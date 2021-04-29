Clear

Hits and misses from Biden's speech to Congress

President Joe Biden delivered his first joint address to Congress and made the case for sweeping new government programs.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Joe Biden delivered the biggest speech of his presidency to date on Wednesday night -- an address to a joint session of Congress.

Things looked and sounded a little different, with just 200 people in attendance and everyone but Biden masked due to Covid-19 protocols. I watched the entire thing, which ran just over an hour, and took notes.

My thoughts on the hits -- and misses -- from the speech are below.

HITS

* The Harris-Pelosi elbow bump: My guess is that the one thing that people will remember 10 years from now about this speech isn't anything Biden said. (And that's no knock on Biden, because I thought his speech was solid-bordering-on-very-good.) It will be the image of the two women -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi -- standing behind Biden on the dais, signifying their status as first and second in the presidential line of succession. The elbow bump the two women gave each other when they arrived at that vaunted spot is a moment you will see replayed again and again -- because of what it means for so many. And kudos to Biden for acknowledging the moment right at the start of his speech: "Madame Speaker. Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words. And it's about time."

* Biden's ad-libbing: Biden is not the world's greatest speech giver. He can speak too often in the Senate-ese that feels a million miles away from the average person, and makes his fair share of verbal gaffes. (He botched his 2020 campaign slogan "build back better" on Wednesday night, for example.) But whether it was the limited number of people in the chamber or Biden being comfortable since he was back in a place he had spent so many decades of his life, he seemed remarkably at ease right from the jump -- ad-libbing a line about how "Mitch [McConnell] and Chuck [Schumer] will understand it's good to be almost home. Down the hall," in reference to speaking from the House chamber. Biden's speech was peppered with ad-libbed moments like that -- the most powerful of which was when he thanked McConnell for suggesting that a cancer research funding bill have his late son's name on it: "And if you excuse the point of personal privilege, I'll never forget you standing, Mitch, and saying name it after my deceased son," said Biden. "It meant a lot."

* "We" vs. "Me": Every speech Donald Trump gave -- including his addresses to Congress -- he larded with self-congratulation about things HE had made happen. Biden, quite purposely, struck a starkly different tone -- repeatedly talking in terms of the "we." There was this riff in the beginning of the speech: "We all know life can knock us down. But in America, we never, ever, ever, ever stay down. Americans always get up. Today, that's what we're doing: America is rising anew." And this one later on, remind us that our founding document was based in the "we": "Our Constitution opens with the words, as trite as it sounds, 'We the People'. It's time to remember that We the People are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force that we have no control over. It's us. It's 'We the people.'" That appeal to our common humanity -- coming after four years of a president who sought to divide the country for his personal political gain and a year-long battle against a pandemic that has killed almost 575,000 Americans -- felt deeply important.

* Chuck Schumer's suit: Look, the Senate majority leader is not known as a fashion icon. (Sorry Chuck!) But, his choice of an electric blue suit for the speech drew lots and lots of attention on Twitter. And I, for one, celebrate him stepping out on that fashion limb.

MISSES

* Biden on race: It was almost an hour into the speech before Biden mentioned George Floyd and the ongoing efforts to reform policing in America. That seemed waaaay too late in the speech for such a potent issue -- especially given that the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is so fresh in the country's mind. Not to mention the fact that Black voters were the key to Biden winning the Democratic nomination in 2020 and played a central role in helping him beat Trump. Yes, I know this sort of speech is tough to patch together -- more on that below -- and that Biden wanted to make sure a) he celebrated his administration's accomplishment on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 and b) sell his infrastructure plan to a skeptical Congress. Even so, it felt like a missed opportunity to make clear to the country just how important the issues of race and policing are to him -- and to press Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to address the systemic issues that Floyd's death shined a light on. Contrast that with Sen. Tim Scott, who spent a good chunk of his Republican response to Biden's speech talking about race and his own efforts on policing reform.

* The middle: I thought Biden started quite strong; I was genuinely moved by his description of "grandparents hugging their children and grandchildren instead of pressing hands against a window to say goodbye" as a way to illustrate how far we've come in the battle against Covid-19. And I thought his close on "We the People," as I mentioned above, was not only powerfully rhetorically but important to the country at this moment. But the middle of the speech -- as Biden tried to sell the infrastructure plan (in detail!) and then rolled through a laundry list of other priorities -- guns! climate! immigration! Russia! broadband access! -- really dragged. That's not unique to Biden. These sorts of big speeches are often hamstrung by a desire to get a line or two in about well, every issue under the sun. Regardless, for me the speech lost some momentum during its middle passage.

