Clear

A boulder-shaped house made from 3D-printed concrete is ready for its first tenants

A retired couple is set to move into this 3D-printed home, the first of its kind in the Netherlands.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: Lianne Kolirin, CNN

A Dutch couple have become the proud new tenants of the country's first ever 3D-printed house.

Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers have been given the digital key to the gray, boulder-shaped building in the Bosrijk neighborhood of Eindhoven, in the southern Netherlands.

The single-story home has more than 1,000 square feet of floor area, with a spacious living room and two bedrooms.

Lutz, 71, and Dekkers, 67, replied to an advertisement seeking tenants for the groundbreaking project.

Now retired, the former shopkeepers from Amsterdam will move into their new home on August 1 -- although their tenancy will last for just six months.

"We are always looking for special places to live," Dekkers told CNN. "It's so unusual."

The house is the first in a series of five from Project Milestone, a joint construction and innovation project from Eindhoven University of Technology, the local municipality, real estate investor Vesteda and three sector specialists: construction company Van Wijnen, building materials maker Saint-Gobain Weber Beamix and engineer Witteveen+Bos.

According to the project's website, it "is the world's first commercial housing project based on 3D-concrete printing."

More than just an experiment, the house was built to be fully habitable for several decades and designed to resemble a boulder in order to blend with its natural surroundings.

It consists of 24 concrete elements, which were printed layer-by-layer at a plant in Eindhoven. The elements were then transported by truck to the building site and placed on a foundation.

The printer consists of a robot with a mechanical arm that can move on a track in seven different directions to lay mortar in a pattern on a printbed -- as designed on a computer.

The dry mortar in a silo is mixed with water in a mixer and pumped via a hose to a nozzle mounted on the end of the robot arm.

The entire project took around a year to complete, though the physical printing took just 120 hours. The rest, say the project backers, was down to "trial and error" and perfecting the construction process.

The inclining walls presented a particular challenge, but this has now been perfected, a spokesman for the collaboration told CNN.

Vesteda, which owns the house, will rent it out to private tenants.

In principle, houses "printed" in this way can be built much faster and with more flexibility than traditional models. Less concrete is needed, therefore also making them more sustainable.

Lutz said she loved the idea of the project as soon as she heard about it. She said an image she saw of the plans reminded her of childhood walks with her grandfather, who illustrated children's books.

"It reminded me of a special way of living," she said. "It looked very safe."

When they learned about the opportunity to move in, the couple applied immediately -- and were delighted to be chosen. They are now looking forward to moving from their current apartment in Amsterdam, an hour-and-a-half away, to their temporary new home.

"It's completely different," said Lutz. "In Amsterdam we look out at water and there we are in between lots of beautiful trees."

Over the past few years, a number of 3D-printed homes and communities have been conceptualized, promising quick build times and low construction costs, from a 400-square-foot home printed in 24 hours in Russia in 2017, to an entire neighborhood printed in Mexico two years later.

In the US, the first printed home to hit the market -- a single-story,1,400-square-foot space in Riverhead, New York -- was listed for $299,000 in February,

Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, a series of two- to four-bedroom residences will be ready later this year.

And in the small Italian town of Massa Lombarda, Mario Cucinella Architects has completed a prototype for a 3D-printed home made from clay.

Now that the first house in the Dutch project is complete, work will begin on the other four, which will have more than one story.

Yasin Torunoglu, alderman for housing and spatial development in the Eindhoven municipality, said in a statement: "Innovation is an important pillar in construction. In addition to affordable homes, the market increasingly demands innovative housing concepts. With the 3D-printed home, we're now setting the tone for the future: the rapid realization of affordable homes with control over the shape of your own house."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 573938

Reported Deaths: 7221
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1192431705
Ramsey49539861
Dakota44237433
Anoka40063427
Washington25893276
Stearns21657220
St. Louis17254301
Scott16692122
Wright15428134
Olmsted1300197
Sherburne1118581
Carver1017045
Clay800591
Rice7844104
Blue Earth724241
Crow Wing641187
Kandiyohi640981
Chisago570751
Otter Tail559773
Benton551197
Goodhue461772
Mower455932
Douglas453073
Winona443250
McLeod409758
Morrison405760
Nobles405148
Itasca399953
Isanti398860
Beltrami380758
Steele375414
Polk375067
Becker369349
Lyon352950
Carlton335952
Freeborn335729
Pine319821
Nicollet316743
Brown301039
Mille Lacs293352
Le Sueur281322
Todd273531
Cass260926
Meeker246738
Waseca233921
Martin223631
Roseau202319
Wabasha20143
Hubbard179041
Dodge17753
Renville175943
Redwood169336
Houston165515
Cottonwood160621
Fillmore15309
Pennington152919
Chippewa150338
Wadena149621
Faribault148319
Kanabec140424
Sibley138610
Aitkin131536
Watonwan12789
Rock125819
Jackson120311
Yellow Medicine113220
Pipestone112826
Pope10596
Murray10449
Swift102618
Marshall87117
Stevens86710
Clearwater83015
Lake79819
Koochiching79613
Wilkin79212
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5673
Grant5608
Mahnomen5328
Norman5329
Unassigned49093
Kittson47722
Red Lake3937
Traverse3655
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362502

Reported Deaths: 5871
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56827613
Linn20585332
Scott19537238
Black Hawk15690307
Woodbury15037224
Johnson1431983
Dubuque13273206
Dallas1103897
Pottawattamie10949164
Story1046447
Warren568087
Clinton547192
Cerro Gordo532387
Sioux509973
Webster509892
Marshall479775
Muscatine468598
Des Moines448265
Wapello4263122
Buena Vista423840
Jasper411970
Plymouth399379
Lee370955
Marion358375
Jones295156
Henry289137
Carroll283152
Bremer281360
Crawford263440
Boone260833
Benton253355
Washington251050
Dickinson246243
Mahaska227050
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay214225
Tama208371
Delaware207039
Winneshiek196033
Page191521
Buchanan189931
Cedar187423
Fayette184241
Hardin183542
Wright181835
Hamilton178949
Harrison178273
Clayton168256
Butler162934
Mills160521
Floyd158842
Cherokee158238
Madison156919
Lyon156741
Poweshiek153833
Allamakee149851
Iowa147424
Hancock145534
Winnebago139631
Cass136954
Grundy135632
Calhoun134713
Emmet132340
Jefferson131935
Shelby129737
Sac129319
Louisa127649
Appanoose127547
Mitchell125541
Union125032
Chickasaw122915
Guthrie120029
Humboldt118526
Franklin115221
Palo Alto111723
Howard104122
Montgomery102337
Unassigned9980
Clarke98724
Keokuk95131
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85221
Monona82230
Davis80724
Osceola77516
Greene77110
Lucas76523
Worth7318
Taylor65412
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53924
Wayne52723
Audubon4989
Adams3374
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Drier conditions to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Medical experts are stressing the importance of getting your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Mayo Clinic is seeing a decrease in hospitalizations of people who are fully vaccinated

Image

Doctoral students at the University of Minnesota Medical School are raising awareness about the use of tear gas

Image

Rochester's NAACP President is weighing in on BLM material controversy at RPS

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (4/29/21)

Image

Two local boys' golf teams are grateful to hit the links this year

Image

RCTC softball player reminisces on life-changing day

Image

Stewartville teacher's new hobby leads to discovery of a piece of southeastern Minnesota sports history

Image

Getting outside with the warmer weather

Image

Sean's Weather 4/29

Community Events