who are skeptical and worried about side effects. And then there are others who are making decisions based on convenience, thinking the vaccine's benefits aren't worth an hour of time and a potential day of being under the weather. Both groups could be swayed by misinformation to delay getting their shot.

According to the experts, it's the critical groups that need to get vaccinated who are especially susceptible to misinformation, such as rural Trump supporters. While Trump is on the record encouraging people to get vaccinated, he continues to cast doubts by invoking conspiracy theories such as the FDA's "love for Pfizer" leading to the suspension of the J&J vaccine.

When one person is exposed to a false claim about the vaccines, it spreads within his or her social network, sowing suspicion and more hesitancy. This could help to explain why vaccination rates have dropped from 3.4 million per day in early April to under 2.3 million now. Meanwhile, we are seeing increases in cases in Alabama, Missouri, Wyoming, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and other states in the south and west. Mortality rates are still elevated, with about 700 Americans dying per day, and younger people increasingly getting more severe illness. Any setbacks that increase vaccine hesitancy have the very real effects of increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths.

We can see the Trump misinformation effect in the political divide among those interested in vaccines. Polling shows that about 33% of the general public won't get the vaccine or are unsure if they will. But when looking at Trump supporters, that number increases to 49%. Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who has done focus groups and polling on Covid-19, found resistance among Trump supporters hardening against being vaccinated. "(Trump) wants to get the credit for developing the vaccine," Luntz told the Washington Post. "Then he also gets the blame for so few of his voters taking it."

Nothing has suggested that Trump has changed his misinformation activities since being excluded from Facebook after the January 6 riot at the Capitol. If part of the Oversight Board's criteria for screening and prohibiting certain individuals from Facebook is their habitual tendency to spread dangerous, life-threatening misinformation, then surely Trump has doomed himself. For the sake of the health of the country -- speeding vaccination of the country and thereby reducing Covid-19 — we urgently need to end misinformation. And that means Facebook should make Trump's ban permanent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 581335

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1206301710
Ramsey50221865
Dakota44921441
Anoka40688432
Washington26275278
Stearns21864220
St. Louis17475302
Scott16941123
Wright15685135
Olmsted1308297
Sherburne1136784
Carver1029545
Clay806892
Rice7920104
Blue Earth736041
Crow Wing650687
Kandiyohi646681
Chisago579751
Otter Tail565877
Benton558897
Goodhue469972
Mower459432
Douglas458774
Winona447350
McLeod416558
Itasca416253
Morrison412660
Isanti407062
Nobles406348
Beltrami386258
Steele379115
Polk378567
Becker374049
Lyon356850
Carlton340152
Freeborn338929
Pine323321
Nicollet320243
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297252
Le Sueur284722
Todd277131
Cass264828
Meeker249638
Waseca234821
Martin227131
Roseau204519
Wabasha20293
Hubbard182941
Dodge18073
Renville177543
Redwood170636
Houston166915
Cottonwood161921
Fillmore153710
Pennington153219
Wadena152121
Chippewa151238
Faribault149419
Kanabec141824
Sibley140610
Aitkin132836
Watonwan12979
Rock126819
Jackson120911
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88011
Marshall87417
Clearwater85416
Koochiching80914
Lake80519
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5924
Lincoln5723
Grant5638
Mahnomen5408
Norman5369
Unassigned51793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3173
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364143

Reported Deaths: 5900
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57127619
Linn20675333
Scott19714239
Black Hawk15734307
Woodbury15078228
Johnson1438283
Dubuque13308207
Dallas1108797
Pottawattamie11021166
Story1052948
Warren571488
Clinton550792
Cerro Gordo534689
Sioux511674
Webster510892
Marshall480775
Muscatine472999
Des Moines450366
Wapello4278122
Buena Vista423940
Jasper412770
Plymouth399979
Lee371955
Marion360075
Jones296457
Henry290237
Carroll284352
Bremer282360
Crawford264140
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington252250
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228850
Jackson220642
Clay214625
Kossuth214564
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196333
Page191921
Buchanan190331
Cedar188623
Hardin184443
Fayette184341
Wright183136
Harrison179073
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163734
Mills161321
Madison159719
Floyd159442
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154533
Allamakee150251
Iowa147924
Hancock146534
Winnebago140631
Cass137654
Grundy136032
Calhoun135313
Emmet133040
Jefferson132135
Shelby130337
Sac129819
Appanoose127847
Louisa127849
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123515
Guthrie120629
Humboldt118726
Franklin116221
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned9990
Clarke99324
Keokuk95431
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77716
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65612
Fremont6209
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Rain for Wednesday afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Century Panthers softball team is dedicated and ready to go play

Image

The John Marshall softball team is all about family

Image

The Century boys' lacrosse team is ready for action

Image

Mayo lacrosse senior goalie ready for spotlight

Image

Pine Island pole vaulter hopes to soar higher and higher

Image

Sen. Ernst visits hemp farm in north Iowa

Image

Sukup plays key role in grain rescue film

Image

Sean's Weather 5/4

Image

National Firefighters Foundation wants people to shine their lights for firefighters

Image

Keep Jack Frost from nipping at your garden

Community Events