Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The only decision Facebook should make on Trump

Article Image

Kara Swisher, host of The New York Times "Sway" Podcast, says having a few people decide the fate of Trump's social media accounts is problematic.

Posted: May 5, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: May 5, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

On Wednesday, Facebook's oversight board upheld the company's January 7 decision to disable former President Donald Trump's account in the aftermath of a deadly riot at the nation's Capitol -- but threw the decision back to Facebook on how long the ban should last. The board gave Facebook six months to decide how long the punishment will apply.

There's only one justifiable verdict that Facebook can reach: Trump should be banned from Facebook -- and Instagram, which the company also owns -- forever.

Now that he's not president, there is no defensible reason to allow Trump -- a man who misused his power and the platform, as the oversight board ruled, to "(create) an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible"-- back on Facebook.

First, let's recall that part of the reason it was tough for Facebook to ban Trump when he was president was that Trump threatened to use his authority to "strongly regulate" or even shutter social networks entirely (that threat came shortly after Twitter had applied a fact-check to two Trump tweets, and Trump's implication was that he would take action if social media platforms crossed him in this way).

And Trump and his supporters have long accused Facebook of an anti-Republican bias -- a charge that proved enormously effective for Trump at preventing the social media platform from appropriately checking him until the very end of his presidency. But the claim of bias isn't true.

As Ben Smith explained in The New York Times toward the end of Trump's tenure, "two people close to the Facebook fact-checking process told me, the vast bulk of the posts getting tagged for being fully or partly false come from the right. That's not bias. It's because sites like The Gateway Pundit are full of falsehoods, and because the president says false things a lot."

Since Trump was voted out of office, any imminent threat of retaliatory "regulation" for applying Facebook's community standards has receded (though we can certainly expect the Biden administration to regulate social networks for other reasons, such as to better protect privacy, guard against dangerous hate mongering and promote more competition. Facebook itself even supports more rules to give the company direction on how to deal with dicey issues).

The other no-longer-valid justification for once allowing Trump to remain on social media was that it was essential for the electorate to know what the president of the United States had to say. Trump's actions, beliefs, whims, pronouncements and so on, no longer affect the daily lives of Americans the way they did when he held power.

(And although this shouldn't be a factor in Facebook's decision, another happy effect of Trump's relative absence from social media is that much of the press is now reporting on more important issues rather than Trump's latest social media feuds and flouting of norms. So, now the electorate is truly more informed than before, when he was sucking up all the oxygen.)

The rules should apply to Trump -- and he has repeatedly violated Facebook's community standards (and Instagram's community guidelines). Indeed, Facebook's oversight board found that Trump violated guidelines five times, apart from two posts related to January 6 and that, in the latter instance, he maintained "an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action" -- with potential for violence. "At the time of Mr. Trump's posts, there was a clear, immediate risk of harm and his words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized their violent actions."

Specifically, the board noted one Facebook post in which Trump referred to rioters at the Capitol -- "We love you. You're very special," he wrote--and another post in which he referred to them as "great patriots" and called on people to "remember this day forever." These contravened rules that prohibit users from supporting or praising people "engaged in violence."

However, the board also said that Facebook's decision to ban Trump "indefinitely" was unfairly vague and that the company needs clearer policies for when and how long users are banned - especially when the users are influential. The board also stressed that Facebook needs to consider whether a risk has receded when deciding whether to ban a user and that "suspension periods should be long enough to deter misconduct and may, in appropriate cases, include account or page deletion."

Now, it's clear that the threat of violence fomented via Facebook and other platforms has not receded: Trump could easily take to some other website or social media account tomorrow to incite the same people who stormed the Capitol in January to do so again.

What's more, global activists have repeatedly noted since Trump's ban early this year that Facebook was inconsistent or slow in applying its own standards in some countries that oppress their citizens or where the government instigates violence. ( "We have established policies for dealing with praise of violence on the platform," a Facebook spokesperson told the LA Times in an article about those issues in January. "They apply impartially to all users around the world, including politicians, heads of state and leaders.")

