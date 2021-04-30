Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Exclusive: 'When we come together it's powerful,' Thierry Henry says of social media blackout

Former Arsenal and France superstar Thierry Henry sits down exclusively with CNN to talk about his social media boycott initiative five weeks on and how momentum has picked up, despite a slow start.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Darren Lewis and Matias Grez, CNN

It has been five weeks since Thierry Henry deleted his social media accounts and the former Arsenal forward has been through a range of emotions.

He made the decision at the end of March following a spate of online racist abuse aimed at Black footballers and what he said was the inability of social media companies to hold users accountable for their actions.

Henry says not being on Instagram or Twitter these past few weeks has been "great."

"At the very beginning, you know, I was kind of in a weird mood, shall I say, we talked a lot throughout those moments and I was like: 'People are not realizing what's at stake here and the problem that we have in this society right now.'

"But I was always talking and always mentioned the strength of the pack, and sometimes, when you're alone to scream something, you feel lonely -- but I'm not talking about me, I'm talking about the people that don't have a voice. I'm talking about the people that have been abused, harassed for the way they look, for what they believe in, for the color of their skin on social media.

"Maybe if I come off social media, as you know, taking a stand for the people that don't maybe have a voice, maybe you can create a wave because of me coming off social media. People would like to know why, and they wanted to know why. But in the aftermath of it, there was a little period where I was like: 'Well, it's kind of a shame that people are not reacting.'"

READ: Conversation around taking a knee means people are 'forgetting' the true cause, says Thierry Henry

Despite both Twitter and Instagram -- which is owned by Facebook -- recently announcing measures to try and combat the issue, the online racist abuse of Black footballers has continued.

When Henry first made the decision to delete his social media accounts, the 43-year-old told CNN he hoped to inspire others to take a stand against online racist abuse and bullying. Five weeks later, his actions have certainly had the desired effect.

Starting at 3 p.m. BST on Friday, April 30, clubs in the Premier League, English Football League, Women's Super League and Women's Championship, along with the game's governing bodies and organizations such as Kick It Out, will take part in a three-day social media blackout.

Some of the UK's largest media broadcasters, such as Sky Sports and BT Sport, will also take part in the blackout, which will end 11:59 p.m. BST on Monday, May 3.

"If it [coming off social media] can make a little impact and have an impact ... for that, you need the strength of the pack," Henry says. "So when I saw that it did happen recently, I was actually happy about it, but I was thinking about all those people that have been waiting for that for a very long time. It is a great tool, as we talked about, but people use it as a weapon sometimes.

"I like the fact that people actually realize that when we come together, it's ... powerful. I realized that maybe me coming of it might create a little wave in the media and it did, and making people answer some questions. So now, when I saw what's been happening and what's going to happen at the weekend. I was like: 'OK, OK, it's a start, it's a start.'

"A lot of people are -- I'm not saying waking up because everyone was aware of it -- but now they're loud about it and the same energy that they put with the Super League. It looks like we're getting brave into trying to make those big companies answer to the questions that we have, and I know it's not easy also on their side, but that's your job."

READ: Thierry Henry quits social media, hoping to inspire others to stand up to online abuse

Since the boycott was announced, both Twitter and Facebook have reiterated their desire to remove abuse of all kinds from their platforms.

"We don't want discriminatory abuse on Instagram or Facebook," a Facebook spokesperson told CNN. "We share the goal of tackling it and holding people who share it accountable. We do this by taking action on content and accounts that break our rules and cooperating with law enforcement when we receive a valid legal request.

"We're committed to fighting hate and racism on our platform, but we also know these problems are bigger than us, so we look forward to continuing our work with industry partners to tackle the issue -- both on and offline."

When asked by CNN about Henry's continued absence from their platform, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN: "Racist behavior, abuse and harassment have absolutely no place on our service and alongside our partners in football, we condemn racism in all its forms.

"We are resolute in our commitment to ensure the football conversation on our service is safe for fans, players and everyone involved in the game.

"Racism is a deep societal and complex issue and everyone has a role to play. We are committed to doing our part and continue to work closely with valued partners in football, government and police, along with the working group convened by Kick It Out to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively -- both online and away from social media."

According to Twitter, it has attempted to contact Henry and would welcome the opportunity to speak with him.

CNN understands that Instagram have been in ongoing contact with Henry's representative, prior to him leaving social media and since.

Henry tells CNN that he has not spoken directly with anyone at Instagram, but says the social media company has been in touch with his representatives. Henry declined the opportunity to meet with someone at Instagram, as he has always maintained the priority for social media companies is to take action to end the abuse.

