Clear

Hits and misses from Biden's speech to Congress

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made history, marking the first time two women, Harris as Vice President and Pelosi as Majority Speaker of the House, sat behind the President during an address to a joint session of Congress.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Joe Biden delivered the biggest speech of his presidency to date on Wednesday night -- an address to a joint session of Congress.

Things looked and sounded a little different, with just 200 people in attendance and everyone but Biden masked due to Covid-19 protocols. I watched the entire thing, which ran just over an hour, and took notes.

My thoughts on the hits -- and misses -- from the speech are below.

HITS

* The Harris-Pelosi elbow bump: My guess is that the one thing that people will remember 10 years from now about this speech isn't anything Biden said. (And that's no knock on Biden, because I thought his speech was solid-bordering-on-very-good.) It will be the image of the two women -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi -- standing behind Biden on the dais, signifying their status as first and second in the presidential line of succession. The elbow bump the two women gave each other when they arrived at that vaunted spot is a moment you will see replayed again and again -- because of what it means for so many. And kudos to Biden for acknowledging the moment right at the start of his speech: "Madame Speaker. Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words. And it's about time."

* Biden's ad-libbing: Biden is not the world's greatest speech giver. He can speak too often in the Senate-ese that feels a million miles away from the average person, and makes his fair share of verbal gaffes. (He botched his 2020 campaign slogan "build back better" on Wednesday night, for example.) But whether it was the limited number of people in the chamber or Biden being comfortable since he was back in a place he had spent so many decades of his life, he seemed remarkably at ease right from the jump -- ad-libbing a line about how "Mitch [McConnell] and Chuck [Schumer] will understand it's good to be almost home. Down the hall," in reference to speaking from the House chamber. Biden's speech was peppered with ad-libbed moments like that -- the most powerful of which was when he thanked McConnell for suggesting that a cancer research funding bill have his late son's name on it: "And if you excuse the point of personal privilege, I'll never forget you standing, Mitch, and saying name it after my deceased son," said Biden. "It meant a lot."

* "We" vs. "Me": Every speech Donald Trump gave -- including his addresses to Congress -- he larded with self-congratulation about things HE had made happen. Biden, quite purposely, struck a starkly different tone -- repeatedly talking in terms of the "we." There was this riff in the beginning of the speech: "We all know life can knock us down. But in America, we never, ever, ever, ever stay down. Americans always get up. Today, that's what we're doing: America is rising anew." And this one later on, remind us that our founding document was based in the "we": "Our Constitution opens with the words, as trite as it sounds, 'We the People'. It's time to remember that We the People are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force that we have no control over. It's us. It's 'We the people.'" That appeal to our common humanity -- coming after four years of a president who sought to divide the country for his personal political gain and a year-long battle against a pandemic that has killed almost 575,000 Americans -- felt deeply important.

* Chuck Schumer's suit: Look, the Senate majority leader is not known as a fashion icon. (Sorry Chuck!) But, his choice of an electric blue suit for the speech drew lots and lots of attention on Twitter. And I, for one, celebrate him stepping out on that fashion limb.

MISSES

* Biden on race: It was almost an hour into the speech before Biden mentioned George Floyd and the ongoing efforts to reform policing in America. That seemed waaaay too late in the speech for such a potent issue -- especially given that the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is so fresh in the country's mind. Not to mention the fact that Black voters were the key to Biden winning the Democratic nomination in 2020 and played a central role in helping him beat Trump. Yes, I know this sort of speech is tough to patch together -- more on that below -- and that Biden wanted to make sure a) he celebrated his administration's accomplishment on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 and b) sell his infrastructure plan to a skeptical Congress. Even so, it felt like a missed opportunity to make clear to the country just how important the issues of race and policing are to him -- and to press Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to address the systemic issues that Floyd's death shined a light on. Contrast that with Sen. Tim Scott, who spent a good chunk of his Republican response to Biden's speech talking about race and his own efforts on policing reform.

* The middle: I thought Biden started quite strong; I was genuinely moved by his description of "grandparents hugging their children and grandchildren instead of pressing hands against a window to say goodbye" as a way to illustrate how far we've come in the battle against Covid-19. And I thought his close on "We the People," as I mentioned above, was not only powerfully rhetorically but important to the country at this moment. But the middle of the speech -- as Biden tried to sell the infrastructure plan (in detail!) and then rolled through a laundry list of other priorities -- guns! climate! immigration! Russia! broadband access! -- really dragged. That's not unique to Biden. These sorts of big speeches are often hamstrung by a desire to get a line or two in about well, every issue under the sun. Regardless, for me the speech lost some momentum during its middle passage.

