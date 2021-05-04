Clear

Banks are scrambling to protect their back office workers from India's Covid surge

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria about the coronavirus crisis in India and how the government may not be able to enforce a second national lockdown, even if it wanted to.

Posted: May 4, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: May 4, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady and Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Big banks and accounting firms do most of their business in New York, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. But they wouldn't be able to function without their back offices, many of which are located in Covid-stricken India.

Financial services firms have outsourced a huge number of information technology and operations jobs to India in recent decades, attracted by an educated workforce and cheaper labor costs. Almost 4.4 million people in the country are employed in IT and business process management, according to the National Association of Software and Service Companies, a trade body.

Some financial firms are rushing assistance to workers and contractors, as India battles the world's worst coronavirus outbreak. Monday was the 12th straight day that more than 300,000 cases were registered. Deaths have also been rising at an alarming rate and the country's health care system has been stretched beyond breaking point.

In order to keep their operations online, banks are shifting work to other countries, encouraging staff to work from home and extending project deadlines. Indian companies that provide services to Wall Street are taking additional steps to protect workers in cities such as Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi, in some cases establishing Covid care centers for employees and their families.

Wall Street takes action

Remote work, which is implemented for almost all employees at Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, for example, is one step to keeping the workforce safe and businesses functioning.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson told CNN Business that the bank is not experiencing "significant impacts" to its operations. It is supporting local communities with more than $3 million in grants.

Goldman Sachs last week announced a $10 million donation to support the battle against the pandemic in India. The investment bank has offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"Our focus is on the overall health and safety of our people and their families, during this unprecedented health crisis in India," said Gunjan Samtani, head of Goldman Sachs Services in India. "We continue to be resilient in the execution of our business functions."

But working from home during a pandemic is complicated, especially if employees have to look after sick relatives. There are also challenges around security and data protection, since employees may be handling sensitive company or customer information.

Bank of America, another US bank with operations in India, declined to comment.

London responds

UK banks Barclays, NatWest and Standard Chartered are in some cases redirecting work to other countries to relieve pressure on employees in India, many of who have fallen ill or have care responsibilities at home.

"We are shifting some capacity to the UK and appreciate what our colleagues here are doing," Barclays CEO Jes Staley said on a call with reporters on Friday. Barclays employs roughly 20,000 people in India, making it the bank's largest employee hub outside Britain.

Barclays has increased donations to local charities for vital supplies such as food, masks and oxygen concentrators and is providing additional medical insurance to employees for Covid-related treatment expenses.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose told analysts that the company has "relieved some of the pressure" on its back office operations in India: "We're putting a lot of support in there ... our main focus is really on supporting our colleagues," she added.

The bank — which employs 13,000 people in India almost exclusively in back office roles — hasn't moved any functions out the country but is extending delivery times for non-essential projects to manage workloads.

The company is providing staff with access to digital medical services and reimbursements for Covid-19 vaccinations. It is also donating funds that will go toward rolling out vaccines in India and elsewhere.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said the bank has "rebalanced loads" between service centers in Chennai and Bangalore. It has 100 branches in 43 cities across India, most of which it has kept open, as well as back office operations.

"We have material case counts amongst our population, both in our service center and in the bank itself," Winters told analysts on a call last week. "Banks are considered essential services so we've had a disproportionate share of cases in the branch staff unfortunately," he added.

In a statement shared with CNN Business, Standard Chartered Bank India said it is providing private transportation to staff who must work in an office, and has been securing hospitalization and other critical care products such as medical oxygen for its employees. The bank is also facilitating vaccination drives across Bangalore and Chennai for staff and their families by partnering with local health authorities and hospitals.

HSBC, which employs 39,000 people in India, is donating $11.5 million toward Covid relief efforts this year, including vaccine rollouts through the global shot program Covax.

Following the Indian government's announcement that adults over 18 will be eligible for vaccines from May 1, the bank is mobilizing efforts to get doses to staff. "We will do all we can to help you to access the vaccines," CEO Noel Quinn said in a post on LinkedIn.

Beyond banks

It's not just banks that rely on India to keep their operations functioning. Companies on the periphery of financial services, such as consultancies and accounting firms, are facing similar challenges.

Together, Accenture, Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC employ nearly 350,000 people in India.

EY India, which has over 56,000 workers, activated a business continuity plan at the start of the surge, which included shifting work to other geographies.

Almost all of its employees are working from home, according to Julie Teigland, a regional managing partner. "A significant number of EY people and their family members have been directly impacted by the severe second wave of Covid in India," she told CNN Business.

EY is providing staff with additional medical insurance and Covid-related leave, which can be used to care for sick family members. It is also working with NGOs to facilitate medical supplies and meals for patients in hospitals.

PwC's Covid helpline provides employees with information on availability of beds, medication, equipment and testing. "We are making sure that all those who have emerging medical needs for themselves or their family members can take time off without having to worry about their leave balance or business continuity," Satyavati Berera, chief operating officer of PwC in India, said in a statement.

