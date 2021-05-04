Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

George W. Bush is a flawed messenger for Republicans

Article Image

During an interview on "The Dispatch" podcast, former President George W. Bush warned Republicans that if they continue to embrace the rhetoric of Donald Trump that the party will go extinct.

Posted: May 4, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: May 4, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

Former President George W. Bush has mostly kept quiet about politics over the last two administrations. But with the release of his latest book, a collection of portraits and stories about immigrants to the United States, he has weighed in on the Republican Party's nativist turn during the Donald Trump era. "If the Republican Party stands for exclusivity -- you know, it used to be country clubs, now evidently it's White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism -- then it's not going to win anything," he said in a recent interview.

It was an odd juxtaposition: those country-club Republicans, like his own father George H.W. Bush, were synonymous with WASP culture, and Donald Trump, who built his political career on nativist politics, now lives at his country club.

But the criticism of the party's narrowness stood out. Increasingly over the past half-century, exclusivity has been the party's brand. Yet Bush may not be the best messenger for this rebuke. While he has been a central proponent of outreach to Latinos and embracing more open immigration, he also played a leading role in the party's shift toward the minoritarian politics that enable it to remain a party of exclusion.

It's true that Bush cut against a trend toward nativism in the Republican Party. In 1994, when Bush ran for governor of Texas, a campaign was brewing in California that would transform the party's immigration politics. That year, California's Republican Party united around Proposition 187, which called for undocumented immigrants to be stripped of all social services, from nonemergency health care to public education.

The initiative was a non-starter -- the US Supreme Court had already ruled that undocumented children had a right to public education -- but it politicized and nationalized the issue of immigration, just in time for the 1996 presidential race. And when the proposition passed by wide margins, despite its unconstitutionality, the politics of immigration shifted sharply to the right.

But not everyone was on board. Bush came out against the initiative. So did Jack Kemp and William Bennett, both of whom had served in former President Ronald Reagan's Cabinet and harbored presidential ambitions of their own. In 1994, they issued a joint statement warning against the party's nativist turn. They kept up the pressure after Proposition 187 passed, worried that the GOP was at risk of turning into "a protectionist and isolationist and more xenophobic party."

The split in the party would be evident in the 1996 ticket: Bob Dole, who had veered right on immigration as he fended off a challenge from nativist and nationalist Pat Buchanan in the primaries, chose Kemp as his running mate. But the party was now associated with Proposition 187 and the racist rhetoric and advertising that popped up around it. Those factors combined to drop Latino support for the Republican ticket to the lowest on record, with Dole winning just 21% of the Latino vote.

That's where Bush enters the story, with his pro-immigration, pro-Latino campaign in 2000. Running on a message of "compassionate conservatism" and with an eye toward more liberal immigration reform, he helped rebrand the Republican Party as more inclusive, winning 35% of the Latino vote in 2000 and 40% four years later.

But that is not to suggest Bush was committed to a politics of inclusivity. His reelection campaign infamously relied on anti-marriage equality referendums in a number of states. While he took a liberal line on immigration and worked hard on Latino outreach, he was more than willing to exclude other minority groups, like gay and lesbian people advocating for the right to marry, when it suited him.

Nor was he wedded to majoritarian politics. True, he is the only Republican presidential candidate to win a majority of the vote since 1988. In 2000, however, he lost the popular vote and relied on the Supreme Court to block the recount in Florida and secure an Electoral College victory.

Nor was he able to quiet or convert the nativist wing of his party. When he pushed for immigration reform in his second term, it led to a frenzied backlash from the base (and ultimately the failure of the policy).

Rather than leaving behind a more inclusive party, Bush revealed that immigration had become the party's new fault line. Politicians who showed any give on immigration paid a price. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry instantly dropped in the polls after criticizing the party's harshness toward immigrants during the 2011-2012 primaries. A year later, when party leaders called for a more inclusive approach in their post-mortem analysis, there seemed to be no real appetite for inclusivity from the party's base. When Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida lobbied for immigration reform in 2013, his polls for a possible presidential run in 2016 cratered.

