Clear

GOP leaders who defy Trump feel the heat from his base

CNN's Pamela Brown and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discuss his colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) being booed at a Republican convention in Utah, and other signs of infighting within the GOP.

Posted: May 2, 2021 1:10 AM
Updated: May 2, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Months after voters ousted Donald Trump from the White House, the fractures within the GOP are in sharp relief as the party wrestles with its post-Trump identity and prominent Republicans who stood up to him after the January 6 insurrection are feeling heat from his base with primaries brewing ahead of next year's midterms.

Looking to cement his grip on the GOP despite the party's losses in 2020, the former President is talking up the possibility that he might run for the White House again in 2024, forcing other potential hopefuls like former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to tiptoe around the huge shadow he casts within the party.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, who voted to impeach Trump, is once again a target of Trump and his congressional allies after she said that Republicans who objected to the certification of Electoral College results on January 6 should be disqualified from leading the party.

But in a sign of Trump's enduring clout, many of the 11 Republicans running in Saturday's special election in Texas' 6th Congressional District eagerly embraced the former President, despite him only winning the district by 3 points last fall. Republican Susan Wright, who had Trump's endorsement, will finish first among the 23-person field and will advance to a runoff, CNN projects.

Also on Saturday, GOP delegates at the Utah Republican Party's organizing convention booed Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump in both his 2020 and 2021 impeachment trials. Their jeers grew louder when the Utah Republican told the crowd that he is a person "who says what he thinks" and doesn't "hide the fact that I wasn't a fan of the last President's character issues."

"You can boo all you like, but I've been a Republican all my life. My dad was a governor of Michigan, my dad worked for Republican candidates that he believed in," Romney said before the audience of party delegates. "I worked for Republicans across the country and if you don't recall I was the Republican nominee for President in 2012."

"I understand I have a few folks who don't like me terribly much and I'm sorry about that," he added. "But I express my mind as I believe is right and I follow my conscience."

A lonely band of outsiders

Both Romney and Cheney are testaments to the fact that following one's conscience in today's GOP often leads to unyielding threats to one's political survival. Romney's troubles at home and the blowback Cheney has gotten from within her conference are emblematic of the precarious position that faces nearly all Republican politicians who rebuked Trump.

At the moment, they are a lonely band of outliers within the Republican Party -- and their straddle between standing on principle and staying in power as members of a party where conspiracy theories and lies rule the day is likely to get more difficult as the 2022 elections heat up.

Trump has promised to use his punitive tactics on Cheney and other lawmakers who backed his impeachment in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

But even with that pressure, Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is showing a new assertiveness that could serve as a template for other Trump defectors in the Republican Party, even as most members continue to coddle his lies about voter fraud and the 2020 election.

Cheney opened the door last week to running for president in 2024 and had the audacity to fist-bump Biden before his address to a joint session of Congress.

She has maintained her leadership position, easily surviving on a secret ballot vote in February, even as members privately question whether she can still speak for the conference. But last week, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked at a GOP retreat whether she was still a "good fit" for leadership, he answered: "That's a question for the conference."

Most recently, some GOP members were angered by her rebuke of the lawmakers who supported the former President's attempt to overturn the election results.

"I think that we're going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House," she told the New York Post of 2024 in an interview published Monday. "I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge — particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view, that's disqualifying."

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who led the effort to object to the Electoral College results on January 6, told CNN's Manu Raju in response that Cheney is "on an island" and is "really out of step with GOP voters and members."

"Obviously she's got to stand before voters, but I think that she certainly doesn't speak for the vast majority of Republicans or people in my state," said Hawley, a potential GOP presidential contender.

While Cheney is being chided by some of her colleagues for standing up to Trump, many GOP members have stayed quiet about the conduct of Trump acolytes like embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Greene, a fount of conspiracy theories and fervent Trump supporter, has managed to raise huge sums of money from supporters despite being stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year.

Gaetz, who is being investigated by the Justice Department over allegations involving sex trafficking and prostitution, has formed a joint fundraising committee with Greene and they are making plans to travel the country together on an "America First" tour. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

The special election in Texas was an early test of the power of Trump's imprimatur to sway the results -- as 23 candidates vied for the seat vacated by the late GOP Rep. Ron Wright -- nearly four months after Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol in their attempted insurrection. The field included one GOP candidate, small business owner and veteran Michael Wood, who has called on Republicans to reject Trumpism, conspiracy theories and QAnon.

