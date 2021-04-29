Clear

Jimmy Kimmel's interview with the MyPillow CEO got pretty weird

In a controversial move, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In a wide-ranging interview, Kimmel and Lindell talked conspiracy theories, lawsuits, and former President Trump.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Jimmy Kimmel has interviewed many eccentric guests as the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over the years, but one of his most surreal interviews took place on Wednesday night.

The ABC late night host sat down with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for an extensive talk (the full interview on YouTube runs nearly 20 minutes).

Lindell is a prominent Trump supporter who has promoted debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. In February, he was hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, for spreading false claims about the company's voting machines.

Kimmel started the conversation with Lindell with a quick question regarding whether he had been vaccinated yet.

"No," Lindell responded.

Kimmel quickly injected, "I meant for rabies."

The two then got into a wide-ranging interview that went over Lindell's recovery from drug addiction, his unfounded conspiracy theories and the Dominion lawsuit.

"I worry about you. I feel like you are maybe self-destructive," Kimmel told Lindell. "I feel like you're going to be out dressed as Spider-Man on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of this whole thing."

Discussing Lindell's claims, Kimmel pulled out a buzzer "for the lawyers, in case there's anything that we have to challenge."

"A lot of people didn't want you to come on this show," Kimmel said. "But I think it's important that we talk to each other." Lindell agreed and cheered Kimmel's sentiments.

Kimmel then made it clear that he doesn't believe there's "any validity to any of this stuff that you're saying."

He also noted that he thinks that "you could potentially draw a line" from Lindell's claims "to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed."

Lindell pushed back, raising more unsubstantiated beliefs about the election being rigged, claiming he had evidence proving this. Lindell has not provided substantive evidence, and his views have been widely debunked. In its lawsuit, Dominion has vowed to prove there is no evidence.

Kimmel took a beat and plainly asked Lindell if he ever thinks it's weird, "that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable."

The conversation then moved on to Lindell's relationship with former president Donald Trump, who Lindell said he spoke to a couple of weeks ago.

The interview came to an end with a Mike Lindell impersonator, played by James Adomian, crashed the interview.

Adomian came out holding a pillow and with a bloody bandage wrapped around his head.

"You got this guy out here. He's claiming to be me. That's an imposter," Adomian's Lindell said. "First they went for our phones and now they're sending in clones."

"I don't know which one is which, "Kimmel said, wrapping up the talk. "All I know is that MyPillows are no longer sold at any stores."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 572025

Reported Deaths: 7191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1188991703
Ramsey49383860
Dakota44032430
Anoka39913427
Washington25791276
Stearns21572220
St. Louis17215300
Scott16617122
Wright15356132
Olmsted1296297
Sherburne1112481
Carver1014445
Clay798391
Rice7834104
Blue Earth721941
Kandiyohi640581
Crow Wing638386
Chisago568850
Otter Tail558173
Benton549497
Goodhue458572
Mower455732
Douglas451973
Winona442349
McLeod407658
Morrison404860
Nobles404548
Itasca397753
Isanti396360
Beltrami380257
Steele374314
Polk374267
Becker368349
Lyon352350
Carlton335852
Freeborn335229
Pine319021
Nicollet315543
Brown299839
Mille Lacs292351
Le Sueur280022
Todd272931
Cass259626
Meeker244838
Waseca233521
Martin222431
Roseau201419
Wabasha20093
Hubbard178441
Dodge17663
Renville175243
Redwood168736
Houston165415
Cottonwood160321
Fillmore15299
Pennington152919
Chippewa149538
Wadena149521
Faribault147819
Kanabec139624
Sibley138210
Aitkin130936
Watonwan12759
Rock125319
Jackson120310
Yellow Medicine113120
Pipestone112526
Pope10576
Murray10449
Swift102418
Marshall86817
Stevens86010
Clearwater82515
Lake79819
Koochiching79513
Wilkin78912
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5663
Grant5588
Mahnomen5318
Norman5309
Unassigned48778
Kittson47622
Red Lake3907
Traverse3655
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362053

Reported Deaths: 5871
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56762613
Linn20558332
Scott19477238
Black Hawk15678307
Woodbury15027224
Johnson1429183
Dubuque13265206
Dallas1102497
Pottawattamie10932164
Story1044847
Warren566987
Clinton546192
Cerro Gordo531487
Webster509792
Sioux509573
Marshall479675
Muscatine467598
Des Moines447265
Wapello4263122
Buena Vista423640
Jasper411570
Plymouth399079
Lee370455
Marion357975
Jones295156
Henry288837
Carroll283352
Bremer281060
Crawford263440
Boone260733
Benton252755
Washington250750
Dickinson245843
Mahaska226550
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213925
Tama208271
Delaware206839
Winneshiek195733
Page191321
Buchanan189831
Cedar187323
Fayette184041
Hardin183342
Wright181735
Hamilton178949
Harrison178073
Clayton168056
Butler162834
Mills160421
Floyd158642
Cherokee158338
Madison156719
Lyon156641
Poweshiek153833
Allamakee149751
Iowa147424
Hancock145434
Winnebago139231
Cass136454
Grundy135532
Calhoun134613
Emmet131840
Jefferson131835
Sac129419
Shelby129437
Louisa127549
Appanoose127447
Mitchell125541
Union123932
Chickasaw122915
Guthrie119529
Humboldt118426
Franklin115021
Palo Alto111723
Howard103922
Montgomery102137
Unassigned10000
Clarke98724
Keokuk95131
Monroe94828
Ida90234
Adair85832
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77110
Lucas76323
Worth7298
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53824
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3354
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Drier conditions to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two local boys' golf teams are grateful to hit the links this year

Image

RCTC softball player reminisces on life-changing day

Image

Stewartville teacher's new hobby leads to discovery of a piece of southeastern Minnesota sports history

Image

Getting outside with the warmer weather

Image

Sean's Weather 4/29

Image

Gov. Reynolds signs broadband expansion bill

Image

NIACC's Minto named Wrestler of the Year

Image

Rochester restaurants raised more than $10,000 for the Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

Are you suffering from allergies or COVID?

Image

Austin PD addresses mental health issue

Community Events