5 things to know for May 3: Coronavirus, India, Afghanistan, North Korea, San Diego

As people receive their Covid-19 vaccines across the US, one vaccination site in Virginia is letting those who get their shots share why they decided to get vaccinated.

Posted: May 3, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: May 3, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

TikTok finally has a new CEO, eight months after its former leader jumped ship amid threats of banning the uber-popular video app in the US.

1. Coronavirus 

The US is showing more signs of returning to normal. After a year, two Carnival Cruise ships returned to a Texas port, signaling a glimmer of hope for a cruise industry that has been all but frozen. Disneyland also has reopened for the first time in over a year. However, there's a new obstacle amid these optimistic signs: The CDC says almost 8% of the millions of people who have gotten a first Covid-19 vaccine shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines haven't gotten a second one, which is essential to proper protection from the virus. Meanwhile, President Biden has been seen wearing a mask outdoors despite updated CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people don't have to do so. The ensuing confusion seems to show that mask-wearing will continue to be a controversial topic for a long while.

2. India

India is on the brink of recording 20 million coronavirus cases as it continues to buckle under its worst outbreak yet. Authorities also reported more than 400,000 daily cases for the first time on Saturday and a record-high number of deaths yesterday. Multiple states in the country are preparing to go into "complete lockdown" in the coming days. Many have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not properly preparing India for the crisis, and he has often painted a rosy view of the nation's pandemic response when numbers were saying otherwise. In an election in a key battleground state, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party just suffered a defeat, with the results seen as a test of whether the second wave of Covid-19 has impacted support for Modi.

3. Afghanistan

The US began turning over military bases to Afghan security forces this weekend, but Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the top US general, warned of the potential for "bad possible outcomes" for the withdrawal. Taliban forces late last week briefly overran an Afghan base before Afghan forces recaptured it. Meanwhile, the US carried out a precision strike against rockets aimed at Kandahar Airfield after indirect fire was launched at the site. Milley says the first few days of this withdrawal phase don't indicate the whole project's success or failure, and a negotiated peace is still possible.

4. North Korea

North Korea warned the US it will face a "crisis beyond control in the near future" and accused South Korea of carrying out an "intolerable provocation" against Pyongyang in statements that could set the stage for a showdown among the three countries. The comments come after Biden's press secretary said the administration had completed a monthslong policy review of North Korea. Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, are also set to meet in Washington this month, and experts say North Korea may be trying to drive a wedge between the two leaders. The statements also seem focused on what North Korea sees as recent insults from the US and South Korea.

5. Boat wreck

Four people died and more than 20 others were hospitalized after a suspected smuggling vessel overturned yesterday off the coast of San Diego. A US Customs and Border Protection official said the agency has "every indication" the vessel was being used to smuggle people into the country illegally. The boat was reportedly severely overcrowded when it hit a reef and capsized, and it's not clear how many passengers and crew were wearing safety gear. The person believed to have been operating the vessel is now in custody. The CBP said it has seen a stark increase in maritime smuggling attempts and is ramping up efforts to intercept such vessels.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Medina Spirit wins the 147th Kentucky Derby

Mint juleps all around (and a celebratory carrot for the champ)!

Sri Lanka could be home to the world's best crab restaurant 

Is it too early in the morning to start craving crab?

A chlorine shortage could spell trouble for pool owners this summer

Without proper sanitization, pools are just big cauldrons of people soup.

Billie Eilish shows off a new look on the cover of British Vogue

Out: hot green hair and oversized outfits. In: corsets and pin-up blonde locks.

HAPPENING LATER

A family says goodbye and demands answers

Andrew Brown Jr. will be laid to rest today. The North Carolina man, 42, was killed when Pasquotank County deputies tried to execute a warrant, officials have said. Protesters have demanded bodycam footage of the shooting be released, but a judge ruled it won't be made public for 30 days.

TODAY'S NUMBER

12 billion

That's how many barrels of oil -- worth billions of dollars -- could be contained in a swath of land in Namibia and neighboring Botswana. A Canadian oil firm wants to secure the oilfield, which could be the next giant onshore oil find.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Change takes time. I can't change the past, but I can impact the future -- and that's what we're focused on."

Shawny Williams, the first Black police chief in the city of Vallejo, California. His department has a history of using deadly force, and since being sworn in last November, Williams has pledged to address what he sees as a distillation of nationwide policing problems.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's in the details 

Remember Polly Pocket sets? There's something oddly peaceful about watching one get meticulously restored, tiny people and all. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 579235

Reported Deaths: 7253
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1201961707
Ramsey50015864
Dakota44707438
Anoka40525431
Washington26161278
Stearns21815220
St. Louis17394302
Scott16874123
Wright15624135
Olmsted1306797
Sherburne1133184
Carver1025445
Clay804691
Rice7897104
Blue Earth732141
Crow Wing648387
Kandiyohi645281
Chisago576651
Otter Tail564574
Benton556197
Goodhue467672
Mower458632
Douglas457374
Winona447350
McLeod415358
Itasca411353
Morrison410560
Nobles406148
Isanti405162
Beltrami384758
Polk378167
Steele377815
Becker373249
Lyon356350
Carlton339152
Freeborn338129
Pine321721
Nicollet319343
Brown302640
Mille Lacs296752
Le Sueur283422
Todd275731
Cass264628
Meeker248838
Waseca234721
Martin226431
Roseau204519
Wabasha20243
Hubbard181741
Dodge18003
Renville177043
Redwood170536
Houston166715
Cottonwood161321
Fillmore15359
Pennington153219
Wadena151521
Chippewa150938
Faribault148819
Kanabec141624
Sibley139510
Aitkin132536
Watonwan12879
Rock126619
Jackson120811
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113320
Pope10646
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88010
Marshall87317
Clearwater84616
Koochiching80414
Lake80319
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5904
Lincoln5713
Grant5618
Mahnomen5368
Norman5369
Unassigned50193
Kittson48122
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3163
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363536

Reported Deaths: 5899
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57024619
Linn20642333
Scott19653239
Black Hawk15726307
Woodbury15058228
Johnson1436883
Dubuque13293207
Dallas1106897
Pottawattamie10999166
Story1050848
Warren569788
Clinton548992
Cerro Gordo533689
Sioux510474
Webster510392
Marshall480675
Muscatine470699
Des Moines449766
Wapello4271122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper412170
Plymouth399779
Lee371355
Marion359475
Jones295957
Henry289837
Carroll283852
Bremer281760
Crawford263840
Boone261634
Benton254655
Washington251550
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228250
Jackson220442
Kossuth214664
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207739
Winneshiek196133
Page191721
Buchanan190331
Cedar188123
Fayette184341
Hardin184343
Wright182236
Hamilton178949
Harrison178973
Clayton168456
Butler163534
Mills161221
Floyd159142
Madison158619
Cherokee158238
Lyon156941
Poweshiek154133
Allamakee149951
Iowa147824
Hancock146034
Winnebago140431
Cass137454
Grundy136032
Calhoun135013
Emmet132740
Jefferson131835
Shelby130237
Sac129419
Appanoose127747
Louisa127749
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120129
Humboldt118726
Franklin115721
Palo Alto111923
Howard104022
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10040
Clarke99124
Keokuk95131
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85222
Monona82630
Davis80824
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76723
Worth7338
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54424
Wayne53023
Audubon4989
Adams3374