That is another compelling reason for a lifetime ban on Trump: it would send a powerful message not just to the former president but also to the other trolls on Facebook--posting both from the halls of power and their parents' basements-- that they can't get away with hateful conduct. This single act could therefore make the overall tenor of conversations on the platform much more civil. It would also be a warning to other heads of state that there really are long-term consequences to abusing social media while in office.

Facebook currently has a team of more than 35,000 people working on safety and security. A ban on Trump could have a more powerful effect than almost anything else all these people could do to fight abuse on the platform.

Let's remember: Trump wasn't banned from Facebook for an unfortunate choice of words that caused him to run afoul of the rules. He was banned for inciting violence. The five people who died in the Capitol insurrection and its aftermath aren't coming back -- so Facebook shouldn't hesitate to tell Trump that his account isn't, either.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 581335

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1206301710
Ramsey50221865
Dakota44921441
Anoka40688432
Washington26275278
Stearns21864220
St. Louis17475302
Scott16941123
Wright15685135
Olmsted1308297
Sherburne1136784
Carver1029545
Clay806892
Rice7920104
Blue Earth736041
Crow Wing650687
Kandiyohi646681
Chisago579751
Otter Tail565877
Benton558897
Goodhue469972
Mower459432
Douglas458774
Winona447350
McLeod416558
Itasca416253
Morrison412660
Isanti407062
Nobles406348
Beltrami386258
Steele379115
Polk378567
Becker374049
Lyon356850
Carlton340152
Freeborn338929
Pine323321
Nicollet320243
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297252
Le Sueur284722
Todd277131
Cass264828
Meeker249638
Waseca234821
Martin227131
Roseau204519
Wabasha20293
Hubbard182941
Dodge18073
Renville177543
Redwood170636
Houston166915
Cottonwood161921
Fillmore153710
Pennington153219
Wadena152121
Chippewa151238
Faribault149419
Kanabec141824
Sibley140610
Aitkin132836
Watonwan12979
Rock126819
Jackson120911
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88011
Marshall87417
Clearwater85416
Koochiching80914
Lake80519
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5924
Lincoln5723
Grant5638
Mahnomen5408
Norman5369
Unassigned51793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3173
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364143

Reported Deaths: 5900
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57127619
Linn20675333
Scott19714239
Black Hawk15734307
Woodbury15078228
Johnson1438283
Dubuque13308207
Dallas1108797
Pottawattamie11021166
Story1052948
Warren571488
Clinton550792
Cerro Gordo534689
Sioux511674
Webster510892
Marshall480775
Muscatine472999
Des Moines450366
Wapello4278122
Buena Vista423940
Jasper412770
Plymouth399979
Lee371955
Marion360075
Jones296457
Henry290237
Carroll284352
Bremer282360
Crawford264140
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington252250
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228850
Jackson220642
Clay214625
Kossuth214564
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196333
Page191921
Buchanan190331
Cedar188623
Hardin184443
Fayette184341
Wright183136
Harrison179073
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163734
Mills161321
Madison159719
Floyd159442
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154533
Allamakee150251
Iowa147924
Hancock146534
Winnebago140631
Cass137654
Grundy136032
Calhoun135313
Emmet133040
Jefferson132135
Shelby130337
Sac129819
Appanoose127847
Louisa127849
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123515
Guthrie120629
Humboldt118726
Franklin116221
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned9990
Clarke99324
Keokuk95431
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77716
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65612
Fremont6209
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Rain for Wednesday afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Century Panthers softball team is dedicated and ready to go play

Image

The John Marshall softball team is all about family

Image

The Century boys' lacrosse team is ready for action

Image

Mayo lacrosse senior goalie ready for spotlight

Image

Pine Island pole vaulter hopes to soar higher and higher

Image

Sen. Ernst visits hemp farm in north Iowa

Image

Sukup plays key role in grain rescue film

Image

Sean's Weather 5/4

Image

National Firefighters Foundation wants people to shine their lights for firefighters

Image

Keep Jack Frost from nipping at your garden

Community Events