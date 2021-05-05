Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: 'Active situation' in Rochester but no threat to the public Full Story

There more to the story of Facebook's Trump decision

Article Image

Facebook can continue to block former President Donald Trump but must review the penalty, the company's independent Oversight Board ruled.

Posted: May 5, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: May 5, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Christopher A. Bail

Four months ago, Facebook announced former President Donald Trump had been suspended indefinitely from its platform. On Wednesday morning, Facebook's oversight board -- a first-of-its-kind group of legal experts and human rights leaders -- announced that Trump will remain banned from the site.

Facebook's decision was a litmus test for social media platforms' capacity to draw the line between the protection of free speech and public safety. But American social media users were deeply polarized long before Trump took office, and will continue to antagonize each other in the wake of this decision as well. Is there anything that we -- the citizens of social media — to prevent this decision from launching yet another round of partisan warfare on social media?

That question may seem wrongheaded. By popular accounts, it was social media companies that trapped us inside ideological echo chambers, ignored misinformation campaigns that divided us even further and built algorithms that radicalize us for profit. But what if I told you that the evidence for each of these claims is surprisingly thin?

Four years ago, I founded the Polarization Lab at Duke University. We use the tools of computational social science to research the key drivers of political polarization and build new technology to help social media users implement insights from our research.

Social media companies are by no means blameless for our current situation. But the latest research indicates that most people are not stuck inside political echo chambers, misinformation can have surprisingly little impact on our views and algorithms probably only radicalize a tiny fraction of people.

These findings may seem surprising, but they are actually quite consistent with decades of research about public opinion. Most people don't care very much about politics, and those that do usually have very strong views that are difficult to change. The small group of people who follow politics closely enough to erect strong echo chambers around themselves also see and share the vast majority of fake news.

Though we might like to think that Facebook, Twitter or other platforms could simply tweak some code to save us from our current predicament, these studies hint at a much more unsettling truth: the root cause of political polarization on our platforms is us. And it's not going away until we find a way to solve it.

Americans are deeply divided, and many are not yet willing to cross the chasms that separate us -- especially on divisive issues such as race. But what about the majority of Americans who want political compromise? What would a bottom-up movement to counter polarization look like for them?

Though there is no single solution to defeat political polarization, my colleagues and I have identified three things everyone can do to form better habits -- and we have created new technologies to assist in this process.

First, we can learn to combat false polarization, or our tendency to exaggerate extremity on the other side and minimize radicalism on our own side -- making us think that political polarization is more pervasive than it really is.

False polarization existed long before social media, but social media users have set this process into hyperdrive. A recent report from the Pew Research Center revealed that about 6% of all Twitter users generate 73% of posts about national politics -- and a majority of these individuals have extreme views. Meanwhile, the majority of Twitter -- more moderate users -- rarely post about politics, making it seem like they do not exist in the political sphere at all.

That's why it's so important to learn to see Twitter trolls for what they really are. And we have developed a tool to do just that. Our troll-o-meter, built after tracking the language and characteristics of trolls on Twitter, helps to identify social media users who not only have extreme views, but engage in the type of highly uncivil behavior that can make political compromise seem impossible.

Second, we must all become more introspective about our own behavior on social media -- and whether it contributes to false polarization. Becoming a more reflective social media user does not simply mean tamping down our inner trolls. Instead, it requires asking ourselves more fundamental questions about how our behavior shapes the bigger picture. If we are part of the moderate majority of Americans who never posts about politics, for example, we must consider whether our lack of engagement helps fuel the fire.

Of course, becoming more reflective about our own behavior is extremely difficult -- especially with the seemingly infinite distractions of social media. This is why we built tools that help people see what their posts say about their politics. Our technology will place you on a spectrum that ranges from "very liberal" to "very conservative" so that you can get a sense of how other people might perceive you -- and verify that your online persona reflects your offline views.

Third, we can learn to find moderate voices on the other side more effectively. The idea of a moderate on social media can sometimes seem like an oxymoron, but this is because the loudest voices drown out those in the middle. In addition to learning to avoid extremists -- and not feed the trolls -- we also need help learning how to see the middle.

