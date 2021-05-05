Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: 'Active situation' in Rochester but no threat to the public Full Story

5 things to know for May 5: Covid-19, Facebook, Mueller probe, Afghanistan, Israel

CNN's John Avlon compares Robert Mueller's comments regarding his investigation to Attorney General William Barr's.

Posted: May 5, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: May 5, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released new national climate normals, and no, it's not your imagination. Your city really is getting warmer.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

President Biden has a new Covid-19 goal: at least one vaccine dose to 70% of US adults and 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4. That would mark a sharp slowdown in vaccination pace, something that's already happening across the country. So far, about 145 million people -- about 56% of all adults in the US -- have gotten at least one dose. States are also getting ready to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds once the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine for that group. Pfizer also has its eye on authorization for 2- to 11-year-olds in September. Meantime in Brazil, the parliamentary inquiry into the government's Covid-19 response has begun. The nation's former health minister said yesterday that President Jair Bolsonaro was warned about the consequences of ignoring science and common pandemic safety measures.

2. Facebook

The Facebook Oversight Board will announce its long-anticipated decision on the fate of former President Trump's Facebook account at 9 a.m. ET today. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended indefinitely a day after the Capitol riot in January. (YouTube and Twitter made similar moves.) The decision on Trump's Facebook account is so contentious and historic, Facebook itself isn't doing the deliberating. The oversight board is an independent body described as a kind of Supreme Court for the social network. Its decision today will set extremely important precedents for content moderation that could ripple through the social media -- and political -- worlds.

3. Mueller probe

A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department's attempts to withhold the release of a secret memo, written for former Attorney General William Barr, regarding the department's opinion not to charge Trump with obstruction at the end of the Mueller investigation. Judge Amy Berman Jackson dismissed the DOJ's reasoning that the largely redacted March 2019 memo was legal reasoning to help Barr make a decision about Trump. She said she believed Barr and his advisers had already decided they wouldn't charge the President with a crime and the memo was partly strategic planning -- and therefore could be made public. The decision adds to the criticism federal judges and others have had about Barr and his handling of the end of the Mueller probe -- and his desire to keep documents related to the investigation under wraps.

4. Afghanistan

The ongoing withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan could threaten the progress of women's rights in the country, even if the Taliban doesn't fully take power, according to a newly declassified US intelligence report. The report says progress for women's rights in Afghanistan over the last two decades probably relied more on "external pressure than domestic support" and thus could falter without foreign backing. The report also concluded the Taliban's policies toward women, girls and ethnic minorities hasn't changed, putting them in potential danger when it comes to issues like child marriage and sexual violence. The US secretary of state has warned the Taliban that any backslide in Afghan women's rights would carry diplomatic consequences.

5. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has missed a deadline to form a new government, extending the country's long political deadlock. Instead, Netanyahu bounced the mandate to form a new government back to President Reuven Rivlin, who now must decide which of Israel's other political leaders he might entrust with trying to form a governing coalition. Israel has gone through four elections in two years, and none has resulted in a definite governing structure in the Knesset, Israel's parliament. The government's future may hinge on Naftali Bennett, a former defense minister and right-wing party leader. Both Netanyahu and another major party leader have offered Bennett the prime ministership in a sort of rotation deal. Bennett says he's not opposed to forming a unity government made up of a wide array of parties.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Conan O'Brien ends his long run in late night next month

Nearly 30 years -- and one iconic hairdo

Sean Combs -- also known as Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy and then P. Diddy again -- has legally changed his middle name to 'Love'

For those keeping track at home, that's now Sean Love Combs.

As their divorce news shocks the world, here's a timeline of Bill and Melinda Gates' relationship 

The term "power couple" has never been so accurate.

Why you might not really need 8 glasses of water a day

You get a lot of water from the things you already consume -- including beer (hey, Cinco de Mayo).

A Belgian farmer moved a pesky stone on his property and ended up moving the country's border with France  

Don't you hate it when that happens? 

