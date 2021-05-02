Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

The Biden administration is taking fact checks to heart, at least some of the time

Daniel Dale says President Biden speaks far more factually than former President Trump. Biden has also corrected course after being fact-checked. "I'm not saying 'let's all congratulate them for fixing their false claim,' but it's much better, and it's much different than what we saw in the Trump era," he says.

Posted: May 2, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: May 2, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

CNN reporter and resident fact-checker Daniel Dale has noticed something very interesting about President Biden's relationship with fact checks.

When proven wrong, Biden actually course-corrects.

At least in some cases, the Biden White House has been responsive to fact-checking. "There are some false or misleading that claims that Biden has repeated without correction," Dale said, "but I've counted at least two cases in which he or his team said something wrong; I've fact-checked it as false, others fact-checked it as false; and they never said it again. They significantly amended their language."

This is a concrete example of a post-Trump return to normality.

"One hallmark of Trump's dishonesty is that if he thinks a false or incorrect claim is a winner, he will repeat it constantly, no matter how often it has been proven wrong," The Washington Post's fact-checking staff, led by Glenn Kessler, wrote in the 2020 book "Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth."

"Many politicians are embarrassed to receive a Four-Pinocchio rating; often, they will drop or refine the offending talking point," the authors wrote. "Some even apologize for their departure from the truth. Trump digs in and doubles down."

Biden does the opposite, at least in a couple of highly publicized cases. Here's what Dale said on Sunday's "Reliable Sources" telecast: "One notable example is, they rolled out their infrastructure plan by saying 'This will create 19 million jobs.' Biden himself used a slightly more correct formulation but it was still pretty misleading. And then when I said 'look, this is false, this is misleading,' they never used that 19 million figure again. In fact, it's closer to 2.7 million jobs."

"I'm not saying let's all congratulate them for fixing their false claim," Dale added, "but it's much better and it's much different than what we saw in the Trump era, when you might see the president repeat the same false claim literally 100 times."

>> Read more from Dale about the relative honesty of Biden's first 100 days in this CNN.com story...

It "warms our hearts" when...

Fact-checkers typically say they're working for the public, not politicians. "Regular readers know we don't write fact checks to change the behavior of politicians," Kessler wrote last month. "Still, we'll admit it always warms our hearts when a politician drops a talking point or admits error in response to a fact check." He has called out some Biden claims "that appear impervious to fact-checking," but like Dale, he has noticed Biden course-correct in other cases. After Kessler pointed out a "messed-up calculation of war deaths," Biden no longer made the comparison...

FOR THE RECORD

-- Where we are: Weaponized lies echo through right-wing media and end up as policy... (Twitter)

-- Jake Tapper on "SOTU:" "It's my opinion that the United States needs a healthy, thriving, fact-based Republican Party. It is difficult to look at these events, all of them just from the last week, and conclude that we have one..." (CNN)

-- Sad but true: "For Republicans, fealty to Trump's election falsehood becomes defining loyalty test," Ashley Parker and Marianna Sotomayor report... (WaPo)

-- Nicole Hemmer on "Reliable," talking about adding key context to fact-checks: "Rather than just saying 'No, Joe Biden isn't coming for your hamburgers,' we can talk about the role that lies play as a rhetorical and a political strategy for trying to discredit the Biden admin..." (CNN)

-- Quick plug: Later this month, I'll be speaking at PolitiFact's "festival of fact-checking..." (PolitiFact)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 577524

Reported Deaths: 7247
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1198461707
Ramsey49849864
Dakota44549438
Anoka40393429
Washington26083278
Stearns21782220
St. Louis17352302
Scott16811123
Wright15567135
Olmsted1304597
Sherburne1128582
Carver1022945
Clay803891
Rice7886104
Blue Earth729341
Crow Wing645987
Kandiyohi644281
Chisago574751
Otter Tail563673
Benton554497
Goodhue465272
Mower458232
Douglas455974
Winona446150
McLeod413358
Morrison409060
Itasca407053
Nobles405848
Isanti402961
Beltrami383958
Polk377567
Steele377515
Becker372349
Lyon354750
Carlton338152
Freeborn337029
Pine321221
Nicollet318543
Brown301640
Mille Lacs295252
Le Sueur282422
Todd274931
Cass263228
Meeker248138
Waseca234621
Martin225931
Roseau204119
Wabasha20223
Hubbard180441
Dodge17903
Renville176943
Redwood170336
Houston166215
Cottonwood161221
Fillmore15349
Pennington153219
Chippewa150938
Wadena150621
Faribault148719
Kanabec141024
Sibley139310
Aitkin132136
Watonwan12849
Rock126119
Jackson120811
Pipestone113526
Yellow Medicine113220
Pope10626
Murray10519
Swift103418
Stevens87710
Marshall87317
Clearwater84216
Koochiching80214
Lake80219
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5713
Grant5618
Mahnomen5368
Norman5349
Unassigned48893
Kittson48022
Red Lake3927
Traverse3665
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363242

Reported Deaths: 5892
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56955617
Linn20619333
Scott19616239
Black Hawk15719307
Woodbury15054228
Johnson1435883
Dubuque13289207
Dallas1106097
Pottawattamie10988165
Story1049948
Warren569388
Clinton548392
Cerro Gordo533588
Sioux510274
Webster510292
Marshall480375
Muscatine469999
Des Moines449566
Wapello4267122
Buena Vista423840
Jasper412170
Plymouth399679
Lee371255
Marion359175
Jones295657
Henry289637
Carroll283652
Bremer281660
Crawford264040
Boone261534
Benton254255
Washington251350
Dickinson247043
Mahaska228050
Jackson220242
Kossuth214564
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207639
Winneshiek196033
Page191721
Buchanan190031
Cedar188023
Fayette184341
Hardin184342
Wright182136
Hamilton178949
Harrison178873
Clayton168356
Butler163334
Mills161121
Floyd159042
Cherokee158338
Madison157419
Lyon156941
Poweshiek153933
Allamakee149951
Iowa147524
Hancock145934
Winnebago140231
Cass137154
Grundy136032
Calhoun135013
Emmet132540
Jefferson132035
Shelby130037
Sac129519
Louisa127649
Appanoose127547
Union126732
Mitchell125541
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120129
Humboldt118626
Franklin115621
Palo Alto111923
Howard104022
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10010
Clarke99024
Keokuk95231
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85221
Monona82530
Davis80724
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76623
Worth7328
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54424
Wayne53023
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm and windy conditions arrive for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/1

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/1/21)

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (4/30/21)

Image

Medical experts are stressing the importance of getting your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Mayo Clinic is seeing a decrease in hospitalizations of people who are fully vaccinated

Image

Doctoral students at the University of Minnesota Medical School are raising awareness about the use of tear gas

Image

Rochester's NAACP President is weighing in on BLM material controversy at RPS

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (4/29/21)

Image

Two local boys' golf teams are grateful to hit the links this year

Image

RCTC softball player reminisces on life-changing day

Community Events