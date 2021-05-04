Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 4: Covid, immigration, US military, opioids, South China Sea

An overpass carrying a subway train has collapsed in Mexico City, killing at least 23 people, according to local government officials. CCTV surveillance footage shows the moment the overpass collapsed. CNN's Matt Rivers reports.

Posted: May 4, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: May 4, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

May the Fourth be with you! A clever Star Wars pun has turned into a holiday for fans of the franchise, but exactly how it got started is still a bit of a mystery.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Daily US Covid-19 case and death totals are now about one-fifth of what they were during their winter peaks, and many experts attribute some of the slowdown to climbing vaccine numbers. Nearly 83% of Americans 65 and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and nearly 70% are fully vaccinated. Now, health and state leaders want younger people to take the plunge. To that end, the FDA is poised to authorize Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 by early next week. Is someone you know still stymied by popular vaccine myths? Here are some useful rebuttals, including more on whether vaccines harm fertility (they don't). Meanwhile, in Brazil, Covid-19 has caused 1 out of every 3 deaths this year, and less than 10% of the Brazilian population has been vaccinated so far.

2. Immigration

President Biden will raise the refugee cap to 62,500 people this fiscal year after backlash following an earlier decision to maintain a Trump-era cap of 15,000. The elevated limit gets the administration back on track to its February promise of admitting more refugees. The vow was temporarily sidelined when a surge of migrants at the southern border moved Biden to reevaluate his policies. Nearly 6,000 undocumented immigrations were apprehended there daily in April, preliminary government data show. That means the continued influx is still higher than normal but appears to have plateaued. The Biden administration says it's still focusing on moving families and children out of US Border Patrol custody as fast as possible to alleviate overcrowding and long stays.

3. US military

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, the top US general, has dropped his opposition to major policy changes on how the military handles sexual assault and is open to removing the chain of command from involvement in investigations. An Independent Review Commission, created by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is carrying out an urgent 90-day review of Pentagon policies and procedures on sexual assault. Milley until now had said sexual assault is a leadership issue and must be handled within the chain of command. But he dropped his opposition after seeing attempts to effectively reduce or end sexual assault within the ranks fail. A Defense Department survey estimated more than 20,000 sexual assaults in the military in 2018.

4. Opioid trial

A landmark trial in the US opioid crisis is now underway in West Virginia. Cabell County and its county seat, Huntington, have accused three major prescription opioid distributors of creating a public nuisance by failing to monitor, divert and report suspicious orders under the Controlled Substances Act. The complaint alleges the companies distributed a combined total of over 57 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone to the community of about 100,000 people between 2006 and 2014. Overall, West Virginia also had one of the highest opioid-involved overdose death rates in the country in 2018. This is the first federal case to go forward among thousands of opioid lawsuits and could set the tone for future litigation related to the crisis.

5. South China Sea

"Get the f**k out." That's what Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin told the Chinese government in a tweet demanding China's vessels leave disputed waters. The Philippines has been protesting what it calls the "illegal" presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the country's 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion of shipborne trade passes each year. The Philippines has filed dozens of diplomatic protests to China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, but Duterte himself has taken a more gentle tone toward the country's maritime rival in exchange for Beijing's promises of billions of dollars in investment, aid and loans.

THIS JUST IN ...

Tragedy in Mexico City 

An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed late last night in Mexico City, killing at least 23 people, local government officials said. At least 65 people have been hospitalized.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How to choose the safest sunscreen for your family 

After months of lockdown, you definitely want to avoid a face-melting "Raiders of the Lost Ark" moment.

Mysterious new tarantula-like spider identified in the Florida Everglades

Respectfully, we don't need any more mysterious new tarantula-like spiders.

Tiffany & Co. launches engagement rings for men

Every engaged person should feel a little glam if they want to!

Used car sales are soaring 

If you were looking to offload your old reliable ride, now is the time.

Hubble telescope spies rare giant star battling against self-destruction

Aren't we all rare giant stars, battling against self-destruction?