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1 trillion

That's how much the shortage of manufacturing workers could cost the US by 2030 if it's not addressed. Though US manufacturing activity surged to a 37-year high in March, the industry has more than half a million job openings and is struggling to find both skilled workers, like welders, and more entry-level employees.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think the world is more interested in the negative."

Britney Spears, who slammed recent documentaries about her life, calling them "hypocritical." Spears said on Instagram the documentaries focused too much on her hard times rather than her success.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The history of Cinco de Mayo

If you're going to celebrate today, you should at least know what you're celebrating -- and no, it's not Mexico's Independence Day. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 581335

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1206301710
Ramsey50221865
Dakota44921441
Anoka40688432
Washington26275278
Stearns21864220
St. Louis17475302
Scott16941123
Wright15685135
Olmsted1308297
Sherburne1136784
Carver1029545
Clay806892
Rice7920104
Blue Earth736041
Crow Wing650687
Kandiyohi646681
Chisago579751
Otter Tail565877
Benton558897
Goodhue469972
Mower459432
Douglas458774
Winona447350
McLeod416558
Itasca416253
Morrison412660
Isanti407062
Nobles406348
Beltrami386258
Steele379115
Polk378567
Becker374049
Lyon356850
Carlton340152
Freeborn338929
Pine323321
Nicollet320243
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297252
Le Sueur284722
Todd277131
Cass264828
Meeker249638
Waseca234821
Martin227131
Roseau204519
Wabasha20293
Hubbard182941
Dodge18073
Renville177543
Redwood170636
Houston166915
Cottonwood161921
Fillmore153710
Pennington153219
Wadena152121
Chippewa151238
Faribault149419
Kanabec141824
Sibley140610
Aitkin132836
Watonwan12979
Rock126819
Jackson120911
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88011
Marshall87417
Clearwater85416
Koochiching80914
Lake80519
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5924
Lincoln5723
Grant5638
Mahnomen5408
Norman5369
Unassigned51793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3173
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364143

Reported Deaths: 5900
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57127619
Linn20675333
Scott19714239
Black Hawk15734307
Woodbury15078228
Johnson1438283
Dubuque13308207
Dallas1108797
Pottawattamie11021166
Story1052948
Warren571488
Clinton550792
Cerro Gordo534689
Sioux511674
Webster510892
Marshall480775
Muscatine472999
Des Moines450366
Wapello4278122
Buena Vista423940
Jasper412770
Plymouth399979
Lee371955
Marion360075
Jones296457
Henry290237
Carroll284352
Bremer282360
Crawford264140
Boone262334
Benton254955
Washington252250
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228850
Jackson220642
Clay214625
Kossuth214564
Tama208871
Delaware208040
Winneshiek196333
Page191921
Buchanan190331
Cedar188623
Hardin184443
Fayette184341
Wright183136
Harrison179073
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163734
Mills161321
Madison159719
Floyd159442
Cherokee158338
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154533
Allamakee150251
Iowa147924
Hancock146534
Winnebago140631
Cass137654
Grundy136032
Calhoun135313
Emmet133040
Jefferson132135
Shelby130337
Sac129819
Appanoose127847
Louisa127849
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123515
Guthrie120629
Humboldt118726
Franklin116221
Palo Alto112123
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned9990
Clarke99324
Keokuk95431
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85422
Monona82830
Davis81324
Osceola77716
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65612
Fremont6209
Decatur6059
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
A bit below average for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo lacrosse senior goalie ready for spotlight

Image

Pine Island pole vaulter hopes to soar higher and higher

Image

Sen. Ernst visits hemp farm in north Iowa

Image

Sukup plays key role in grain rescue film

Image

Sean's Weather 5/4

Image

National Firefighters Foundation wants people to shine their lights for firefighters

Image

Keep Jack Frost from nipping at your garden

Image

Local business sectors face workforce shortages

Image

Volunteers lug away litter and collect trash in Rochester

Image

The latest on Rochester's Silver Lake Pool

Community Events