"Like I said to you, we have so many, so many discussions," he says. "I just want action. That is it. What are we going to talk about? Telling me what [statement] you just put out recently? What's it going to be: a discussion, by the way, or are you just going to tell me what was going to happen."

Henry says the blackout is a welcome move but warns against complacency. He understands it will continue to be an uphill battle and admits he may never see it come to fruition, but is unwavering in his commitment to the fight.

"[What] the world of English football is doing it at the minute and what's going to happen at the weekend, people ask me: 'Is it enough, the weekend?' And I'm like: 'It's a start.' You know, you can't be too greedy from not having anything to that," he says. "It's a start. But yes, we have a voice, we have a voice altogether.

"We can actually make people aware of our disapproval and hope that things can change. If you don't do anything, nothing would ever change. Like I always said, you know, if you try to do something, you might succeed or not, but you're making people aware and along the way you will have an impact.

"Maybe not this year, maybe not in two years, maybe not in three years. Maybe we might not see it, but you have to do something while you are passing by."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 572025

Reported Deaths: 7191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1188991703
Ramsey49383860
Dakota44032430
Anoka39913427
Washington25791276
Stearns21572220
St. Louis17215300
Scott16617122
Wright15356132
Olmsted1296297
Sherburne1112481
Carver1014445
Clay798391
Rice7834104
Blue Earth721941
Kandiyohi640581
Crow Wing638386
Chisago568850
Otter Tail558173
Benton549497
Goodhue458572
Mower455732
Douglas451973
Winona442349
McLeod407658
Morrison404860
Nobles404548
Itasca397753
Isanti396360
Beltrami380257
Steele374314
Polk374267
Becker368349
Lyon352350
Carlton335852
Freeborn335229
Pine319021
Nicollet315543
Brown299839
Mille Lacs292351
Le Sueur280022
Todd272931
Cass259626
Meeker244838
Waseca233521
Martin222431
Roseau201419
Wabasha20093
Hubbard178441
Dodge17663
Renville175243
Redwood168736
Houston165415
Cottonwood160321
Fillmore15299
Pennington152919
Chippewa149538
Wadena149521
Faribault147819
Kanabec139624
Sibley138210
Aitkin130936
Watonwan12759
Rock125319
Jackson120310
Yellow Medicine113120
Pipestone112526
Pope10576
Murray10449
Swift102418
Marshall86817
Stevens86010
Clearwater82515
Lake79819
Koochiching79513
Wilkin78912
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5663
Grant5588
Mahnomen5318
Norman5309
Unassigned48778
Kittson47622
Red Lake3907
Traverse3655
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362053

Reported Deaths: 5871
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56762613
Linn20558332
Scott19477238
Black Hawk15678307
Woodbury15027224
Johnson1429183
Dubuque13265206
Dallas1102497
Pottawattamie10932164
Story1044847
Warren566987
Clinton546192
Cerro Gordo531487
Webster509792
Sioux509573
Marshall479675
Muscatine467598
Des Moines447265
Wapello4263122
Buena Vista423640
Jasper411570
Plymouth399079
Lee370455
Marion357975
Jones295156
Henry288837
Carroll283352
Bremer281060
Crawford263440
Boone260733
Benton252755
Washington250750
Dickinson245843
Mahaska226550
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213925
Tama208271
Delaware206839
Winneshiek195733
Page191321
Buchanan189831
Cedar187323
Fayette184041
Hardin183342
Wright181735
Hamilton178949
Harrison178073
Clayton168056
Butler162834
Mills160421
Floyd158642
Cherokee158338
Madison156719
Lyon156641
Poweshiek153833
Allamakee149751
Iowa147424
Hancock145434
Winnebago139231
Cass136454
Grundy135532
Calhoun134613
Emmet131840
Jefferson131835
Sac129419
Shelby129437
Louisa127549
Appanoose127447
Mitchell125541
Union123932
Chickasaw122915
Guthrie119529
Humboldt118426
Franklin115021
Palo Alto111723
Howard103922
Montgomery102137
Unassigned10000
Clarke98724
Keokuk95131
Monroe94828
Ida90234
Adair85832
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77110
Lucas76323
Worth7298
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53824
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3354
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Drier conditions to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (4/29/21)

Image

Two local boys' golf teams are grateful to hit the links this year

Image

RCTC softball player reminisces on life-changing day

Image

Stewartville teacher's new hobby leads to discovery of a piece of southeastern Minnesota sports history

Image

Getting outside with the warmer weather

Image

Sean's Weather 4/29

Image

Gov. Reynolds signs broadband expansion bill

Image

NIACC's Minto named Wrestler of the Year

Image

Rochester restaurants raised more than $10,000 for the Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

Are you suffering from allergies or COVID?

Community Events