KPMG India said that all of its staff are currently working remotely or from client offices if necessary. KPMG International has donated funds toward supporting the country's critical needs, including the provision of oxygen, hygiene equipment, ambulances and other medical supplies.

Accenture, Deloitte and EY are working with other US companies to provide India with critical medical supplies, vaccines and oxygen through a partnership supported by the US Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable.

Accenture, which employs about 200,000 people across seven cities in India, said in a statement that it could shift functions elsewhere if necessary.

Action at home

IT giants in India — such as Infosys and Wipro, which provide business services to companies around the world — have also rushed to provide assistance to employees and ensure their operations continue to run smoothly.

With health services under severe strain, Infosys has set up Covid care centers for employees in Pune and Bangalore and plans to roll these out elsewhere. Wipro has taken similar steps, with facilities in Bangalore and Delhi available exclusively to staff and their immediate family members. It plans to open similar sites in Pune and Hyderabad.

Both firms are partnering with hospitals across the country to ensure treatment for employees and their families, and vaccines are being provided at some campuses.

Infosys said that employees who contract Covid are given 21 days of additional paid leave by the company. "At present, we continue to operate in a remote model across our offices and see no impact on our client deliverables due to the health situation," it said in a statement.

Wipro told CNN Business that only 3% of employees are working from an office. "For employees engaged in critical projects, we have arranged accommodation either at our guest houses or in hotels close to our facilities," it added.

The company has created backup teams in order to reduce workload on critical projects and said its global customers have "responded with empathy" to the situation.

— Diksha Madhok contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 580340

Reported Deaths: 7256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1204141707
Ramsey50136864
Dakota44828439
Anoka40609432
Washington26224278
Stearns21841220
St. Louis17440302
Scott16902123
Wright15651135
Olmsted1307797
Sherburne1135984
Carver1027945
Clay805791
Rice7906104
Blue Earth734241
Crow Wing648987
Kandiyohi646381
Chisago577751
Otter Tail564975
Benton557397
Goodhue468572
Mower458932
Douglas457874
Winona447350
McLeod415858
Itasca414253
Morrison412160
Isanti406562
Nobles406448
Beltrami385458
Polk378367
Steele377915
Becker373549
Lyon356550
Carlton339852
Freeborn338729
Pine322021
Nicollet319943
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297152
Le Sueur284222
Todd276531
Cass264928
Meeker249538
Waseca234921
Martin226831
Roseau204619
Wabasha20283
Hubbard181741
Dodge18043
Renville177543
Redwood170536
Houston166815
Cottonwood161521
Fillmore15369
Pennington153219
Wadena151921
Chippewa151038
Faribault149119
Kanabec141624
Sibley140410
Aitkin132736
Watonwan12919
Rock126719
Jackson120811
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88010
Marshall87317
Clearwater84916
Koochiching80814
Lake80319
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5904
Lincoln5713
Grant5628
Mahnomen5368
Norman5369
Unassigned50393
Kittson48122
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3163
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363766

Reported Deaths: 5899
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57067619
Linn20652333
Scott19687239
Black Hawk15727307
Woodbury15064228
Johnson1437583
Dubuque13299207
Dallas1108397
Pottawattamie11005166
Story1051748
Warren570388
Clinton550292
Cerro Gordo533589
Sioux510774
Webster510692
Marshall480675
Muscatine471199
Des Moines450266
Wapello4272122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper412270
Plymouth399779
Lee371755
Marion359775
Jones296057
Henry289837
Carroll284052
Bremer282160
Crawford264040
Boone261634
Benton254555
Washington251850
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228450
Jackson220542
Kossuth214664
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207839
Winneshiek196233
Page191821
Buchanan190431
Cedar188323
Fayette184341
Hardin184243
Wright182436
Harrison179173
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163534
Mills161221
Floyd159342
Madison158819
Cherokee158338
Lyon156941
Poweshiek154233
Allamakee150051
Iowa147824
Hancock146034
Winnebago140431
Cass137354
Grundy135932
Calhoun135013
Emmet132840
Jefferson132035
Shelby130037
Sac129519
Louisa127949
Appanoose127747
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120229
Humboldt118726
Franklin115921
Palo Alto111923
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10060
Clarke99224
Keokuk95331
Monroe95028
Ida90334
Adair86032
Pocahontas85222
Monona82730
Davis80924
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur6009
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon4999
Adams3374
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
A bit below average for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The need for foster homes in northern Iowa

Image

Luther College student gaining valuable entrepreneurial knowledge through storytelling

Image

Sean's Weather 5/3

Image

Truck driver shortage could impact fuel deliveries

Image

Decreased chicken supply impacts local businesses

Image

Trauma awareness month is here

Image

Mayo Clinic antibody therapy

Image

Gray Duck reopens

Image

Kinney Pioneer Museum back open for the first time since 2019

Image

People rally at Soldiers Field Memorial Park for more funding

Community Events