The 2016 election also highlights one other failure of Bush's analysis: the GOP can win as a minority party. The Electoral College, gerrymandering, misinformation campaigns and other processes that enable minoritarian rule have become keys to Republican power over the past 20 years. Despite nods to great inclusivity, the real energy of the party has been focused on ways to press all the minoritarian levers available in order to remain in power -- something the Bush campaign modeled for them in 2000 by pulling out all the stops to halt the Florida recount after losing the popular vote.

The Republican Party does have an exclusivity problem, but for now, it is an ethical problem, not a political one. Limiting ballot access, dehumanizing migrants, spreading conspiracies -- these are despicable behaviors, and they have become all too common among some GOP leaders.

But so long as they prove effective for Republican politicians, the party will have little reason to heed Bush's advice. And so long as he fails to acknowledge his own complicity in the direction his party has headed, the rest of us will have little reason to listen either.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 580340

Reported Deaths: 7256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1204141707
Ramsey50136864
Dakota44828439
Anoka40609432
Washington26224278
Stearns21841220
St. Louis17440302
Scott16902123
Wright15651135
Olmsted1307797
Sherburne1135984
Carver1027945
Clay805791
Rice7906104
Blue Earth734241
Crow Wing648987
Kandiyohi646381
Chisago577751
Otter Tail564975
Benton557397
Goodhue468572
Mower458932
Douglas457874
Winona447350
McLeod415858
Itasca414253
Morrison412160
Isanti406562
Nobles406448
Beltrami385458
Polk378367
Steele377915
Becker373549
Lyon356550
Carlton339852
Freeborn338729
Pine322021
Nicollet319943
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297152
Le Sueur284222
Todd276531
Cass264928
Meeker249538
Waseca234921
Martin226831
Roseau204619
Wabasha20283
Hubbard181741
Dodge18043
Renville177543
Redwood170536
Houston166815
Cottonwood161521
Fillmore15369
Pennington153219
Wadena151921
Chippewa151038
Faribault149119
Kanabec141624
Sibley140410
Aitkin132736
Watonwan12919
Rock126719
Jackson120811
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88010
Marshall87317
Clearwater84916
Koochiching80814
Lake80319
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5904
Lincoln5713
Grant5628
Mahnomen5368
Norman5369
Unassigned50393
Kittson48122
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3163
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363766

Reported Deaths: 5899
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57067619
Linn20652333
Scott19687239
Black Hawk15727307
Woodbury15064228
Johnson1437583
Dubuque13299207
Dallas1108397
Pottawattamie11005166
Story1051748
Warren570388
Clinton550292
Cerro Gordo533589
Sioux510774
Webster510692
Marshall480675
Muscatine471199
Des Moines450266
Wapello4272122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper412270
Plymouth399779
Lee371755
Marion359775
Jones296057
Henry289837
Carroll284052
Bremer282160
Crawford264040
Boone261634
Benton254555
Washington251850
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228450
Jackson220542
Kossuth214664
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207839
Winneshiek196233
Page191821
Buchanan190431
Cedar188323
Fayette184341
Hardin184243
Wright182436
Harrison179173
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163534
Mills161221
Floyd159342
Madison158819
Cherokee158338
Lyon156941
Poweshiek154233
Allamakee150051
Iowa147824
Hancock146034
Winnebago140431
Cass137354
Grundy135932
Calhoun135013
Emmet132840
Jefferson132035
Shelby130037
Sac129519
Louisa127949
Appanoose127747
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120229
Humboldt118726
Franklin115921
Palo Alto111923
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10060
Clarke99224
Keokuk95331
Monroe95028
Ida90334
Adair86032
Pocahontas85222
Monona82730
Davis80924
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur6009
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon4999
Adams3374
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
A bit below average for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Working on your fitness outdoors

Image

It's the week to celebrate teachers

Image

Is travel picking back up?

Image

The need for foster homes in northern Iowa

Image

Luther College student gaining valuable entrepreneurial knowledge through storytelling

Image

Sean's Weather 5/3

Image

Truck driver shortage could impact fuel deliveries

Image

Decreased chicken supply impacts local businesses

Image

Trauma awareness month is here

Image

Mayo Clinic antibody therapy

Community Events