* Trump: You know that line in the movie "Office Space" where the consultants tell the main character that he's been missing a lot of work lately, and he responds, "I wouldn't say I've been missing it"? That's kind of how I felt watching the Biden speech without the Twitter rants of former President Donald Trump accompanying every word. I wouldn't say I missed it. (Get it? Miss? Missed it?) While Trump will undoubtedly issue some statement on Thursday bashing Biden for not properly crediting him for the vaccine or calling Biden a socialist, it was nice not to have that in real time on Wednesday. In the words of the one and only S.E. Cupp: "It isn't said enough. So great not hearing from you know who on Twitter tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 572025

Reported Deaths: 7191
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1188991703
Ramsey49383860
Dakota44032430
Anoka39913427
Washington25791276
Stearns21572220
St. Louis17215300
Scott16617122
Wright15356132
Olmsted1296297
Sherburne1112481
Carver1014445
Clay798391
Rice7834104
Blue Earth721941
Kandiyohi640581
Crow Wing638386
Chisago568850
Otter Tail558173
Benton549497
Goodhue458572
Mower455732
Douglas451973
Winona442349
McLeod407658
Morrison404860
Nobles404548
Itasca397753
Isanti396360
Beltrami380257
Steele374314
Polk374267
Becker368349
Lyon352350
Carlton335852
Freeborn335229
Pine319021
Nicollet315543
Brown299839
Mille Lacs292351
Le Sueur280022
Todd272931
Cass259626
Meeker244838
Waseca233521
Martin222431
Roseau201419
Wabasha20093
Hubbard178441
Dodge17663
Renville175243
Redwood168736
Houston165415
Cottonwood160321
Fillmore15299
Pennington152919
Chippewa149538
Wadena149521
Faribault147819
Kanabec139624
Sibley138210
Aitkin130936
Watonwan12759
Rock125319
Jackson120310
Yellow Medicine113120
Pipestone112526
Pope10576
Murray10449
Swift102418
Marshall86817
Stevens86010
Clearwater82515
Lake79819
Koochiching79513
Wilkin78912
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5663
Grant5588
Mahnomen5318
Norman5309
Unassigned48778
Kittson47622
Red Lake3907
Traverse3655
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362053

Reported Deaths: 5871
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56762613
Linn20558332
Scott19477238
Black Hawk15678307
Woodbury15027224
Johnson1429183
Dubuque13265206
Dallas1102497
Pottawattamie10932164
Story1044847
Warren566987
Clinton546192
Cerro Gordo531487
Webster509792
Sioux509573
Marshall479675
Muscatine467598
Des Moines447265
Wapello4263122
Buena Vista423640
Jasper411570
Plymouth399079
Lee370455
Marion357975
Jones295156
Henry288837
Carroll283352
Bremer281060
Crawford263440
Boone260733
Benton252755
Washington250750
Dickinson245843
Mahaska226550
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213925
Tama208271
Delaware206839
Winneshiek195733
Page191321
Buchanan189831
Cedar187323
Fayette184041
Hardin183342
Wright181735
Hamilton178949
Harrison178073
Clayton168056
Butler162834
Mills160421
Floyd158642
Cherokee158338
Madison156719
Lyon156641
Poweshiek153833
Allamakee149751
Iowa147424
Hancock145434
Winnebago139231
Cass136454
Grundy135532
Calhoun134613
Emmet131840
Jefferson131835
Sac129419
Shelby129437
Louisa127549
Appanoose127447
Mitchell125541
Union123932
Chickasaw122915
Guthrie119529
Humboldt118426
Franklin115021
Palo Alto111723
Howard103922
Montgomery102137
Unassigned10000
Clarke98724
Keokuk95131
Monroe94828
Ida90234
Adair85832
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77110
Lucas76323
Worth7298
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53824
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3354
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Drier conditions to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Reynolds signs broadband expansion bill

Image

NIACC's Minto named Wrestler of the Year

Image

Rochester restaurants raised more than $10,000 for the Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

Are you suffering from allergies or COVID?

Image

Austin PD addresses mental health issue

Image

'Ensuring Innovation Act' to lower prescription drug costs

Image

Discussions begin to revitalize historic Rochester building

Image

Researching the use of tear gas

Image

Remembering workers killed on the road

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/28/21)

Community Events