TODAY'S NUMBER

$5 billion

That's how much Verizon is getting in a deal to sell Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The deal, due to close in the second half of 2021, signals Verizon's exit from the media business.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."

Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced in a statement they are ending their 27-year marriage. The couple said they will keep working together at their philanthropy, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The best movie score ever

Get into the true Star Wars Day spirit by watching the GOAT himself, John Williams, conduct the soaring opening theme from the beautiful Musikverein in Vienna. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 580340

Reported Deaths: 7256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1204141707
Ramsey50136864
Dakota44828439
Anoka40609432
Washington26224278
Stearns21841220
St. Louis17440302
Scott16902123
Wright15651135
Olmsted1307797
Sherburne1135984
Carver1027945
Clay805791
Rice7906104
Blue Earth734241
Crow Wing648987
Kandiyohi646381
Chisago577751
Otter Tail564975
Benton557397
Goodhue468572
Mower458932
Douglas457874
Winona447350
McLeod415858
Itasca414253
Morrison412160
Isanti406562
Nobles406448
Beltrami385458
Polk378367
Steele377915
Becker373549
Lyon356550
Carlton339852
Freeborn338729
Pine322021
Nicollet319943
Brown302740
Mille Lacs297152
Le Sueur284222
Todd276531
Cass264928
Meeker249538
Waseca234921
Martin226831
Roseau204619
Wabasha20283
Hubbard181741
Dodge18043
Renville177543
Redwood170536
Houston166815
Cottonwood161521
Fillmore15369
Pennington153219
Wadena151921
Chippewa151038
Faribault149119
Kanabec141624
Sibley140410
Aitkin132736
Watonwan12919
Rock126719
Jackson120811
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113420
Pope10766
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88010
Marshall87317
Clearwater84916
Koochiching80814
Lake80319
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5904
Lincoln5713
Grant5628
Mahnomen5368
Norman5369
Unassigned50393
Kittson48122
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3163
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363766

Reported Deaths: 5899
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57067619
Linn20652333
Scott19687239
Black Hawk15727307
Woodbury15064228
Johnson1437583
Dubuque13299207
Dallas1108397
Pottawattamie11005166
Story1051748
Warren570388
Clinton550292
Cerro Gordo533589
Sioux510774
Webster510692
Marshall480675
Muscatine471199
Des Moines450266
Wapello4272122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper412270
Plymouth399779
Lee371755
Marion359775
Jones296057
Henry289837
Carroll284052
Bremer282160
Crawford264040
Boone261634
Benton254555
Washington251850
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228450
Jackson220542
Kossuth214664
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207839
Winneshiek196233
Page191821
Buchanan190431
Cedar188323
Fayette184341
Hardin184243
Wright182436
Harrison179173
Hamilton178949
Clayton168456
Butler163534
Mills161221
Floyd159342
Madison158819
Cherokee158338
Lyon156941
Poweshiek154233
Allamakee150051
Iowa147824
Hancock146034
Winnebago140431
Cass137354
Grundy135932
Calhoun135013
Emmet132840
Jefferson132035
Shelby130037
Sac129519
Louisa127949
Appanoose127747
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120229
Humboldt118726
Franklin115921
Palo Alto111923
Howard104122
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10060
Clarke99224
Keokuk95331
Monroe95028
Ida90334
Adair86032
Pocahontas85222
Monona82730
Davis80924
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76823
Worth7338
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur6009
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54424
Wayne53123
Audubon4999
Adams3374
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
A bit below average for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/3

Image

Truck driver shortage could impact fuel deliveries

Image

Decreased chicken supply impacts local businesses

Image

Trauma awareness month is here

Image

Mayo Clinic antibody therapy

Image

Gray Duck reopens

Image

Kinney Pioneer Museum back open for the first time since 2019

Image

People rally at Soldiers Field Memorial Park for more funding

Image

Going screen-free for a week

Image

Sean's Weather 5/2

Community Events