"I felt like I had to stand up. Somebody needed to stand up and say, this isn't what the Republican Party should be, and we've got to go in a different direction," Wood told CNN.

As of early Sunday, Wood was not in the running for the second spot in the runoff.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 575812

Reported Deaths: 7237
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1195601705
Ramsey49674863
Dakota44389437
Anoka40215428
Washington25971277
Stearns21722220
St. Louis17309302
Scott16751123
Wright15494135
Olmsted1302497
Sherburne1123881
Carver1020645
Clay803191
Rice7868104
Blue Earth726741
Crow Wing644487
Kandiyohi643281
Chisago573151
Otter Tail561673
Benton552697
Goodhue463272
Mower457232
Douglas454374
Winona445650
McLeod411758
Morrison407660
Nobles405348
Itasca403753
Isanti401161
Beltrami382058
Steele376915
Polk376867
Becker370549
Lyon354150
Carlton336652
Freeborn336529
Pine320721
Nicollet317743
Brown301539
Mille Lacs294152
Le Sueur282022
Todd274431
Cass261827
Meeker247238
Waseca234421
Martin225431
Roseau203919
Wabasha20183
Hubbard179741
Dodge17843
Renville176543
Redwood169736
Houston166115
Cottonwood160821
Fillmore15329
Pennington153019
Chippewa150838
Wadena150121
Faribault148419
Kanabec140824
Sibley139310
Aitkin131936
Watonwan12819
Rock126019
Jackson120511
Pipestone113326
Yellow Medicine113220
Pope10616
Murray10489
Swift103218
Marshall87217
Stevens87110
Clearwater83315
Lake80019
Koochiching79914
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5713
Grant5608
Norman5349
Mahnomen5338
Unassigned51493
Kittson47922
Red Lake3927
Traverse3655
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362858

Reported Deaths: 5890
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56900617
Linn20586333
Scott19582239
Black Hawk15695307
Woodbury15038227
Johnson1434283
Dubuque13280207
Dallas1105797
Pottawattamie10956165
Story1048248
Warren568987
Clinton547792
Cerro Gordo533088
Sioux510174
Webster510192
Marshall480075
Muscatine469299
Des Moines448766
Wapello4266122
Buena Vista423940
Jasper412070
Plymouth399579
Lee371055
Marion358775
Jones295357
Henry289637
Carroll283452
Bremer281360
Crawford263740
Boone261034
Benton253655
Washington251450
Dickinson246743
Mahaska227850
Jackson220142
Clay214325
Kossuth214364
Tama208471
Delaware207339
Winneshiek196033
Page191621
Buchanan189931
Cedar188023
Fayette184341
Hardin184042
Wright182136
Hamilton178949
Harrison178673
Clayton168356
Butler163234
Mills160521
Floyd158842
Cherokee158238
Madison157119
Lyon156841
Poweshiek153933
Allamakee149851
Iowa147424
Hancock146034
Winnebago139931
Cass137054
Grundy135732
Calhoun134813
Emmet132440
Jefferson131935
Shelby129737
Sac129519
Louisa127749
Appanoose127547
Union125732
Mitchell125541
Chickasaw122915
Guthrie120129
Humboldt118526
Franklin115421
Palo Alto111823
Howard104022
Montgomery102337
Unassigned9970
Clarke99024
Keokuk95131
Monroe94928
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85221
Monona82430
Davis80724
Osceola77616
Greene77210
Lucas76623
Worth7328
Taylor65412
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54124
Wayne52723
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm and windy conditions arrive for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/1

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/1/21)

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (4/30/21)

Image

Medical experts are stressing the importance of getting your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Mayo Clinic is seeing a decrease in hospitalizations of people who are fully vaccinated

Image

Doctoral students at the University of Minnesota Medical School are raising awareness about the use of tear gas

Image

Rochester's NAACP President is weighing in on BLM material controversy at RPS

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (4/29/21)

Image

Two local boys' golf teams are grateful to hit the links this year

Image

RCTC softball player reminisces on life-changing day

Community Events