* Trump: You know that line in the movie "Office Space" where the consultants tell the main character that he's been missing a lot of work lately, and he responds, "I wouldn't say I've been missing it"? That's kind of how I felt watching the Biden speech without the Twitter rants of former President Donald Trump accompanying every word. I wouldn't say I missed it. (Get it? Miss? Missed it?) While Trump will undoubtedly issue some statement on Thursday bashing Biden for not properly crediting him for the vaccine or calling Biden a socialist, it was nice not to have that in real time on Wednesday. In the words of the one and only S.E. Cupp: "It isn't said enough. So great not hearing from you know who on Twitter tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 570518

Reported Deaths: 7169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1185971700
Ramsey49230859
Dakota43909427
Anoka39790424
Washington25684275
Stearns21534219
St. Louis17191299
Scott16574120
Wright15309132
Olmsted1294997
Sherburne1109081
Carver1012545
Clay796891
Rice7819104
Blue Earth718540
Kandiyohi639781
Crow Wing635986
Chisago567450
Otter Tail556673
Benton547997
Goodhue457072
Mower455132
Douglas450873
Winona442149
McLeod405957
Morrison403459
Nobles403148
Itasca396853
Isanti395360
Beltrami379457
Polk372467
Steele372414
Becker367349
Lyon351849
Carlton335052
Freeborn334829
Pine318321
Nicollet314543
Brown298839
Mille Lacs291351
Le Sueur278722
Todd272330
Cass259226
Meeker244638
Waseca233521
Martin221230
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177841
Dodge17623
Renville174943
Redwood168236
Houston165315
Cottonwood159621
Fillmore15289
Pennington152519
Chippewa149138
Wadena147821
Faribault147719
Kanabec139023
Sibley138010
Aitkin130736
Watonwan12719
Rock124919
Jackson120210
Yellow Medicine112820
Pipestone111926
Pope10566
Murray10409
Swift102318
Marshall86817
Stevens85810
Clearwater81615
Lake79719
Koochiching79313
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5309
Mahnomen5288
Unassigned51478
Kittson47622
Red Lake3897
Traverse3645
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361548

Reported Deaths: 5870
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56681613
Linn20529332
Scott19433238
Black Hawk15662306
Woodbury15016224
Johnson1425883
Dubuque13250206
Dallas1101197
Pottawattamie10909164
Story1043147
Warren565487
Clinton545192
Cerro Gordo530487
Webster509592
Sioux509173
Marshall479175
Muscatine466998
Des Moines446765
Wapello4262122
Buena Vista423340
Jasper410370
Plymouth399079
Lee370155
Marion357375
Jones294856
Henry288737
Carroll282352
Bremer280960
Crawford262940
Boone260433
Benton252655
Washington250750
Dickinson245543
Mahaska226450
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213825
Tama207971
Delaware206139
Winneshiek195433
Page191021
Buchanan189731
Cedar186823
Fayette183941
Hardin182942
Wright181635
Hamilton178849
Harrison177773
Clayton167856
Butler162834
Mills160221
Floyd158542
Cherokee158038
Lyon156441
Madison156119
Poweshiek153533
Allamakee149451
Iowa147124
Hancock145034
Winnebago138931
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun134013
Jefferson131735
Emmet131440
Shelby129337
Sac129119
Louisa127549
Appanoose127347
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119329
Humboldt118426
Franklin114621
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery102037
Unassigned10020
Clarke98724
Keokuk95231
Monroe94828
Ida90134
Adair85332
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77010
Lucas76223
Worth7228
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53724
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3324
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Drier conditions to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester restaurants raised more than $10,000 for the Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

Are you suffering from allergies or COVID?

Image

Austin PD addresses mental health issue

Image

'Ensuring Innovation Act' to lower prescription drug costs

Image

Discussions begin to revitalize historic Rochester building

Image

Researching the use of tear gas

Image

Remembering workers killed on the road

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/28/21)

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

MercyOne: Dealing with vascular ailments

Community Events