Once again, technology can help us get there. Our Polarization lab studies patterns in the content liked by a large group of Republicans and Democrats to build models that produce a "Bipartisanship Leaderboard" where you can find public figures and organizations who appeal to both sides and bots that retweet their messages. These messages will not please everyone -- but they can help you begin to turn up the volume of people whose more moderate views are so urgently needed to pull our conversation back toward a more rational and pragmatic middle.

Keeping our eyes trained on the middle will be even more important during the maelstrom of hot takes, incivility and anger over Facebook's decision about Trump. Each of our decisions about what to post, share or like in the coming days will determine whether we continue to fan the flames of partisanship or begin to have the difficult conversations about how to put ourselves back together again.

Though a bottom-up movement to counter polarization on social media will not solve all of our problems, our current predicament is not sustainable. Content moderation by the platforms has an important role to play -- but we've spent too much of our time focused on rooting out bad behavior on our platforms and far too little thinking about how to incentivize civility and compromise.

This article has been updated to reflect the decision by Facebook's oversight board not to readmit former President Donald Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 581335

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1206301710
Ramsey50221865
Dakota44921441
Anoka40688432
Washington26275278
Stearns21864220
St. Louis17475302
Scott16941123
Wright15685135
Olmsted1308297
Sherburne1136784
Carver1029545
Clay806892
Rice7920104
Blue Earth736041
Crow Wing650687
Kandiyohi646681
Chisago579751
Otter Tail565877
Benton558897
Goodhue469972
Mower459432
Douglas458774
Winona447350
McLeod416558
Itasca416253
Morrison412660
Isanti407062
Nobles406348
Beltrami386258
Steele379115
Polk378567
Becker374049
Lyon356850
Carlton340152
Freeborn338929
Pine323321
Nicollet320243
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297252
Le Sueur284722
Todd277131
Cass264828
Meeker249638
Waseca234821
Martin227131
Roseau204519
Wabasha20293
Hubbard182941
Dodge18073
Renville177543
Redwood170636
Houston166915
Cottonwood161921
Fillmore153710
Pennington153219
Wadena152121
Chippewa151238
Faribault149419
Kanabec141824
Sibley140610
Aitkin132836
Watonwan12979
Rock126819
Jackson120911
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88011
Marshall87417
Clearwater85416
Koochiching80914
Lake80519
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5924
Lincoln5723
Grant5638
Mahnomen5408
Norman5369
Unassigned51793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3173
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364143

Reported Deaths: 5900
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57127619
Linn20675333
Scott19714239
Black Hawk15734307
Woodbury15078228
Johnson1438283
Dubuque13308207
Dallas1108797
Pottawattamie11021166
Story1052948
Warren571488
Clinton550792
Cerro Gordo534689
Sioux511674
Webster510892
Marshall480775
Muscatine472999
Des Moines450366
Wapello4278122
Buena Vista423940
Jasper412770
Plymouth399979
Lee371955
Marion360075
Jones296457
Henry290237
Carroll284352
Bremer282360
Crawford264140
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington252250
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228850
Jackson220642
Clay214625
Kossuth214564
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196333
Page191921
Buchanan190331
Cedar188623
Hardin184443
Fayette184341
Wright183136
Harrison179073
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163734
Mills161321
Madison159719
Floyd159442
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154533
Allamakee150251
Iowa147924
Hancock146534
Winnebago140631
Cass137654
Grundy136032
Calhoun135313
Emmet133040
Jefferson132135
Shelby130337
Sac129819
Appanoose127847
Louisa127849
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123515
Guthrie120629
Humboldt118726
Franklin116221
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned9990
Clarke99324
Keokuk95431
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77716
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65612
Fremont6209
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
A bit below average for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo lacrosse senior goalie ready for spotlight

Image

Pine Island pole vaulter hopes to soar higher and higher

Image

Sen. Ernst visits hemp farm in north Iowa

Image

Sukup plays key role in grain rescue film

Image

Sean's Weather 5/4

Image

National Firefighters Foundation wants people to shine their lights for firefighters

Image

Keep Jack Frost from nipping at your garden

Image

Local business sectors face workforce shortages

Image

Volunteers lug away litter and collect trash in Rochester

Image

The latest on Rochester's Silver Lake Pool

Community Events